The Hayden
A casual diner with a delicatessen inspired menu. Open for lunch and dinner, with cocktails killer pastrami.
SANDWICHES
4025 Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4025 Broadway
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smoke Shack Meat Market
Our Butcher Shop Sells Fresh Meat Products Every Day. Visit Us for High-Quality Cuts! Visit Our Online Butcher Shop and Check out Our Meat Goods and our Made to Order Sandwiches!
Smoke Shack BBQ
Come In and Enjoy!
Rosella at NE Methodist
Come in and enjoy!
Jardin Restaurant
Open 7 days a week for Lunch and Dinner, plus Brunch Saturday and Sunday. Now offering dine in, take away and grab 'n go dishes inspired by the San Antonio Botanical Garden.