WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
5857 S. Central Ave #140
Location
5857 S. Central Ave #140
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rono Dumplings
Crafted in Chinese culinary tradition, Rono Dumplings brings handmade, spiced-to-perfection dumplings straight from our kitchen to yours. Carefully mixed inside each dumpling is a savory filling that’s seasoned in a special blend of authentic Chinese flavors and a handcrafted sauce that delivers an at-home dumpling with an immersively authentic experience.
Bangin Buns
Come in and enjoy!