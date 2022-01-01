Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shin Sen Gumi Yakitori & Men-Ya

review star

No reviews yet

45 S Garfield Ave

Alhambra, CA 91801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Ramen
Beef & Rice Bowl
Assorted Tempura

Appetizers

Assorted Tempura

Assorted Tempura

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura & Vegetable Tempura w/ Tempura sauce.

Cheese Eggroll

Cheese Eggroll

$4.95

Monterey jack cheese in hot egg roll skins.

Crab Croquette

Crab Croquette

$6.95

Creamy filing w/ crab meat enclosed in a crispy shell.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Boiled soybeans, lightly salted.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75

Deep fried potato w/ ketchup.

Garlic Edamame

$5.25

Edamame seasoned w/ garlic sauce.

Geso Kara

Geso Kara

$5.95

Deep-fried squid legs.

Goma Spinach

Goma Spinach

$3.95

Boiled spinach w/ creamy black sesame sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.75

Deep fried pork dumpling w/ minced leeks and garlic.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.25

Spicy pickled napa cabbage w/ sesame seeds.

Shrimp Tempura 5pc

Shrimp Tempura 5pc

$9.00

Shrimp tempura w/ tempura sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Deep fried soft shell crab w/ ponzu sauce & green onion, grated daikon.

Takowasa

Takowasa

$4.00Out of stock

Wasabi flavored octopus sashimi.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.00

Deep fried octopus pancake-ball, okonomi sauce, mayo, topped w/ bonito flakes, green laver.

Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$6.75

Assorted vegetable tempura w/ tempura sauce.

Vegetarian

Vegan Soboro Bowl

Vegan Soboro Bowl

$6.50

Seasoned soy meat, vegan-egg, chopped pickled daikon, shredded seaweed and green onion over rice.

Cucumber Tataki

Cucumber Tataki

$4.50

Cracked Japanese cucumbers tossed w/ sesame vinaigrette.

Extra Noodle Vegetarian

$1.50

Salads

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Mixed greens & mixed seaweed salad w/ SSG original Asian style spicy dressing.

Mushroom Salad

Mushroom Salad

$7.25

Spring mix tossed w/ Japanese soy sauce dressing, topped w/ mixed mushroom, a sprinkle of shredded seaweed.

Rice Bowls

Beef & Rice Bowl

Beef & Rice Bowl

$5.75+

A bowl of rice topped w/ beef & onion in a mildly sweet savory sauce and red ginger.

Chicken Soboro Bowl

Chicken Soboro Bowl

$5.25+

A bowl of rice topped w/ minced chicken, shredded seaweed, shredded egg and green onion.

Eel & Beef Bowl

Eel & Beef Bowl

$19.25

A bowl of rice topped w/ beef & onion in a mildly sweet savory sauce, cooked eel and red ginger.

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$15.25

A bowl of rice topped w/ cooked eel, shredded Japanese thin omelet, shredded seaweed, shredded green shiso and sweet soy sauce.

Negitama Beef Bowl

Negitama Beef Bowl

$11.50

A bowl of rice topped w/ beef & onion in a mildly sweet sauce, chopped green onion and poached egg.

Karaage Curry Rice

$14.50

Pork Cutlet Curry Rice

$12.25

White rice

$1.50

Ramen

Hakata Ramen

Hakata Ramen

$10.50

Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork.

Spicy Hakata Ramen

Spicy Hakata Ramen

$16.50

Spicy Hakata Ramen with tonkotsu broth, comes with two slices of chashu pork, soft flavored egg and bean sprouts.

Satsuma Ramen

Satsuma Ramen

$12.00

Thick noodles with 2 slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with green onions & fried onions in a rich broth of chicken, pork and vegetables.

Spicy Satsuma Ramen

Spicy Satsuma Ramen

$14.00

Thick Noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with shredded chili, green onions, fried onions in a spicy rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.

Extra Noodle

$1.50

Extra Soup

$3.00

Dashi Udon

Kitsune Udon

Kitsune Udon

$9.25+

Hot udon broth made from kelp and bonito, topped with deep fried tofu, and green onion.

Shrimp Tempura Udon

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$10.50+

Assorted vegetable and shrimp tempura with hot plain udon.

Plain Udon

$6.75+
Nabeyaki Udon

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.95

Extra Udon Noodle

$1.50

Curry Udon

Plain Curry Udon

$11.25+
Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

$15.00+

Pork cutlet, beef in our creamy curry sauce, and topped with green onion.

Ultimate Curry Udon

Ultimate Curry Udon

$18.00+

Shrimp tempura, pork cutlet, and Angus shabu-shabu beef in our creamy curry sauce, topped with green onion.

Extra Udon Noodle

$1.50

Toppings

Bamboo

Bamboo

$2.00
Bean Sprout

Bean Sprout

$1.50
Boiled Vegetables

Boiled Vegetables

$2.50
Corn

Corn

$1.50
Crispy Onion

Crispy Onion

$1.50

Diablo

$2.00

Carolina reaper flavor bomb. Extremely spicy.

Eel

Eel

$3.95
Extra Chashu

Extra Chashu

$3.25
Garlic Chip

Garlic Chip

$1.75
Poached Egg

Poached Egg

$2.00
Pork Cutlet Topping

Pork Cutlet Topping

$4.50

RGB

$2.00

Roasted garlic bomb

Shredded Seaweed

Shredded Seaweed

$1.75
Soft Flavored Egg

Soft Flavored Egg

$2.25
Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$2.25
Spinach Topping

Spinach Topping

$2.25

Dessert

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$6.00

Green Tea Brulee

$6.00

Merchandise

Negima

Negima

$9.00

Now you can enjoy Shin-Sen-Gumi's Negima, or chicken thigh w/ green onion Yakitori at home. Each pack contains 4 skewers and is pre-sauced.

Tsukune

Tsukune

$11.00

Now you can enjoy Shin-Sen-Gumi's Tsukune, or chicken meatball Yakitori at home. Each pack contains 4 skewers and is pre-sauced.

Hakata Ramen TO GO Package

Hakata Ramen TO GO Package

$16.95

Now you can enjoy Shin-Sen-Gumi's Signature Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw Japanese ramen kit comes with thin style noodles and Hakata style Tonkotsu (Pork) soup base as well as chashu slices. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable, please consume within a week.

Spicy Hakata Ramen TO GO Package

Spicy Hakata Ramen TO GO Package

$18.95

Now you can enjoy Shin-Sen-Gumi's Signature Spicy Hakata Ramen at home. This Raw spicy set comes with thin style noodles, chashu slices, and Hakata style Tonkotsu (Pork) soup base mixed with our spicy miso for an umami boost and a bit of a kick. Cooking instructions included. Item is perishable, please consume within a week.

Spicy Dan Dan Men TO GO Package

Spicy Dan Dan Men TO GO Package

$19.95

Enjoy a creamy mix of Sesame and our Tonkotsu (Pork) soup base. This Dan Dan raw ramen kit comes with thin style noodles and seasoned minced pork. Cooking instructions are included for the Dan Dan Ramen kit.

Yuzu

Yuzu

$8.00

Our own blend of yuzu pepper has been developed to have a fresh, clear heat. It is made to an original recipe and blended in a factory in Fukuoka, Kyushu. We use yuzu citrus grown by carefully selected farmers in Oita prefecture and the resulting condiment is richly fragranced.

Spicy Miso 5oz

Spicy Miso 5oz

$8.00

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen’s most popular topping, Spicy Miso, is now available in a jar. While you can enjoy this with any of your favorite noodles, this versatile sauce can be used with just about any of your favorite recipes.

Spicy Miso 16oz

Spicy Miso 16oz

$18.95

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen’s most popular topping, Spicy Miso, is now available in a jar. While you can enjoy this with any of your favorite noodles, this versatile sauce can be used with just about any of your favorite recipes.

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801

Directions

