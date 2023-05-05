- Home
HAYATOBI Restaurant 6420 N. Rosemead Blvd.
6420 N. Rosemead Blvd.
SAN GABRIEL, CA 91775
FOOD
Salad
Seaweed Chuka Salad
Thin Green Seaweed Mix
Organic Green Salad
Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Daikon Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, With our House ginger/onion dressing
Tofu Salad
Cold Tofu , Organic Greens with house Dressing
Salmon Skin Salad
Crsipy Salmon Skin with Organic Greens, Shredded Carrots, Tomato, Daikon Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, With our House ginger/onion dressing
Mix Sashimi Salad
Two Piece:Tuna , Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore with Organic Greens
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken with Organic Greens
Appetizer
Edamame
Boiled Soy bean Pods tossed in Rock Salt
Shishito Peppers
Roasted Shishito Peppers Sweet-Soy, Bonito Flakes on top
Agedashi Tofu
Fried Tofu with Warm Dashi -Soy
Fried Gyoza Chicken
Chicken, Deep Fried Gyoza
Fried Gyoza Vegetable
Vegetable, Deep Fried Gyoza
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts Tossed in Garlic Chips and miso Sauce
Crispy Rice w/ Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna, Avocado on top of Crispy Rice and Sweet Sauce
Jalapeno Bomb (Spicy Tuna Jalapeno)
Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese Stuffed in Tempura Jalapeno
Chicken Kara-Age
Soy Marinaded Deep Fried Chicken
Fried SoftShell Crab
Deep Fried Softshell Crab With House Ponzu Sauce
Kurobuta Sausage (JPN Black Pork)
(5pcs) Sauteed Black Pork Sausage
Baked Green Mussel
Fried Calamari Legs (Geso)
Fried Calamari Legs
Grilled Shio Koji Salmon
Cold Tofu
Sashimi Appetizer
Kitchen
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon Steak with Teriyaki Sauce, Soup, Rice
Yellowtail Kama (collar)
Baked Yellowtail Collar, Soup, Rice
Salmon Kama (Collar)
Baked Salmon Collar Soup, Rice
Chicken Katsu
Panko Crusted Chicken, Soup, RIce
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken with Teriyaki Sauce, Soup, Rice
Grilled Salted Saba Japanese Mackerel
Pork Katsu
Noodle
Zaru Soba (Cold Buckwheat Noodle)
Cold Soba with Soba Tsuyu
Ten Zaru (Tempura w/ Soba Noodle)
Cold Soba with Shrimp Tempura, Vegetable
Udon (Hot)
Udon, Kamaboko, Seaweed, Spinich
Tempura Udon (Hot)
Udon, (1) Shrimp Tempura (4) Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Udon
Kitsune Udon
Cha- Soba
Ten-Cha Soba
Curry
Tempura
Sushi Specials
SA (Sashimi ) Plate 8pc
S A ( Sashimi ) Premium 8pc
2pcs of Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, White Fish
Sushi 8pc Nigiri
Sushi Premium 8pc Nigiri
California "OR" Spicy Tuna 2pc Tuna 1pc Yellowtail 1pc Salmon 1pc Albacore 1pc white fish
Chirashi 8 pc
Chirashi Premium 8 pc
Tekka Don (Bluefin) 8pc
Chu-Toro Don 8pc
Salmon Don 8pc
Salmon Belly Don 8pc
Hamachi Don 8pc
Hamachi Belly Don 8pc
Bellie Sampler
Sushi
Blue-fin Tuna 2pc
2 pc Sushi
O-toro 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Hamachi 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Hamachi Belly 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Salmon 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Salmon Belly 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Albacore 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Hirame- Halibut 2 pc
2 pc Sushi
Tai - Sea Bream
2 pc Sushi
Saba 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Ebi - Shrimp 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Tako - Octopus 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Hotate- JPN 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Amaebi 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Ikura 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Masago 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Unagi 2pc
2 pc Sushi
Tamago
2 pc Sushi
Kanpachi 2pc
Smoke Salmon
Inari
Premium Bafun UNI JPN
Katsuo Tataki 2pc
Kurodai 2pc
Yari Ika 2pc
Seared Toro
Kamasu (Barracuda)
Kinmedai
Kue ( Grouper)
Awabi (abalone)
LIVE Amaebi
Tsubugai 2pc
Hokkigai-Surfclam 2pc
Snowcrab 2pc
Black Tobiko 2pc
Sashimi
Sa. Bluefin Tuna 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. O-toro 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Hamachi 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Hamachi Belly 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Salmon 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Salmon Belly 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Albacore 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Hirame 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Tai Sa
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Saba 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Ebi 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Tako 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Hotate 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Amaebi 2pc
Sashimi
Sa. Ikura
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Masago
Sashimi
Sa. Unagi 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Tamago 2pc
3 pc Sashimi
Sa. Kanpachi 2pc
Sa. Kurodai 2pc
Sa. Yari Ika
Premium Bafun Uni Japan Sa
Sa. Katsuo Tataki 2pc
Sa. Seared Toro 2pc
Kamasu (Barrracuda) Sa
Kinmedai Sa
Kue (Grouper)
Awabi (Abalone) Sa
Cut Roll
Tuna Roll Cut
Fresh Tuna
California
Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Cut
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
Salmon Avocado Cut
Fresh Salmon, Avocado
Yellowtail / Scallion Cut
Fresh Yellowtail, Scallion
Shrimp Asparagus Cut
Cooked Shrimp, Asparagus
Spicy Scallop Cut
Bay Scallop, Cucumber
Spicy Octopus Cut
Cooked Octopus, Cucumber
Spicy Albacore Cut
Albacore, Cucumber
Philadelphia
Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Cream Cheese, masago, gobo, cucumber
Eel Avocado Cut
Fresh Water Eel, Avocado
Salmon Skin Cut
Salmon Skin, Sprouts, Cucumber, Gobo
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, Cucumber, Masago
Spicy Yellowtail Roll Cut
Spicy Salmon Cut
Blue Crab Cut
Spicy Yellowtail Cut
Spicy Salmon Cut
Vegetarian Rolls
Cucumber Roll
Fresh Cucunber
Veggi Roll
Avocado, Asparagus, Gobo, Sprouts, Cucumber
Avocado Roll
Avocado
Inari Roll
Sweet Japanese Bean Curds
TakuTaku Roll
Takuan(pickled Daikon), Gobo, Shiso
Ume-kyu Roll
Plum, Shiso, Cucumber
Shojin Roll
Shiitake Mushroom, Inari, Cucumber, Gobo, Scallions
Vegetable Tempura ROLL
Natto Cut Roll
Specialty Roll
Rainbow Roll
Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Yellowtail, Shrimp, California Roll
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber,Crab Mix, Tempura Flakes
Spider Roll
Softshell Crab, Avocado, Crab Mix, Gobo, Cucumber, Kaiware
Salmon Lemon Roll
Salmon, Lemon Slice on Top of Salmon Avocado Roll
Dragon Roll
Fresh Water Eel on top of Crab Mix,Avocado, Cucumber Roll
Hayatobi Roll
Spicy Tuna on Top Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Mix with Tempura Flakes
San Marino
El Monte
BSC Baked Scallop California
Yellowtail Lover Roll
Golden California
Hand Rolls
California Hand
Tuna Hand
Sp.Tuna Hand
Salmon Avo Hand
Yellowtail / Scallion Hand
Sp. Scallop Hand
Spicy Octopus Hand
Sp. Albacore Hand
Philadelphia Hand
Eel / Avo Hand
Salmon Skin Hand
Shrimp Tempura Hand
Spider Hand Roll
Negi Toro Hand
Lobster Hand Roll
Blue Crab Hand
Baked SnowCrab
Spicy Yellowtail Hand
Spicy Salmon Hand
DRINKS
Water/ Tea
Sake
Hot Sake
Hakutsuru 300ml
Jozen White 300ml
Dassai 23 300ml
Kubota Daiginjo 300ml
Sayuri Nigori 300ml
Kimoto Daishichi 720ml
Tenbu 720ml
Ken 720ml
Kisaki 720ml
Yuzu Plum Wine Glass
Sho-un 720ml
Kubota Daiginjo 720ml
KIKUSUI 720ml
OTOKO_YAMA 720ml TokuJun
Nigori Lychee
Nigori White Peach
Hana Awaka Mix Berry
Hana Awaka Yuzu
Jelly Shot Berry
Jelly Shot Yuzu
Nito Yamada 55
Harada
Non-Carbonated
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
