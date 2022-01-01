Go
The Hayden

A casual diner with a delicatessen inspired menu. Open for lunch and dinner, with cocktails killer pastrami.

SANDWICHES

4025 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

Ted Danson$16.99
Hot Smoked Turkey & Melted Swiss. Slaw. Tomato. Russian Dressing. Sourdough.
pastrami and swiss sandwich brunch$18.99
Pork Chop Schnitzel$19.99
12oz Loin Chop. Pounded & Crispy. Sauerkraut. Potato Salad. Deli Mustard Dip. Grilled Lemon.
Meatloaf Dinner$17.99
All Beef Meatloaf. Stewed Tomato Demi. Mashed Potatoes. Green Beans & Carrots.
Chicken Pot Pie$19.99
Classic & Comforting with Peas, Carrots & Mushrooms. Chive Biscuit Crust
Breakfast Sandwich$13.99
Choose Salami or Pork Sausage. Soft Scrambled eggs. Melted Swiss. Pickled Pepper Aioli. Arugula. Super Soft Bun. Served with Breakfast Potatoes.
Matzo Ball BOWL (LG)$9.99
Why try to mess with a classic. Chicken Stock. Root Veggies. Herbs. Pulled Chicken. And of Course Two Mazto Balls.
FRIED Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard Glaze. Aioli. Pickles. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickled Onions. Challah Toast.
Elaine's Big Smoked Turkey Salad$15.99
Smoked Turkey. Tomatoes. Cucumbers. Candied Bacon. Gard Boiled Egg. Rye Crouton Dusting. Everything Seasoning. Romaine & Mixed Greens. Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4025 Broadway

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
