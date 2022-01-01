Go
Toast

Wicked Donuts

Wickedly delicious, handcrafted donuts made daily and sprinkled with an unbridled amount of Vegas glitz and rockabilly flair. Paired with a full barista coffee menu!

DONUTS

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (344 reviews)

Popular Items

Santa’s Favorite$3.50
Filled with delicious eggnog nutmeg whipped cream, iced with cream cheese frosting, royal icing holly & berries, white dragees and a rum pipette for easy use or removal.
Pink Doh’nut$1.50
Pink Vanilla Milk Icing sprinkled with a rainbow.
Original Glaze$1.50
Big, fluffy and coated with our Original Glaze.
Christmas Wreath$1.80
Green and white icing with chocolate M&M’s
Chocolate Iced$1.50
Luscious and Sweet Chocolate Icing.
Wicked Good Boston Creme$2.25
A slightly wicked take on a classic. Deep Chocolate Ganache covers our fluffy and buttery donut, filled in the center with a bullseye of Creme Patisserie.
Glazed Buttermilk Cake$1.50
Our original Buttermilk Square Cake Donut slathered with Vanilla Buttermilk Glaze.
Blueberry Fritter$3.25
Made with Fresh Blueberries and slathered with a Vanilla Blueberry Glaze.
Maple Bacon$3.25
Crispy bacon and dense maple icing, the taste of Vermont on a donut.
Maple Iced$1.50
The dense maple taste of Vermont in a donut.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aromi Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of Summerlin, Las Vegas. Robust flavors, classic family recipes with a modern twist. Where everyone is family - join us!

Americana Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Head to the patio at Americana on Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores for a tranquil view. Early American cuisine with mixed European interpretations influences chef Stephen Blandino’s menu.

Bogey's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Summit Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston