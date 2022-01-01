Go
Village Baking Company

1921 GREENVILLE AVE

Popular Items

Laminated Brioche$4.50
Plain$4.14
Pain au chocolate$4.68
Pull Apart Rolls$4.00
Pain Au Chocolat$3.90
a flaky, buttery pastry wrapped around two batons of chocolate.
Bacon Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
Scone$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
Almond$5.70
Almond Croissant$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Spinach Feta Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery, croissant filled with fresh spinach and salty, tangy feta cheese.
1921 GREENVILLE AVE

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
