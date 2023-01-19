Restaurant header imageView gallery

Humble Pie- ATL Interlock

1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Shareables

Fish Sticks

$16.00Out of stock

bacalao - potato, lime crema, smoked paprika

Roasted Broccolini (GF)

$12.00

house garlic butter, calabrian chili, charred lemon

French Onion Hand Pie (2)

$14.00

caramelized vidalia onions, gruyère cheese, herbs, sherry au jus dip

Butternut Squash Soup

$11.00

maple nutmeg crème, roasted pepitas, herb oil

Humble Fries (V)(GF)

$8.00

thin and crispy, tossed with garlic oil and rosemary lemon salt

Not So Humble Fries (GF)

$11.00

thin and crispy, tossed in truffle oil, truffle salt, herbs and grated parmesan

Humble House Salad

$15.00

seasonal fruit and vegetables, almonds, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Kale and Grain Salad (V)(GF)

$16.00

quinoa, kasha, puffed rice, kale, shaved cauliflower, red wine dressing

Wood-Fired Caesar

$15.00

hearts of romaine, parmesan, brown butter migas, bacon

Glazed Eggplant Steak (V)

$21.00

couscous, curried pepitas, pomegranate sorghum reduction

Pizzas

Short Rib Philly

$25.00

White Sauce: cherry peppers, cippolini onions, mushroom, provolone, mozzarella

Broccoli & Cheese

$19.00

White Sauce: oregano, mozzarella, Locksley’s cheddar, roasted broccoli

Get the Greek

$20.00

White Sauce :spinach, cippolini onions, olives, charred lemon, feta, ricotta

Pineapple & Spanish Chorizo

$22.00

Red Sauce: tomato sauce, arugula, Siano fior di latte

Marinara (V)

$17.00

Red Sauce: tomato sauce, tomato carpaccio, sicilian oregano

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Red Sauce:tomato sauce, basil, Siano fior di latte

Pepperoni

$22.00

Carnivore Pizza

$25.00

Entrees

Classic Burger 1⁄2 lb beef blend

$21.00

patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, humble fries

Shrimp Casarecce Pasta

$29.00

blistered tomatoes, fennel, calabrian chili

Roasted Chicken, Squash, and Arugula Bread Salad

$24.00

pine nuts, hand torn sourdough, champagne vinaigrette

Pork Schnitzel

$29.00

multigrain crust, celery root puree, Diamond City Farms arugula, frisée, apple, olive, agrodolce jus

Desserts

CRANBERRY SLAB PIE

$14.00

Orange Chantilly, Almond Crust, Cranberries, Cinnamon Ice Cream (sub ice cream for whipped cream for TAKEOUT)

MUDSLIDE PIE

$11.00

Hazelnut Cream, Chocolate Cookie Crumb

CHERRY PAVLOVA

$12.00

Goat Cheese Cream, Port and Brandied Cherries, Meringue

PEAR GALETTE

$14.00

Poached Pear, Flakey Pastry, Butter Pecan Ice Cream (sub whipped cream for ice cream on takeout orders)

Sides and More

Mash potatoes

$12.00

Shareables

Potato Pie

$17.00

crispy potato croquette, smoked trout roe, grated eggs, crème fraiche

“Fish Sticks”

$16.00Out of stock

Bacalao - potato, lime crema, smoked paprika

Roasted Broccolini (GF)

$12.00

house garlic butter, calabrian chili, charred lemon

”French Onion” Hand Pie (2)

$14.00

caramelized vidalia onions, gruyère cheese, herbs, sherry au jus dip

Wood Fired Maitake Mushrooms (V)

$12.00

whole Roasted Floret, soy ginger dressing

Butternut Squash Soup (GF)

$11.00

maple nutmeg crème, roasted pepitas, herb oil

Humble Fries (V)(GF)

$8.00

thin and crispy, tossed with garlic oil and rosemary lemon salt

Not So Humble Fries (GF)

$11.00

thin and crispy, tossed in truffle oil, truffle salt, herbs and grated parmesan

Humble House Salad

$15.00

seasonal fruit and vegetables, almonds, goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette

Kale and Grain Salad (V)(GF)

$16.00

quinoa, kasha, puffed rice, kale, shaved cauliflower, red wine dressing

Wood-Fired Caesar

$15.00

hearts of romaine, parmesan, brown butter migas, bacon

Glazed Eggplant Steak (V)

$21.00

couscous, curried pepitas, pomegranate sorghum reduction

Pizza

Short Rib Philly

$26.00

cherry peppers, cippolini onions, mushroom, provolone, mozzarella

Clam Pizza

$24.00

charred lemon, Siano fior di latte, clam butter dip

Broccoli & Cheese

$19.00

oregano, mozzarella, Locksley’s cheddar, roasted broccoli

Get the Greek

$20.00

spinach, cippolini onions, olives, charred lemon, feta, ricotta

Loaded Baked Potato

$20.00

bacon, chives, Locksley’s cheddar

Pineapple & Spanish Chorizo

$22.00

tomato sauce, arugula, Siano fior di latte, chorizo, pineapple

Marinara (V)

$17.00

tomato sauce, tomato carpaccio, sicilian oregano

Margherita

$20.00

tomato sauce, basil, Siano fior di latte

Ragin’ Cajun Shrimp

$23.00

etouffee sauce, scallion, soppressata, mozzarella, parmesan

The Nicki

$27.00

truffle cream, wild mushrooms, parmesan, Siano fior di latte, truffle butter dip

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Carnivore

$25.00

Entrees

Oven Roasted Half Chicken (GF)

$29.00

Diamond City Farms arugula, frisee, apple, olive, agrodolce jus

Not So Humble Burger

$29.00

1⁄2 lb premium dry aged beef patty, american cheese, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, dill pickle, humble fries

Chilean Sea Bass (GF)

$34.00

celery root, seasonal roasted vegetables, chermoula

Classic Burger

$19.00

1⁄2 lb beef blend patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, humble fries

Braised Beef Short Rib (GF)

$36.00

boursin mashed potatoes, roasted onion, charred scallion relish, au jus

Desserts

CRANBERRY SLAB PIE

$14.00

Orange Chantilly, Almond Crust, Cranberries, Cinnamon Ice Cream (sub ice cream for whipped cream for TAKEOUT)

MUDSLIDE PIE

$11.00

Hazelnut Cream, Chocolate Cookie Crumb

CHERRY PAVLOVA

$12.00

Goat Cheese Cream, Port and Brandied Cherries, Meringue

PEAR GALETTE

$14.00

Poached Pear, Flakey Pastry, Butter Pecan Ice Cream (sub whipped cream for ice cream on takeout orders)

Beers

Atlanta Crisp Hard Cider

$7.00+

Creature Comforts Tropicallia IPA

$7.00+

Scofflaw POG Basement, Hazy IPA

$7.00+

Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

$7.00+

Sweetwater 420, Pale Ale

$7.00+

Gate City Copperhead, Amber Ale

$7.00+

Mole Porter

$7.00+

Cocktails

Peachy

$14.00

Titos, Peach-cello, Fresh lemon, Baking Spice, Basil, Honey

Apple Picking

$14.00

Mezcal, Fresh apple cider, Negroamaro Reduction, Cinnamon, Local honey, Mint, Sorento Lemons

Cancun

$14.00

Tequila, Prickly Pear, Orangecello, Italian Chili, Agave, Lime , Basil

Buzz Cap

$14.00

Malfy Gin, Tangelo, Rosemary, Cardamaro, Egg White, Soda

Pom Pom

$14.00

Bourbon, POM, Sage, Nardini Rubarbaro, Blood Orange, Lemon, Honey

By the Fire

$14.00

Rye, Fig, Maraschino Liqueur, Blood Orange Extract, Sage Bitters

Wine

Glass

$15.00

Bottle

$60.00

Glass

$15.00

Bottle

$60.00

Glass

$16.00

Bottle

$64.00

Glass

$15.00

Bottle

$60.00

Glass

$14.00

Bottle

$56.00

Glass

$13.00

Bottle

$52.00

Glass

$18.00

Bottle

$72.00

Bottle

$72.00

Glass

$15.00

Bottle

$60.00

Glass

$13.00

Bottle

$52.00

Glass

$14.00

Bottle

$56.00

Glass

$14.00

Bottle

$56.00

Glass

$16.00

Bottle

$64.00

Glass

$13.00

Bottle

$52.00

Glass

$14.00

Bottle

$56.00

Glass

$16.00

Bottle

$64.00

GLS Forlorn Hope, ‘Queen of the Sierra’, Barbera, Zinfandel

$13.00

BTL Forlorn Hope, ‘Queen of the Sierra’, Barbera, Zinfandel

$52.00

GLS Bissol, Valdobiadenne Prosecco Superiore

$15.00

GLS Raventós i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs

$16.00

GLS Cleto Chiarli, ‘Vecchia Modena’, Lambrusco di Sorbara

$14.00

BTL Bissol, Valdobiadenne Prosecco Superiore

$60.00

BTL Raventós i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs

$64.00

BTL Cleto Chiarli, ‘Vecchia Modena’, Lambrusco di Sorbara

$56.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$8.00

Still Bottled Water

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

Apple Picking

$7.00

Buzz Cap

$7.00

Cancun

$7.00

Pom Pom

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

