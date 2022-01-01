Go
Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

1501 NE Davis Street

Popular Items

Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Vegan Dozen$22.00
Staff-picked vegan dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Chocolate Coconut Cannolo$3.25
Packed with creamy chocolate coconut filling and both ends dipped in coconut flakes
Hole Lotta Horchata$3.75
Cinnamon sugar shell stuffed with horchata custard filling
Strawberry Go-Tart$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
Classic Dozen$14.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- just the classics. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Pineapple Cannolo$3.25
Sweet, juicy pineapple filled and rolled in sugar
Cherry Time$3.75
Raised doughnut coated in smooth chocolate icing, filled with whipped cherry filling, finished with a drizzle of almond icing and slices and topped with a maraschino cherry
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
1501 NE Davis Street

Portland OR

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
