The Finnish Bistro

2264 Como Avenue

Saint Paul, MN 55108

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
JUMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO

TAKE OUT CUTLERY

ADD CUTLERY

BEVERAGES

DRIP COFFEE

$2.95+

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.75+

Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk

ESPRESSO (2OZ)

$2.50

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso and hot water

CAPPUCCINO (6 OZ)

$4.25

Espresso and steamed milk foam

LATTE

$4.45+

Espresso and steamed milk. Optional to add flavor of your choice.

PULLA LATTE

$4.50+

Almond, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, espresso, and steamed milk. Inspired by our pulla rolls!

CAFE MIEL

$4.45+

Honey, cinnamon, espresso, and steamed milk

MOCHA

$5.25+

Rich chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk

CHAI LATTE

$4.45+

Spiced chai tea and milk. Try hot or iced!

SPECIALTY CHAI

$4.45+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.95+

Matcha green tea with steamed milk. We recommend adding vanilla or simple syrup to make this latte a little sweeter.

SPECIALTY LATTES

$4.45+

BREVE

$4.65+

Espresso with steamed half and half.

COLD PRESS

$4.25+

Brewed in house! Made from a light Ethiopian roast.

ITALIAN SODA

$4.50

Carbonated water with any syrup flavor of your choice.

ICED TEA

$3.45+

SPECIALTY ICED TEA

$3.45+

HOT TEA

$3.45+

MATCHA TEA (hot water & matcha)

$4.45+

LONDON FOG

$4.25+

Earl grey tea latte

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.95+

Steamed milk with a rich chocolate sauce.

STEAMER

$3.75+

Steamed milk with any flavor of your choice.

HOT CIDER (16 oz)

$4.95

SMOOTHIE

$5.25+

ARTIC MIXER

$5.25+

Blended sweet creamy drink. Add espresso for a coffee kick.

MILK

$3.25+

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

COKE CAN

$3.00

DIET COKE CAN

$3.00

SPRITE CAN

$3.00

MAIN ROOT GINGER BREW

$4.25

LEMON SAN PELLEGRINO CAN

$3.50

PELLEGRINO BOTTLE

$3.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

JUG OF JOE TO GO

$21.00

96 oz of our in-house coffee to share between 8 to 12 people. Choose from our dark, light, or decaf roasts. Please call ahead to give staff 30 minutes to prepare your order.

EXTRA CUP

$0.25

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

Scrambled eggs and cheddar served on toast. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.

OATMEAL

$10.00

Homemade oats with unsweetened berries OR raisins. Served with fresh milk and brown sugar by request only.

OATCAKES

$13.00

Cardamom-spiced buttermilk pancakes made with old fashioned oats, grilled golden brown, served with homemade cinnamon butter and 2oz maple syrup. Extra real maple syrup is an additional charge.

FRENCH TOAST

$14.50

Our famous French toast is made from cardamom raisin Pulla braid with sliced almonds, drizzled in warm caramelized berries & sliced apples, topped with powdered sugar.

CLASSIC BREAKFAST

$14.00

2 fresh eggs how you like them, hickory bacon, grilled potatoes and toast with side salsa.

HOUSE BREAKFAST

$14.75

2 fresh eggs over kielbasa sausage, sautéed spinach, onions, and grilled potatoes with sour dough or wheat.

JUMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

Scrambles eggs, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, eggs, cheddar cheese and a side of salsa. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, or chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.

LEFSE SCRAMBLE

$14.00

2 farm eggs scrambled with fresh veggies wrapped in a warm jumbo potato lefse and side of fresh salsa. Stuff it with your favorite meat! Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, chicken, reindeer sausage or vegan bacon.

CHILLED FINNISH DELIGHT

$13.75

Lightly toasted pita topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon lox, capers and onions.

QUICHE

$12.50

Light and cheesy eggs baked in a buttery crust, served with side greens. Choose: Ham & Cheddar, Broccoli & Cheddar, Mushroom & Swiss, Turkey & Artichoke, Salmon Asparagus, or Reindeer Sausage & Potato.

VEGGIE OMELET

$13.95

Fluffy fresh eggs wrapped around tomato, mushrooms, onions, red pepper, fresh spinach and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and a side of fresh salsa.

FARMER'S OMELET

$14.50

Fluffy fresh eggs wrapped around smoked ham, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, red pepper, spinach and diced potato. Served with toast and side of fresh salsa.

GREEK OMELET

$14.50

Fluffy eggs wrapped around juicy grilled lamb, onions, red pepper and feta cheese Served with creamy cucumber dill sauce and toast.

BISTRO BRAISED PORK OMELET

$14.50

Fluffy fresh eggs wrapped around juicy braised pork, sautéed cabbage, mushrooms, onions and her creamed cheese. Served with creamy dill sauce and toast.

REINDEER OMELET

$15.50

Fluffy eggs wrapped around mildly spicy reindeer sausage, Swiss cheese, potato, fresh spinach, onions. Served with toast and a side of fresh salsa.

FINNISH TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

$22.00

Smoked salmon lox, pickled herring, salami hard boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, Swiss cheese, capers, onions and homemade creamy dill sauce served with traditional dense and dark Finnish rye bread. Regular or Shareable size.

LUNCH/DINNER

SOUP WITH A ROLL

$5.50

GYRO LAMB

$14.00

Juicy thick sliced seasoned lamb with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and lettuce on a warm pita; topped with feta cheese and creamy dill on the side.

GYRO CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and lettuce on a warm pita; topped with feta cheese and creamy dill on the side.

CAPRESE

$15.00

Juicy tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto on a toasted baguette topped with perfect balsamic vinegar glaze and fresh greens.

CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.

FAMOUS WALNUT BURGER

$14.50

Seared vegetarian burger made from crushed walnuts, cheddar cheese and a blend of herbs and spices topped with hummus, greens, onion and tomato. Served on a butter roll.

SALMON BURGER

$15.00

Seasoned salmon and herb burger made with gluten free bread crumbs inside topped with creamy homemade coleslaw served on a butter roll.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.00

Loads of mozzarella & cheddar toasted perfectly on sourdough or wheat with side salad.

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat or sourdough bread. Served with side salad.

VEGAN BLT

$15.00

Vegan sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato and vegan bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Choose plain or spicy sriracha mayo and a side salad with vegan balsamic dressing.

QUESADILLA

$14.00

Plain or spicy with veggies or the meat of your choice, two cheeses on a 12” tortilla with sour cream and fresh salsa. Make your quesadilla gluten free (optional).

CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH

$13.00

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

Zesty pulled BBQ pork, onions, and mushrooms on sourdough or wheat smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce with side salad.

BRAISED PORK SANDWICH

$15.50

Slow braised pork, sautéed cabbage, and onions topped with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.

COLD HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.00

HOT HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$13.00

COLD TURKEY SWISS SANDWICH

$13.00

HOT TURKEY SWISS SANDWICH

$13.00

TURKEY ARTICHOKE SANDWICH

$13.00

VEGGIE & HUMMUS SANDWICH

$13.00

HALF SANDWICH

$5.95

COMBO

$12.00

You pick two! Choose from a half sandwich, a cup of soup, or a side salad.

TRIO

$14.95

You pick three! Choose one half sandwich, a cup of soup, and a side salad.

FARMER PASTY DINNER

$15.50

Beef & Pork seasoned perfectly blended with carrots, potatoes, rutabaga, and onions baked in a buttery crust served with a fresh salad and side of homemade cucumber dill dressing. Add choice of egg your way or mushroom gravy (optional).

KARELIAN PIE DINNER

$15.95

Three Karelian pies “Karjalanpiirakka” with whipped potato filling inside a buttery traditional thin rye crust topped with old world egg butter and fresh greens on the side. Add grilled kielbasa or reindeer sausage (optional).

MEAT PIE DINNER "LIHAPIIRAKKA"

$16.00

“Lihapiirakka” meat pie made with loads of juicy kielbasa sausage, ground beef, rice, onions, garlic and special spices stuffed in a soft fried dough served with a side of catsup and fresh greens. Add kettle chips (optional) For a little extra, there is nothing like the most authentic Finnish mustard “Turun Sinappi” vinegary-sweet yumminess!

DAILY FISH SPECIAL

$15.00

Fresh fish grilled to perfection; served with homemade mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and grilled seasonal vegetable with creamy dill on the side.

STUFFED LEFSE

$15.00

Salmon, chicken or braised pork, fresh spinach, red peppers and onions stuffed inside a traditional warm potato lefse; served with homemade cucumber dill sauce.

FINNISH MEATBALLS

$17.00

6 tender seasoned elk and beef meatballs in a stroganoff style brown mushroom gravy over homemade creamy mashed potatoes topped with sour cream.

MINNESOTA MEATLOAF

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef and herbs, mushroom gravy with homemade butter mashed potatoes.

SISU BURGER

$14.00

A perfectly seasoned juicy half pound beef patty with romaine, fresh tomato and raw onions. Choose Swiss or cheddar cheese with side salad.

THE SPICY VIKING BURGER

$14.00

Seasoned juicy half pound beef patty with bacon, crispy fried onions, blue cheese crumbles, and our secret Viking sauce and a house side salad.

SALADS

APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side.

APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (HALF)

$12.00

Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side

BEET & BACON SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

Fresh chilled beets, smoked bacon, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens tossed in Greek balsamic.

BLT SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

Fresh greens, tomato, and hickory smoked bacon served with dressing of choice on the side.

BLT SALAD (HALF)

$11.00

Fresh greens, tomato, and hickory smoked bacon served with dressing of choice on the side.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (HALF)

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

COCONUT CHICKEN SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

6oz. Crispy and tender coconut chicken strips (gluten-free), mandarin oranges, onions and ripe red pepper on a bed of fresh greens; Poppyseed dressing on the side.

GARDEN SALAD (FULL)

$14.00

Romaine with fresh veggies; onion, mushroom, red peppers, broccoli and cheddar cheese. Dressing of choice on the side.

GARDEN SALAD (HALF)

$11.00

Romaine with fresh veggies; onion, mushroom, red peppers, broccoli and cheddar cheese. Dressing of choice on the side.

GREEK SALAD (FULL)

$14.00

Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!

GREEK SALAD (HALF)

$10.00

Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!

GYRO SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

Juicy lamb gyro meat on top of romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!

HOUSE SALAD (FULL)

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast strips tossed with warm caramelized mixed berries and slice granny smith apples on a bed of fresh spinach topped with toasted walnuts and blue cheese crumbles.

SALMON CAESAR SALAD (FULL ALWAYS)

$16.00

Choose plain or spicy with your grilled salmon filet, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

VEGAN BLT SALAD (FULL)

$15.00

Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.

VEGAN BLT SALAD (HALF)

$13.00

Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.

PIZZA

BALTIC SPECIAL PIZZA (10")

$19.00

Kielbasa, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic and mozzarella with red sauce.

BALTIC SPECIAL PIZZA (14")

$24.00

Kielbasa, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic and mozzarella with red sauce.

CHEESE PIZZA (10")

$14.00

Loads of mozzarella with a basil pesto or red sauce

CHEESE PIZZA (14")

$18.00

Loads of mozzarella with a basil pesto or red sauce

FAVORITE PIZZA (10")

$19.00

Chicken breast, bacon, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce base.

FAVORITE PIZZA (14")

$24.00

Chicken breast, bacon, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce base.

HUNGRY FINN PIZZA (10")

$22.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, onions, mushrooms, parmesan and mozzarella with red sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles.

HUNGRY FINN PIZZA (14")

$26.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, onions, mushrooms, parmesan and mozzarella with red sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles.

LOADED BAKED POTATO PIZZA (10")

$19.00

Butter mashed potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, garlic and bacon bits served with fresh sour cream.

LOADED BAKED POTATO PIZZA (14")

$24.00

Butter mashed potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, garlic and bacon bits served with fresh sour cream.

MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA (10")

$19.00

Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, onions, oregano, garlic, and mozzarella on basil pesto or red sauce topped with feta cheese.

MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA (14")

$24.00

Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, onions, oregano, garlic, and mozzarella on basil pesto or red sauce topped with feta cheese.

VEGETABLE PIZZA (10")

$18.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella on basil pesto or our home made red sauce

VEGETABLE PIZZA (14")

$23.00

Tomatoes, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella on basil pesto or our home made red sauce

SIDES

CONDIMENTS

CUCUMBER DILL DRESSING

LEFSE 5 PACK

$12.95

SIDE LEFSE

$4.95

SIDE SOUP ROLL

$1.25

Single soup roll. Must order soup separately (not included in this price). No special requests will be considered for this menu item.

SIDE EGG

$2.50

SIDE TOAST

$2.75

SIDE KETTLE CHIPS 2$

$2.00

SIDE COCONUT CHICKEN

$5.95

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.95

SIDE BACON (4)

$4.95

SIDE GYRO MEAT

$4.95

SIDE KIELBASA

$4.95

SIDE REINDEER SAUSAGE

$5.95

SIDE GRILLED TILAPIA

$6.95

SIDE GRILLED SALMON

$8.95

SIDE HAM

$4.00

SIDE PICKLED HERRING

$5.00

SIDE SMOKED SALMON LOX

$7.25

SIDE BISTRO DICED POTATOES

$4.95

SIDE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES

$5.50

SIDE FRESH COLD BEETS

$4.95

SIDE MANDARIN ORANGES

$3.00

SIDE CARROTS & HUMMUS

$6.95

SIDE PITA & HUMMUS

$6.95

SIDE REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$2.00

SIDE DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE MUSHROOM GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE FINNISH RYE

$2.75

SIDE HUMMUS

$1.50

KIDS MEAL

KIDS MEAL

$9.95

KIDS BEVERAGES

$2.50

KIDS SIDES

$2.50

SOUP QUART

BUY 3 GET 1 FREE

$38.85

Buy 3 quarts of our HOT homemade soups and get one for free! Mix and match or get all 4 quarts of your favorite soup. Please call ahead to ask for soup availability.

QUART BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$12.95

QUART CHIX NOODLE

$12.95

QUART CHIX WILD RICE

$12.95

QUART TOMATO BASIL

$12.95

QUART VEGAN VEGGIE

$12.95

QUART WHITE CHIX CHILI

$12.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The Finnish Bistro is a cozy gathering place in the charming St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Whether inside or out on the spacious patio, you get the old world feeling of simpler times. We specialize in authentic cuisine from Finland. Don't be surprised, though, when the menu features a culinary trip outside the boundaries of Finland. There is something for everyone! Come in and enjoy! The Finnish Bistro applies a 3% service fee to every bill onsite, online, takeout, delivery, and catering.

Location

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55108

Directions

Gallery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

