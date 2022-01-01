Motto Tea Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Motto Tea Cafe San Gabriel

review star

No reviews yet

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Order Again

Popular Items

Special Design Custom Cake
Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都
Motto No.5 Milk Tea 五號奶茶

Japanese Souffle Pancakes 舒芙蕾

Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes 焦糖布蕾

Creme Brulee Souffle Pancakes 焦糖布蕾

$15.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with our original made-from-scratch creme brulee and glazed sugar. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Momo Peach Soufflé Pancake水蜜桃舒芙蕾

Momo Peach Soufflé Pancake水蜜桃舒芙蕾

$15.50Out of stock

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Seasonal Flavor! Naturally sweet and tart white peach puree and cream souffle pancake. *** Requires 20-30 of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake 榛子提拉米蘇

Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake 榛子提拉米蘇

$14.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake 芒果芝士

Mango Sunshine Souffle Pancake 芒果芝士

$14.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Real fresh mango puree & signature cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake 鹹芝士香緹

Cheese Mousse Souffle Pancake 鹹芝士香緹

$14.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Motto's signature Cheese Mousse souffle pancakes. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes 芋泥芝士

Taro Lover's Souffle Pancakes 芋泥芝士

$14.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Souffle pancakes topped with fresh house-made taro puree & cheese mousse. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Pork Sung & Seaweed Souffle Pancakes 肉鬆

Pork Sung & Seaweed Souffle Pancakes 肉鬆

$14.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Savory souffle pancakes - topped with pork sung, seaweed, and mayo. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes 大阪燒

Okonomiyaki Souffle Pancakes 大阪燒

$14.50

<Online Orders Are Takeout Only> Traditional Japanese dish with a twist - souffle pancakes with bonito flakes, seaweed, and special sauce. May contain nuts *** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***

Mochi & Kinako Soufflé Pancake

Mochi & Kinako Soufflé Pancake

$16.95

Best Selling Drinks 熱銷

CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰

CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰

$6.15

Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice

Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都

Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都

$6.15

芒果遇上京都 Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶

$5.50

桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶 Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Fruit Melody 水果茶

Fruit Melody 水果茶

$5.75

Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

$6.00

抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹

Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶

Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶

$5.75

芋泥波霸鮮奶 Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶

$5.75

芋泥波霸奶茶 Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Berries in Kyoto 莓果遇上京都

Berries in Kyoto 莓果遇上京都

$6.05

莓果遇上京都 莓果果泥+鮮奶+抹茶奶緹 Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top

King Grape Tea 多肉提子

King Grape Tea 多肉提子

$6.15

多肉葡萄茶／沙冰／默認含芝士奶緹

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea

$4.50

雪裡桃奶茶 帶桃肉的茶葉 Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan

Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

椰香玉露 椰油烘培果的烏龍茶 Unforgettable natural coconut taste, pair with our signature cheese mousse

Desserts 甜品蛋糕

Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll 黑芝麻卷

Koyama Black Sesame Cake Roll 黑芝麻卷

$6.25

Contains eggs, wheat, dairy, coconut, black sesame, sugar.

Koyama Matcha Cake Roll 抹茶小山卷

Koyama Matcha Cake Roll 抹茶小山卷

$6.25
Koyama Taro Cake roll芋泥卷

Koyama Taro Cake roll芋泥卷

$6.25

Contains dairy, soy, taro, eggs, coconut.

Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll 提拉米蘇卷

Koyama Tiramisu Cake Roll 提拉米蘇卷

$6.25
Koyoma Earl Gray Cake Roll 伯爵紅茶卷

Koyoma Earl Gray Cake Roll 伯爵紅茶卷

$6.25
Hokkaido Cheese Cake Roll 北海道芝士卷

Hokkaido Cheese Cake Roll 北海道芝士卷

$6.25Out of stock
Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake 伯爵紅茶千層

Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake 伯爵紅茶千層

$8.45

House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream. May contain nuts

Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層

Taro Crepe Cake 芋泥千層

$8.45

House-made crepe cakes with layers of fresh taro puree

Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake 桂花洋梨千層

Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake 桂花洋梨千層

$9.25

House-made crepe cakes with layers of pear and osmanthus honey cream

Matcha Yuzu chiffon crepe cake 抹茶柚子千層

Matcha Yuzu chiffon crepe cake 抹茶柚子千層

$9.25
Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake

Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95
Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake

Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques

Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques

$7.95

The chocolate can be called “Nama Chocolate” when it contains at least 40% chocolate and 10% cream by weight, and no more than 10% water. Nama (生, pronounce [na-ma]) means raw or fresh in Japanese. The name “Nama” Chocolate refers to the plentiful use of rich, fresh cream in the chocolate. Matcha mousse in the middle and chocolate cheese cake as base.

Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕

Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕

$7.95Out of stock
Matcha Mango Basques Cheese Cake

Matcha Mango Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Genmai Grape Yogurt Box 玄米茶青提酸奶盒

Genmai Grape Yogurt Box 玄米茶青提酸奶盒

$10.99
Strawberry Pandora's Box 草莓潘朵拉盒

Strawberry Pandora's Box 草莓潘朵拉盒

$9.99

Indulge yourself with our Strawberry Pandora’s Box! Enjoy the 4-layer of temptations - strawberry milk pudding, fluffy chiffon cake, strawberry cream, and light cheese mousse. Contains dairy, strawberry, blueberry

Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子

Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子

$10.99Out of stock
Mini Taro Souffle In A Jar 芋泥豆乳罐

Mini Taro Souffle In A Jar 芋泥豆乳罐

$11.95
Mini Oreo Soufflé in a Jar 海鹽奧利奧罐

Mini Oreo Soufflé in a Jar 海鹽奧利奧罐

$11.95

One pc/order. Made with oreo and sea salt cheese mousse. Cakes inside are made with cool souffle cake base recipe.

Mini Pork Sung Mochi Soufflé Jar 肉鬆麻薯罐

Mini Pork Sung Mochi Soufflé Jar 肉鬆麻薯罐

$11.99Out of stock
Oolong peach crepe cake

Oolong peach crepe cake

$9.25Out of stock

栀子花乌龙茶蜜桃千层

Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake 伯爵紅茶生巧蛋糕

Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake 伯爵紅茶生巧蛋糕

$7.95Out of stock
Matcha Tiramisu Pandora’s Box 抹茶提拉米蘇盒

Matcha Tiramisu Pandora’s Box 抹茶提拉米蘇盒

$9.99Out of stock
Mont Blanc Earl Grey Cake Box

Mont Blanc Earl Grey Cake Box

$10.99Out of stock

Made with chestnut purée and Earl grey chiffon filled with chestnut rum cream. Contains minor liquor.

Glutinous Osmanthus Pandora’s Box 酒釀桂花盒

Glutinous Osmanthus Pandora’s Box 酒釀桂花盒

$9.99Out of stock
Cocomango Cake 楊枝甘露

Cocomango Cake 楊枝甘露

$7.95Out of stock
Strawberry Cake 韓式草莓切件

Strawberry Cake 韓式草莓切件

$7.95Out of stock
Peach Mochi 桃子雪媚娘

Peach Mochi 桃子雪媚娘

$9.95Out of stock
Cream Brûlée Crepe Cake

Cream Brûlée Crepe Cake

$9.25

Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.

Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake

Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake

$8.45
Pumpkin & Salty Egg Basque Cheese Cake

Pumpkin & Salty Egg Basque Cheese Cake

$8.25

New seasonal flavor!

Halloween Basque Cheese Pumpkin

Halloween Basque Cheese Pumpkin

$12.99Out of stock

The Motto Milk Tea 奶茶

Motto No.5 Milk Tea 五號奶茶

Motto No.5 Milk Tea 五號奶茶

$4.50

Motto's signature house milk tea. Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶

$5.50

桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶 Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea 雪裡桃奶茶

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea 雪裡桃奶茶

$4.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea 金鳳烏龍奶茶

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea 金鳳烏龍奶茶

$4.50

Mineral, sweet roasted notes. Origin: Lugu, Taiwan

Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶綠

Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶綠

$4.50

Smooth, floral and lingering Jasmine Taste. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan

Pu-erh Milk Tea 普爾奶茶

Pu-erh Milk Tea 普爾奶茶

$4.50

Chocolaty, rich full-bodied taste. Origin: Yunnan, China

Tiger Boba Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶

Tiger Boba Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶

$5.25
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

$5.75

Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50

Osmanthus Glutinous Rice Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Our new item! Osmanthus Glutinous Rice Jelly with Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea 水果茶

CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰

CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰

$6.15

Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice

Fruit Melody 水果茶

Fruit Melody 水果茶

$5.75

Refreshing fruit tea with your choice of Jasmine Green Jade Tea or High Mountain Oolong Tea 水果茶大合唱

Cheesy Strawberry 芝士草莓

Cheesy Strawberry 芝士草莓

$6.15
King Grape Tea 多肉提子

King Grape Tea 多肉提子

$6.15

多肉葡萄茶／沙冰／默認含芝士奶緹

Lemon Explosion Tea 滿杯檸檬茶

Lemon Explosion Tea 滿杯檸檬茶

$4.95
The Orange Tea 橙子茶

The Orange Tea 橙子茶

$5.75
Mango Passion Tea 芒果百香果

Mango Passion Tea 芒果百香果

$6.15Out of stock

Jasmine green tea ice shaked with house made fresh mango puree tops with cheese mousse.

Ippai Grapefruit Tea 滿杯西柚

Ippai Grapefruit Tea 滿杯西柚

$5.75Out of stock

Cheese Mousse Tea 芝士奶緹系列

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Motto No.5 Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Japanese Genmai Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25

English Rose Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Coconut Dew Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

椰香玉露 椰油烘培果的烏龍茶 Unforgettable natural coconut taste, pair with our signature cheese mousse

White Peach Oolong [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

$5.00
Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

$6.00

抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

5號店招奶茶+芝士奶緹

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50
Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Momo Japanese Peach Milk Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Natural peachy fruit note and floral taste, smooth texture. Origin: Nantou, Taiwan; Nagano: Japan

Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25

Matcha Mousse Tea 抹茶奶緹系列

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Matcha Mousse]

Alishan High Mountain Oolong [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50
Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Japanese Genmai Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50
Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]

Jasmine Green Jade Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.25
Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

Farmers Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse & Oreo]

$5.75

Motto No.5 Milk Tea topped with matcha mousse and oreo crumbs

Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.25

Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]

$6.00

Jasmine Green Milk Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.50

Nutellamisu Mousse Tea 榛子提拉米蘇奶緹系列

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Pu-erh Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50

Golden Roasted Oolong Milk Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50
Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.00
Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Motto No.5 Black Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.25

Golden Roasted Oolong Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.25

Yunnan Pu-erh Tea [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.25

Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50

Mango Family 鮮芒果泥家族

Messy Mango Latte 芒果髒髒奶

Messy Mango Latte 芒果髒髒奶

$5.25

Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk. Indulgent real mango taste in every sip

Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都

Mango in Kyoto 芒果遇上京都

$6.15

芒果遇上京都 Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top. One of a kind dessert drink

Mango in Uji 芒果遇上宇治

Mango in Uji 芒果遇上宇治

$6.15

Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea. Traditional Japanese matcha with a twist

Mango Yuki 芒果鮮奶沙

Mango Yuki 芒果鮮奶沙

$6.15

Ice blended mango smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top

Mango Passion Tea 芒果百香果

Mango Passion Tea 芒果百香果

$6.15Out of stock

Jasmine green tea ice shaked with house made fresh mango puree tops with cheese mousse.

Mochi Family 手打米麻糬系列

Introducing our new Handmade Mochi Specialty Drinks!
Mochi Taro Milk Tea 米麻糬芋泥奶茶

Mochi Taro Milk Tea 米麻糬芋泥奶茶

$5.50

New Item! Handmade rice mochi and taro puree with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和芋泥，配各種奶茶底

Mochi Brulee Milk Tea米麻糬布蕾奶茶

Mochi Brulee Milk Tea米麻糬布蕾奶茶

$5.50

New Item! Handmade rice mochi and creamy creme brulee with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和布蕾，配各種奶茶底

Taro Family 手作芋泥家族

Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶

Taro Storm Boba Latte 芋泥波霸鮮奶

$5.75

芋泥波霸鮮奶 Freshly made real taro puree with chewy brown sugar boba, mix with slightly sweetened milk. Irresistibly addictive after the first sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶

Taro Storm Boba Milk Tea 芋泥波霸奶茶

$5.75

芋泥波霸奶茶 Freshly made real taro puree, chewy brown sugar boba, mix with our signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea or Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Messy Taro Latte 芋泥髒髒奶

Messy Taro Latte 芋泥髒髒奶

$5.25

Freshly made real taro puree with slightly sweetened milk. Real taro taste in every sip. We say NO to artificial taro powder!

Messy Taro Milk Tea 芋泥奶茶

$5.25

Our housemade real taro puree with signature Motto No.5 Milk Tea

Brulee Family 手作布蕾家族

Brulee Taro Milk Tea 布蕾芋泥奶茶

Brulee Taro Milk Tea 布蕾芋泥奶茶

$5.95

Our house-made freshly made creme brulee and taro puree paired with our handcrafted milk tea. We provide 3 milk tea options for your taste

Brulee Taro Latte 布蕾芋泥鮮奶

Brulee Taro Latte 布蕾芋泥鮮奶

$5.95

Freshly made in house creme brulee and taro puree with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse

Brulee Boba Latte 布蕾波霸鮮奶

$5.95

Freshly made in house creme brulee and chewy boba with fresh milk and topped off with our signature cheese mousse

Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended) 布蕾抹茶拿鐵沙冰

Brulee Matcha Yuki (Ice Blended) 布蕾抹茶拿鐵沙冰

$6.05

Ice blended matcha latte with our freshly made in house creme brulee, naturally sweet and made only with the best matcha

Berries Family 莓果果泥家族

Messy Berries Latte 莓果髒髒奶

Messy Berries Latte 莓果髒髒奶

$5.25

Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk. Naturally creamy and sweet berry taste

Berries in Kyoto 莓果遇上京都

Berries in Kyoto 莓果遇上京都

$6.05

莓果遇上京都 莓果果泥+鮮奶+抹茶奶緹 Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top

Berries in Uji 莓果遇上宇治

Berries in Uji 莓果遇上宇治

$6.05

Strawberry and blueberry puree with slightly sweetened milk and topped off with Japanese matcha tea

Berries Yuki 莓果鮮奶沙

Berries Yuki 莓果鮮奶沙

$6.15

Ice blended berries smoothie with your choice of one add-on and mousse on top

Uji Matcha 宇治抹茶系列

Uji Matcha Tea 抹茶清茶

Uji Matcha Tea 抹茶清茶

$4.50

Motto's signature authentic traditional Japanese matcha directly from Japan, hand whisked every cup. Can be served iced or hot

Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶奶茶

Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶奶茶

$5.25

One of our most popular drinks, authentic Japanese matcha with milk, slightly sweetened. Mild and smooth matcha taste in every sip

Matcha Lemon Explosion 抹茶檸檬茶

Matcha Lemon Explosion 抹茶檸檬茶

$5.25

Freshly squeezed lemon juice with authentic high quality matcha tea. A splendid and refreshing taste!

Matcha Jasmine Green Milk Tea 抹茶奶綠

$5.15

Premium Japanese uji matcha powder with jasmine green tea.

Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Tea [Cheese Mousse]

$5.25
Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

Uji Matcha Latte [Cheese Mousse]

$6.00

抹茶拿鐵+芝士奶緹

Uji Matcha Tea [Matcha Mousse]

$5.25
Yuki Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶星冰樂

Yuki Uji Matcha Latte 抹茶星冰樂

$5.75

Ice blended matcha latte.

Uji Matcha Latte [Matcha Mousse]

$6.00

Tiger Boba Family 黑糖波霸系列

Tiger Boba Latte

Tiger Boba Latte

$5.00
Tiger Boba Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶

Tiger Boba Milk Tea 黑糖珍珠奶茶

$5.25

Fruit Yogurt 水果可爾必思酸奶

Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt

Cheesy Strawberry Yogurt

$6.05

Fresh strawberries with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse by default. Caffeine-free drink

Cheesy Mango Yogurt

Cheesy Mango Yogurt

$6.00

Real fresh mango puree with Calpico yogurt, topped with signature Cheese Mousse. Caffeine-free drink

Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt

Ippai Grapefruit Yogurt

$5.75Out of stock

Fresh grapefruits with Calpico yogurt, natural tart taste. Caffeine-free drink, may taste slightly bitter due to the natural bitterness of grapefruits

Coffee 咖啡

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Cheese Mousse]

$5.00
Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

Cheesy Coffee [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.00
House Coffee

House Coffee

$4.00

Coco latte

$5.70Out of stock

Ovaltino 阿華田

Ovaltine

$4.50
Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

Ovaltino [Cheese Mousse]

$5.50

Ovaltino [Nutellamisu Mousse]

$5.50

Pure Tea 清茶

Alishan High Mountain Oolong Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Green Jade Tea

$4.25

Motto No.5 Black Tea

$4.25

Japanese Genmai Brown Rice Tea

$4.50

English Rose Oolong Tea

$4.50

Yunan Pu-erh Tea

$4.25

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.50

Coconut Dew Tea

$4.50

coconut infused oolong tea with mild sweetness and rich coconut flavor.

Golden Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.25

Momo Japanese Peach Black Tea

$4.25

Osmanthus Dongding Oolong Tea

$4.50

New Seasonal Items

CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰

CocoMelon 西瓜椰椰

$6.15

Cocomelon is back! Fresh watemelon with refreshing coconut juice

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶

Osmanthus Jelly Glutinous Rice Dong Ding Milk Tea 桂花琉璃奶茶

$5.50

桂花酒釀琉璃奶茶 Our new item! Osmanthus Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea with Osmanthus Jelly and Glutinous Rice. Addictive taste in every sip!

Mochi Taro Milk Tea 米麻糬芋泥奶茶

Mochi Taro Milk Tea 米麻糬芋泥奶茶

$5.50

New Item! Handmade rice mochi and taro puree with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和芋泥，配各種奶茶底

Mochi Brulee Milk Tea米麻糬布蕾奶茶

Mochi Brulee Milk Tea米麻糬布蕾奶茶

$5.50

New Item! Handmade rice mochi and creamy creme brulee with your choice of milk tea. Motto新作。手打米麻糬和布蕾，配各種奶茶底

Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕

Taro Basque Cheese cake 巴斯克芋泥芝士凝酪蛋糕

$7.95Out of stock
Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake

Matcha Strawberry Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95
Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake

Coconut Latte Basques Cheese Cake

$7.95Out of stock
Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子

Coconut Mango Cake Box 楊枝甘露盒子

$10.99Out of stock

Custom Cakes (Pre-order Only)

10 Inch Peach Crepe Cake

$110.00Out of stock
8 Inch Coconut Latte Basque Cheese Cake

8 Inch Coconut Latte Basque Cheese Cake

$75.00
8 Inch Creme Brûlée Crepe Cake

8 Inch Creme Brûlée Crepe Cake

$90.00

Please note that Creme Brulee Crepe Cake with caramelized sugar on the top will melt in few hours after refrigeration, which cannot be avoided.

8 Inch Earl Grey Crepe Cake

8 Inch Earl Grey Crepe Cake

$80.00
8 Inch Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques

8 Inch Matcha Nama Chocolate Basques

$75.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page. Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders for free

8 Inch Matcha Strawberry Basque Cheese Cake

8 Inch Matcha Strawberry Basque Cheese Cake

$75.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

8 Inch Matcha Yuzu Crepe Cake

8 Inch Matcha Yuzu Crepe Cake

$90.00
8 Inch Oolong Peach Crepe Cake

8 Inch Oolong Peach Crepe Cake

$90.00Out of stock
8 Inch Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake

8 Inch Osmanthus & Pear Crepe Cake

$90.00Out of stock
8 Inch Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake

8 Inch Rose & Lychee Crepe Cake

$80.00
8 Inch Taro Basque Cheese Cake

8 Inch Taro Basque Cheese Cake

$75.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

8 Inch Taro Crepe Cake

8 Inch Taro Crepe Cake

$80.00
Chiffon Cake - BLUE

Chiffon Cake - BLUE

$85.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Chiffon Cake - FLOWER

Chiffon Cake - FLOWER

$99.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page. Note: Please be advised we do not include utensils in full cake orders for free

Chiffon Cake - KINAKO SOY (Injeolmi)

Chiffon Cake - KINAKO SOY (Injeolmi)

$85.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Chiffon Cake - Oreo Guy

Chiffon Cake - Oreo Guy

$85.00
Chiffon Cake - WHITE A

Chiffon Cake - WHITE A

$85.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Chiffon Cake - XQXL

Chiffon Cake - XQXL

$85.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Chiffon Cake - XQXZ

Chiffon Cake - XQXZ

$85.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Chiffon Cake -WHITE B

Chiffon Cake -WHITE B

$85.00

How to order a whole cake: 1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Chiffon Cake-Tulipa

Chiffon Cake-Tulipa

$85.00

1. Call 2-3 days in advance. This allows us to ensure we have all the needed supplies to make your cake perfect. 2. After speaking with us, place an order online (on this page!) 3. Please provide preferred pick up date ⚠️in the “special instruction” field at the bottom of the page.

Coconut Mango 楊枝甘露

Coconut Mango 楊枝甘露

$80.00Out of stock

Special Design Custom Cake

$85.00

⚠️ 此链接需等客服给予备注才可以付款（备注包括取蛋糕日期，蛋糕造型）⚠️ 收到短信为系统默认短信，具体蛋糕制作时间以备注时间为准。⚠️次价格不包含餐具

4 Inch Cake DJ

$20.00

6 Inch Cake DJ

$30.00

8 Inch Cake DJ

$40.00

Cake BCJ

$10.00
8 inch pumpkin and salty egg basque cheese cake

8 inch pumpkin and salty egg basque cheese cake

$80.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

What's your Motto?

Location

250 W Valley Blvd. Unit A, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Directions

Gallery
Motto Tea Cafe image

