Can Can Wonderland

Gourmet Knife and Fork Haute Dog Menu

755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004

Popular Items

Arcade Card
Once your order is complete, a CCW employee will deliver your arcade cards to your table.
Swipe left to right, barcode up to activate games. Don't be afraid to put some arm into it. If game doesn't start right away, look for a "start" button.
Unlimited arcade cards are intended per person and not be shared. Unlimited cards have a 60 second delay between games.
Happy Swiping!
Water
Please adjust the quantity so we know how many glasses to bring :)
Seattle Cider Semi-Sweet Cider$7.00
Coors Light$5.00
Malts$5.75
18 ounces of delicious goodness! All malts are made with malt powder unless otherwise selected.
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
Coca-Cola Products$2.00
Vodka$6.00
Pretzel Bites with Cheese$5.00
Warm soft pretzel bites served with a cheese dipping sauce. Delicious and easy to share!
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
Location

Saint Paul MN

Neighborhood Map

