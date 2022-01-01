Go
Vista Brewing image
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches

Vista Brewing

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

2 Reviews

1333 Buena Vista St Suite 107

San Antonio, TX 78207

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1333 Buena Vista St Suite 107, San Antonio TX 78207

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mattenga's Pizzeria- Lombrano

No reviews yet

Pick up and Delivery only

The Cove

No reviews yet

Sustainable, organic, and local cuisine made to order!

Maverick Whiskey

No reviews yet

Maverick Whiskey is a small batch craft distillery located in downtown San Antonio. In our historic building from 1917 we have our distillery, micro brewery, tasting room, restaurant, and event space. We make amazing cocktails with our house spirits, and pair it perfectly with our delicious food menu.

Hopscotch

No reviews yet

This page is for pre-approved private events only.

Vista Brewing

orange star4.0 • 2 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston