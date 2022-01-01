Go
Yang's Kitchen

Yang’s Kitchen strives to source local, sustainable, and organic when possible. We work hard to source premium ingredients and we cook everything from scratch with love. We also do our best to pay our employees living wages (tips are shared with all employees, including kitchen staff), and to reduce our environmental footprint wherever we can. Overall, these factors translate to higher menu prices, but we hope that you find value and feel a sense of comfort in knowing that we aim to get better everyday at doing what is important to us.

SMOKED SALMON

112 W. Main St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (410 reviews)

Popular Items

Multigrain Porridge$13.00
Organic multigrain porridge, soy egg, house pickles, scallions, cilantro, crispy multigrain rice, and the option to add Pastured chicken breast! Can be made vegan without egg and chicken. Dairy free and gluten free.
Yang's Fried Chicken Wings$15.00
Braised and fried pastured chicken wings. Served with a wedge of lemon and house salt & pepper seasoning. Gluten and dairy free. Contains garlic, ginger, soy.
Steak & Eggs$24.00
Grilled grass-fed hanger steak, two farm fresh eggs, house made hash brown, seasonal Farmers Market greens, house green sauce, and house made scallion ranch sauce **Steak is cooked to medium rare as default**
Persimmon & Kale Salad$15.00
Gonzaga Farms fuyu persimmons, organic kale, organic multigrain rice, medjool dates, roasted pumpkin seeds, herbs (chive, cilantro, mint), miso lemon vinaigrette. Gluten and dairy free. Vegan. Salad will be served with dressing on the side. A seasonal fall/winter special!
Roasted Squash & Kale Salad$15.00
Roasted organic kabocha and butternut squash, organic kale, organic multigrain rice, dried medjool dates, roasted pumpkin seeds, herbs (chive, cilantro, mint), miso lemon vinaigrette. Gluten and dairy free. Vegan. Salad will be served with dressing on the side.
Smoked Salmon Hash$14.00
Smoked salmon belly, preserved meyer lemon crème fraiche, wild salmon/trout roe, house made hash brown, dill, chives
Cold Sesame Noodles$14.00
Semolina organic spaghetti noodles, house sesame sauce, organic cucumbers, pickled carrots, crushed peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, drizzle of chili crisp. Note: this dish comes slightly spicy by default because we enjoy it that way! Please request no spice if you do not want it to be spicy. Vegan, dairy free. Contains soy, sesame, garlic, scallions, cilantro.
To-go Utensils (per person)
Please add the number of to-go utensils you'd like for your takeout order.
Cornmeal Mochi Pancake$14.00
Grist & Toll heirloom cornmeal, Koda Farms mochiko rice flour, organic whipped cream, seasonal toppings. Gluten free! Contains dairy.
Oolong Fresca$7.00
Made with oolong tea, Gonzaga Farms valencia oranges, lemongrass, organic lime, Makrut lime leaf, organic mint.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 W. Main St.

Alhambra CA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
