Can Can Wonderland
Gourmet Knife and Fork Haute Dog Menu
755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004
Popular Items
Location
755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004
Saint Paul MN
Nearby restaurants
Urban Growler Brewing Company
We are providing NO CONTACT curbside take out Wednesday-Sunday from 12pm-7pm.
Here's how it works:
Place all of your food and beer orders in your cart and pay. Once you arrive at the brewery, pull into a numbered stall and call 651-340-5793 and wait for us in your car. Our staff will be masked and gloved and place your order in your trunk or open window!
Note that gift cards arent available on this site, but you're encouraged to visit urbangrowlerbrewing.com to purchase either a physical or egiftcard!
Midway Cafe & Grill
Online Ordering Available
Doge Pizza
Very Pizza - Much Wow
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Onsite open 6:30am-8:30pm DAILY.
Takeout hour vary.
The Finnish Bistro is a cozy gathering place in the charming St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Whether inside or out on the spacious patio, you get the old world feeling of simpler times. We specialize in authentic cuisine from Finland. Don’t be surprised, though, when the menu features a culinary trip outside the boundaries of Finland. There is something for everyone! Come in and enjoy!
The Finnish Bistro applies a 3% service fee to every bill onsite, online, takeout, delivery, and catering.