Motto Tea Cafe San Gabriel
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A
San Gabriel, CA 91776
Japanese Souffle Pancakes 舒芙蕾
Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes 焦糖布蕾
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Momo Peach Soufflé Pancake水蜜桃舒芙蕾
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Seasonal Flavor! Naturally sweet and tart white peach puree and cream souffle pancake. *** Requires 20-30 of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake 榛子提拉米蘇
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake 芒果芝士
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Real fresh mango puree & signature cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake 鹹芝士香緹
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes 芋泥芝士
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with fresh house-made taro puree & cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Pork Sung & Seaweed Souffle Pancakes 肉鬆
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes 大阪燒
<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Mochi & Kinako Soufflé Pancake
Best Selling Drinks 熱銷
CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰
Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice
Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都
芒果遇上京都 Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹
Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶
桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶 Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Fruit Melody 水果茶
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]
抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹
Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶
芋泥波霸鮮奶 Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶
芋泥波霸奶茶 Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Berries in Kyoto 莓果遇上京都
莓果遇上京都 莓果果泥+鮮奶+抹茶奶緹 Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top
King Grape Tea 多肉提子
多肉葡萄茶／沙冰／默認含芝士奶緹
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea
雪裡桃奶茶 帶桃肉的茶葉 Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan
Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]
椰香玉露 椰油烘培果的烏龍茶 Unforgettable natural coconut taste, pair with our signature cheese mousse
Desserts 甜品蛋糕
Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll 黑芝麻卷
Contains eggs, wheat, dairy, coconut, black sesame, sugar.
Koyama Matcha Cake Roll 抹茶小山卷
Koyama Taro Cake roll芋泥卷
Contains dairy, soy, taro, eggs, coconut.
Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll 提拉米蘇卷
Koyoma Earl Gray Cake Roll 伯爵紅茶卷
Hokkaido Cheese Cake Roll 北海道芝士卷
Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake 伯爵紅茶千層
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream. May contain nuts
Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層
House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree
Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake 桂花洋梨千層
House-made crepe cakes with layers of pear and osmanthus honey cream
Matcha Yuzu chiffon crepe cake 抹茶柚子千層
Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake
Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake
Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques
The chocolate can be called “Nama Chocolate” when it contains at least 40% chocolate and 10% cream by weight, and no more than 10% water. Nama (生, pronounce [na-ma]) means raw or fresh in Japanese. The name “Nama” Chocolate refers to the plentiful use of rich, fresh cream in the chocolate. Matcha mousse in the middle and chocolate cheese cake as base.
Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕
Matcha Mango Basques Cheese Cake
Genmai Grape Yogurt Box 玄米茶青提酸奶盒
Strawberry Pandora's Box 草莓潘朵拉盒
Indulge yourself with our Strawberry Pandora’s Box! Enjoy the 4-layer of temptations - strawberry milk pudding, fluffy chiffon cake, strawberry cream, and light cheese mousse. Contains dairy, strawberry, blueberry
Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子
Mini Taro Souffle In A Jar 芋泥豆乳罐
Mini Oreo Soufflé in a Jar 海鹽奧利奧罐
One pc/order. Made with oreo and sea salt cheese mousse. Cakes inside are made with cool souffle cake base recipe.
Mini Pork Sung Mochi Soufflé Jar 肉鬆麻薯罐
Oolong peach crepe cake
栀子花乌龙茶蜜桃千层
Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake 伯爵紅茶生巧蛋糕
Matcha Tiramisu Pandora’s Box 抹茶提拉米蘇盒
Mont Blanc Earl Grey Cake Box
Made with chestnut purée and Earl grey chiffon filled with chestnut rum cream. Contains minor liquor.
Glutinous Osmanthus Pandora’s Box 酒釀桂花盒
Cocomango Cake 楊枝甘露
Strawberry Cake 韓式草莓切件
Peach Mochi 桃子雪媚娘
Cream Brûlée Crepe Cake
Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.
Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake
Pumpkin & Salty Egg Basque Cheese Cake
New seasonal flavor!
Halloween Basque Cheese Pumpkin
The Motto Milk Tea 奶茶
Motto No.5 Milk Tea 五號奶茶
Motto's signature house milk tea. Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea 雪裡桃奶茶
Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea 金鳳烏龍奶茶
Mineral, sweet roasted notes. Origin: Lugu, Taiwan
Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶綠
Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine Taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Pu-erh Milk Tea 普爾奶茶
Chocolaty, rich full-bodied taste. Origin: Yunnan, China
Tiger Boba Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]
Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Osmanthus Glutinous Rice Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Our new item! Osmanthus Glutinous Rice Jelly with Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Fresh Fruit Tea 水果茶
Fruit Melody 水果茶
Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱
Cheesy Strawberry 芝士草莓
Lemon Explosion Tea 滿杯檸檬茶
The Orange Tea 橙子茶
Mango Passion Tea 芒果百香果
Jasmine green tea ice shaked with house made fresh mango puree tops with cheese mousse.
Ippai Grapefruit Tea 滿杯西柚
Cheese Mousse Tea 芝士奶緹系列
Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
Motto No.5 Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Cheese Mousse]
English Rose Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
White Peach Oolong [Cheese Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]
Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]
Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]
Matcha Mousse Tea 抹茶奶緹系列
Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Matcha Mousse]
Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Nutellamisu Mousse Tea 榛子提拉米蘇奶緹系列
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]
Mango Family 鮮芒果泥家族
Messy Mango Latte 芒果髒髒奶
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk. Indulgent real mango taste in every sip
Mango in Uji 芒果遇上宇治
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea. Traditional Japanese matcha with a twist
Mango Yuki 芒果鮮奶沙
Ice blended mango smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top
Mochi Family 手打米麻糬系列
Taro Family 手作芋泥家族
Messy Taro Latte 芋泥髒髒奶
Freshly made real taro puree with slightly sweetened milk. Real taro taste in every sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!
Messy Taro Milk Tea 芋泥奶茶
Our housemade real taro puree with signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea
Brulee Family 手作布蕾家族
Brulee Taro Milk Tea 布蕾芋泥奶茶
Our house-made freshly made creme brulee and taro puree paired with our handcrafted milk tea. We provide 3 milk tea options for your taste
Brulee Taro Latte 布蕾芋泥鮮奶
Freshly made in house creme brulee and taro puree with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse
Brulee Boba Latte 布蕾波霸鮮奶
Freshly made in house creme brulee and chewy boba with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse
Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended) 布蕾抹茶拿鐵沙冰
Ice blended matcha latte with our freshly made in house creme brulee, naturally sweet and made only with the best matcha
Berries Family 莓果果泥家族
Messy Berries Latte 莓果髒髒奶
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk. Naturally creamy and sweet berry taste
Berries in Uji 莓果遇上宇治
Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea
Berries Yuki 莓果鮮奶沙
Ice blended berries smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top
Uji Matcha 宇治抹茶系列
Uji Matcha Tea 抹茶清茶
Motto's signature authentic traditional Japanese matcha directly from Japan, hand whisked every cup. Can be served iced or hot
Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶奶茶
One of our most popular drinks, authentic Japanese matcha with milk, slightly sweetened. Mild and smooth matcha taste in every sip
Matcha Lemon Explosion 抹茶檸檬茶
Freshly squeezed lemon juice with authentic high quality matcha tea. A splendid and refreshing taste!
Matcha Jasmine Green Milk Tea 抹茶奶綠
Premium Japanese uji matcha powder with jasmine green tea.
Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]
Yuki Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶星冰樂
Ice blended matcha latte.
Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]
Tiger Boba Family 黑糖波霸系列
Fruit Yogurt 水果可爾必思酸奶
Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt
Fresh strawberries with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse by default. Caffeine-free drink
Cheesy Mango Yogurt
Real fresh mango puree with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse. Caffeine-free drink
Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt
Fresh grapefruits with Calpico yogurt, natural tart taste. Caffeine-free drink, may taste slightly bitter due to the natural bitterness of grapefruits
Coffee 咖啡
Pure Tea 清茶
Alishan High Mountain Oolong Tea
Jasmine Green Jade Tea
Motto No.5 Black Tea
Japanese Genmai Brown Rice Tea
English Rose Oolong Tea
Yunan Pu-erh Tea
White Peach Oolong Tea
Coconut Dew Tea
coconut infused oolong tea with mild sweetness and rich coconut flavor.
Golden Roasted Oolong Tea
Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea
Osmanthus Dongding Oolong Tea
New Seasonal Items
Mochi Taro Milk Tea 米麻糬芋泥奶茶
New Item! Handmade rice mochi and taro puree with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和芋泥，配各種奶茶底
Mochi Brulee Milk Tea米麻糬布蕾奶茶
New Item! Handmade rice mochi and creamy creme brulee with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和布蕾，配各種奶茶底
Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕
Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake
Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake
Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子
Custom Cakes (Pre-order Only)
10 Inch Peach Crepe Cake
8 Inch Coconut Latte Basque Cheese Cake
8 Inch Creme Brûlée Crepe Cake
Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.
8 Inch Earl Grey Crepe Cake
8 Inch Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page. Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders for free
8 Inch Matcha Strawberry Basque Cheese Cake
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
8 Inch Matcha Yuzu Crepe Cake
8 Inch Oolong Peach Crepe Cake
8 Inch Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake
8 Inch Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake
8 Inch Taro Basque Cheese Cake
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
8 Inch Taro Crepe Cake
Chiffon Cake - BLUE
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Chiffon Cake - FLOWER
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page. Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders for free
Chiffon Cake - KINAKO SOY (Injeolmi)
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Chiffon Cake - Oreo Guy
Chiffon Cake - WHITE A
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Chiffon Cake - XQXL
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Chiffon Cake - XQXZ
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Chiffon Cake -WHITE B
How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Chiffon Cake-Tulipa
1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.
Coconut Mango 楊枝甘露
Special Design Custom Cake
⚠️ 此链接需等客服给予备注才可以付款（备注包括取蛋糕日期，蛋糕造型）⚠️ 收到短信为系统默认短信，具体蛋糕制作时间以备注时间为准。⚠️次价格不包含餐具
4 Inch Cake DJ
6 Inch Cake DJ
8 Inch Cake DJ
Cake BCJ
8 inch pumpkin and salty egg basque cheese cake
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel, CA 91776