Sushi & Japanese

HAYATOBI Restaurant 6420 N. Rosemead Blvd.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6420 N. Rosemead Blvd.

SAN GABRIEL, CA 91775

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Cut

$6.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Premium Bafun UNI JPN

$15.00

Sushi 8pc Nigiri

$20.00

FOOD

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Bonito / Kelp Dashi, White Miso, Tofu, Seaweed, Scallion

Salad

Seaweed Chuka Salad

Seaweed Chuka Salad

$4.00

Thin Green Seaweed Mix

Organic Green Salad

$6.50

Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Daikon Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, With our House ginger/onion dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$8.00

Cold Tofu , Organic Greens with house Dressing

Salmon Skin Salad

Salmon Skin Salad

$12.00

Crsipy Salmon Skin with Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Daikon Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, With our House ginger/onion dressing

Mix Sashimi Salad

Mix Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Two Piece:Tuna , Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore with Organic Greens

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Organic Greens

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$3.00

Boiled Soy bean Pods tossed in Rock Salt

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers Sweet-Soy, Bonito Flakes on top

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Fried Tofu with Warm Dashi -Soy

Fried Gyoza Chicken

$6.00

Chicken, Deep Fried Gyoza

Fried Gyoza Vegetable

$6.00

Vegetable, Deep Fried Gyoza

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts Tossed in Garlic Chips and miso Sauce

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado on top of Crispy Rice and Sweet Sauce

Jalapeno Bomb (Spicy Tuna Jalapeno)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese Stuffed in Tempura Jalapeno

Chicken Kara-Age

Chicken Kara-Age

$9.00

Soy Marinaded Deep Fried Chicken

Fried SoftShell Crab

Fried SoftShell Crab

$16.00

Deep Fried Softshell Crab With House Ponzu Sauce

Kurobuta Sausage (JPN Black Pork)

Kurobuta Sausage (JPN Black Pork)

$9.00

(5pcs) Sauteed Black Pork Sausage

Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$6.00

Fried Calamari Legs (Geso)

$9.00

Fried Calamari Legs

Grilled Shio Koji Salmon

$12.00

Cold Tofu

$3.50

Sashimi Appetizer

Salmon Carpaccio Truffle Citrus

Salmon Carpaccio Truffle Citrus

$18.00

Seared Salmon Sashimi Topped with Ponzu

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

Hamachi Jalapeno Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi Sashimi with cilantro, Jalapeno ouse ponzu Dressing

Fresh Ankimo (monkfish)

$14.00

Kurage (Jelly Fish)

$8.00

Hamachi w/ Mango Salsa

$16.00

Kitchen

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Steak with Teriyaki Sauce, Soup, Rice

Yellowtail Kama (collar)

Yellowtail Kama (collar)

$18.00Out of stock

Baked Yellowtail Collar, Soup, Rice

Salmon Kama (Collar)

Salmon Kama (Collar)

$16.00

Baked Salmon Collar Soup, Rice

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Panko Crusted Chicken, Soup, RIce

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Grilled Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce, Soup, Rice

Grilled Salted Saba Japanese Mackerel

Grilled Salted Saba Japanese Mackerel

$14.00

Pork Katsu

$18.00

Noodle

Zaru Soba (Cold Buckwheat Noodle)

Zaru Soba (Cold Buckwheat Noodle)

$9.00

Cold Soba with Soba Tsuyu

Ten Zaru (Tempura w/ Soba Noodle)

Ten Zaru (Tempura w/ Soba Noodle)

$14.00

Cold Soba with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable

Udon (Hot)

Udon (Hot)

$9.00

Udon, Kamaboko, Seaweed, Spinich

Tempura Udon (Hot)

Tempura Udon (Hot)

$14.00

Udon, (1) Shrimp Tempura (4) Vegetable Tempura

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$13.00

Kitsune Udon

$12.00

Cha- Soba

$10.00

Ten-Cha Soba

$15.00

Curry

Japanese Curry Rice

$9.00

Traditional Japanese Curry, Small Salad

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$20.00

Japanese Curry with Chicken Katsu, Small Salad

Pork Katsu Curry

$20.00

Croquette Curry

$14.00

Tempura

Shrimp Tempura APP

$7.00

3 pcs Tiger Shrimp

Vegetable Tempura APP

Vegetable Tempura APP

$7.00

2 pcs Green Bean, Carrot, Broccoli, Onion, Yam

Mix Tempura

Mix Tempura

$9.00

2pc Tiger Shrimp, Vegetables

Popcorn Shrimp APP

$14.00Out of stock

Bite Size Shrimp Tossed WIth Spicy Aioli

Sushi Specials

SA (Sashimi ) Plate 8pc

$20.00

S A ( Sashimi ) Premium 8pc

$30.00

2pcs of Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, White Fish

Sushi 8pc Nigiri

$20.00

Sushi Premium 8pc Nigiri

$30.00

California "OR" Spicy Tuna 2pc Tuna 1pc Yellowtail 1pc Salmon 1pc Albacore 1pc white fish

Chirashi 8 pc

$20.00

Chirashi Premium 8 pc

$30.00

Tekka Don (Bluefin) 8pc

$24.00

Chu-Toro Don 8pc

$32.00

Salmon Don 8pc

$20.00

Salmon Belly Don 8pc

$24.00

Hamachi Don 8pc

$20.00

Hamachi Belly Don 8pc

$24.00

Bellie Sampler

$18.00

Sushi

Blue-fin Tuna 2pc

$6.00

2 pc Sushi

O-toro 2pc

$15.00

2 pc Sushi

Hamachi 2pc

$6.00

2 pc Sushi

Hamachi Belly 2pc

$7.00

2 pc Sushi

Salmon 2pc

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Salmon Belly 2pc

$7.00

2 pc Sushi

Albacore 2pc

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Hirame- Halibut 2 pc

$6.00

2 pc Sushi

Tai - Sea Bream

$8.00Out of stock

2 pc Sushi

Saba 2pc

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Ebi - Shrimp 2pc

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Tako - Octopus 2pc

$6.00

2 pc Sushi

Hotate- JPN 2pc

$7.00

2 pc Sushi

Amaebi 2pc

$9.50

2 pc Sushi

Ikura 2pc

$9.50

2 pc Sushi

Masago 2pc

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Unagi 2pc

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Tamago

$5.00

2 pc Sushi

Kanpachi 2pc

$6.00

Smoke Salmon

$6.00Out of stock

Inari

$5.00

Premium Bafun UNI JPN

$15.00

Katsuo Tataki 2pc

$6.00

Kurodai 2pc

$6.00

Yari Ika 2pc

$6.00

Seared Toro

$14.00

Kamasu (Barracuda)

$8.00

Kinmedai

$8.00

Kue ( Grouper)

$8.00

Awabi (abalone)

$15.00

LIVE Amaebi

$15.00

Tsubugai 2pc

$5.00

Hokkigai-Surfclam 2pc

$5.00

Snowcrab 2pc

$6.00

Black Tobiko 2pc

$5.00

Sashimi

Sa. Bluefin Tuna 2pc

$6.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. O-toro 2pc

$15.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Hamachi 2pc

$6.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Hamachi Belly 2pc

$7.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Salmon 2pc

$5.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Salmon Belly 2pc

$7.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Albacore 2pc

$5.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Hirame 2pc

$6.00

3 pc Sashimi

Tai Sa

$12.00Out of stock

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Saba 2pc

$5.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Ebi 2pc

$5.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Tako 2pc

$6.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Hotate 2pc

$7.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Amaebi 2pc

$9.50

Sashimi

Sa. Ikura

$9.50

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Masago

$5.00

Sashimi

Sa. Unagi 2pc

$5.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Tamago 2pc

$5.00

3 pc Sashimi

Sa. Kanpachi 2pc

$6.00

Sa. Kurodai 2pc

$7.00

Sa. Yari Ika

$6.00

Premium Bafun Uni Japan Sa

$15.00

Sa. Katsuo Tataki 2pc

$6.00

Sa. Seared Toro 2pc

$15.00

Kamasu (Barrracuda) Sa

$12.00

Kinmedai Sa

$12.00

Kue (Grouper)

$12.00

Awabi (Abalone) Sa

$22.00

Cut Roll

Tuna Roll Cut

$8.00

Fresh Tuna

California

$6.00

Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Cut

$6.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Salmon Avocado Cut

$6.00

Fresh Salmon, Avocado

Yellowtail / Scallion Cut

$6.00

Fresh Yellowtail, Scallion

Shrimp Asparagus Cut

$7.00

Cooked Shrimp, Asparagus

Spicy Scallop Cut

$6.00

Bay Scallop, Cucumber

Spicy Octopus Cut

$6.00

Cooked Octopus, Cucumber

Spicy Albacore Cut

$6.00

Albacore, Cucumber

Philadelphia

$9.00

Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, masago, gobo, cucumber

Eel Avocado Cut

$6.00

Fresh Water Eel, Avocado

Salmon Skin Cut

$6.00

Salmon Skin, Sprouts, Cucumber, Gobo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, Masago

Spicy Yellowtail Roll Cut

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Cut

$6.00

Blue Crab Cut

$6.00

Spicy Yellowtail Cut

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Cut

$6.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Fresh Cucunber

Veggi Roll

$7.00

Avocado, Asparagus, Gobo, Sprouts, Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado

Inari Roll

$7.00

Sweet Japanese Bean Curds

TakuTaku Roll

$7.00

Takuan(pickled Daikon), Gobo, Shiso

Ume-kyu Roll

$7.00

Plum, Shiso, Cucumber

Shojin Roll

$8.00

Shiitake Mushroom, Inari, Cucumber, Gobo, Scallions

Vegetable Tempura ROLL

$9.00

Natto Cut Roll

$5.00

Specialty Roll

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, California Roll

Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber,Crab Mix, Tempura Flakes

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$14.00

Softshell Crab, Avocado, Crab Mix, Gobo, Cucumber, Kaiware

Salmon Lemon Roll

$18.00

Salmon, Lemon Slice on Top of Salmon Avocado Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Fresh Water Eel on top of Crab Mix,Avocado, Cucumber Roll

Hayatobi Roll

$18.00

Spicy Tuna on Top Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Mix with Tempura Flakes

San Marino

$18.00

El Monte

$18.00

BSC Baked Scallop California

$16.00

Yellowtail Lover Roll

$18.00

Golden California

$16.00

Hand Rolls

California Hand

$4.50

Tuna Hand

$6.00

Sp.Tuna Hand

$4.50

Salmon Avo Hand

$4.50

Yellowtail / Scallion Hand

$4.50

Sp. Scallop Hand

$4.50

Spicy Octopus Hand

$4.50

Sp. Albacore Hand

$4.50

Philadelphia Hand

$7.00

Eel / Avo Hand

$4.50

Salmon Skin Hand

$4.50

Shrimp Tempura Hand

$6.00

Spider Hand Roll

$7.00

Negi Toro Hand

$7.00

Lobster Hand Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Blue Crab Hand

$4.50

Baked SnowCrab

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand

$4.50

Spicy Salmon Hand

$4.50

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Kizami wasabi

$2.00

Side Charge .50

$0.50

DRINKS

Water/ Tea

Aqua Panna Water

$2.50

Can Oolong Tea

$1.50

Can Green Tea

$1.50

Perrier Sparkling Water bottle

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$1.50

House Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$4.00

Hakutsuru 300ml

$15.00

Jozen White 300ml

$23.00

Dassai 23 300ml

$55.00

Kubota Daiginjo 300ml

$25.00

Sayuri Nigori 300ml

$15.00

Kimoto Daishichi 720ml

$40.00

Tenbu 720ml

$60.00

Ken 720ml

$145.00

Kisaki 720ml

$260.00

Yuzu Plum Wine Glass

$5.00

Sho-un 720ml

$50.00

Kubota Daiginjo 720ml

$60.00

KIKUSUI 720ml

$50.00

OTOKO_YAMA 720ml TokuJun

$55.00

Nigori Lychee

$15.00

Nigori White Peach

$15.00

Hana Awaka Mix Berry

$12.00

Hana Awaka Yuzu

$12.00

Jelly Shot Berry

$6.50

Jelly Shot Yuzu

$6.50

Nito Yamada 55

$70.00

Harada

$90.00

Fountain

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ramune

$2.50

Non-Carbonated

Calpico Water

$3.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us! Come back again!

Location

6420 N. Rosemead Blvd., SAN GABRIEL, CA 91775

Directions

Gallery
HAYATOBI Restaurant image

