Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
1501 NE Davis Street
Popular Items
Location
1501 NE Davis Street
Portland OR
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- BURNSIDE LOCATION
Crush Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
Enjoy some of Portland's best Hawaiian food. Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch at it's finest - most plates come with two scoop rice and some of our famous creamy mac salad. So ono!
Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.