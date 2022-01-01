Go
Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

TACOS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A • $$

Avg 4.5 (1814 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

77 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Suite 35A

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scotchies-Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dancing Goats®

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sahara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Sky Buckhead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

