The Finnish Bistro
2264 Como Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55108
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
DRIP COFFEE
CAFE AU LAIT
Fresh brewed coffee with steamed milk
ESPRESSO (2OZ)
AMERICANO
Espresso and hot water
CAPPUCCINO (6 OZ)
Espresso and steamed milk foam
LATTE
Espresso and steamed milk. Optional to add flavor of your choice.
PULLA LATTE
Almond, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, espresso, and steamed milk. Inspired by our pulla rolls!
CAFE MIEL
Honey, cinnamon, espresso, and steamed milk
MOCHA
Rich chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk
CHAI LATTE
Spiced chai tea and milk. Try hot or iced!
SPECIALTY CHAI
MATCHA LATTE
Matcha green tea with steamed milk. We recommend adding vanilla or simple syrup to make this latte a little sweeter.
SPECIALTY LATTES
BREVE
Espresso with steamed half and half.
COLD PRESS
Brewed in house! Made from a light Ethiopian roast.
ITALIAN SODA
Carbonated water with any syrup flavor of your choice.
ICED TEA
SPECIALTY ICED TEA
HOT TEA
MATCHA TEA (hot water & matcha)
LONDON FOG
Earl grey tea latte
HOT CHOCOLATE
Steamed milk with a rich chocolate sauce.
STEAMER
Steamed milk with any flavor of your choice.
HOT CIDER (16 oz)
SMOOTHIE
ARTIC MIXER
Blended sweet creamy drink. Add espresso for a coffee kick.
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
COKE CAN
DIET COKE CAN
SPRITE CAN
MAIN ROOT GINGER BREW
LEMON SAN PELLEGRINO CAN
PELLEGRINO BOTTLE
BOTTLED WATER
JUG OF JOE TO GO
96 oz of our in-house coffee to share between 8 to 12 people. Choose from our dark, light, or decaf roasts. Please call ahead to give staff 30 minutes to prepare your order.
EXTRA CUP
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Scrambled eggs and cheddar served on toast. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.
OATMEAL
Homemade oats with unsweetened berries OR raisins. Served with fresh milk and brown sugar by request only.
OATCAKES
Cardamom-spiced buttermilk pancakes made with old fashioned oats, grilled golden brown, served with homemade cinnamon butter and 2oz maple syrup. Extra real maple syrup is an additional charge.
FRENCH TOAST
Our famous French toast is made from cardamom raisin Pulla braid with sliced almonds, drizzled in warm caramelized berries & sliced apples, topped with powdered sugar.
CLASSIC BREAKFAST
2 fresh eggs how you like them, hickory bacon, grilled potatoes and toast with side salsa.
HOUSE BREAKFAST
2 fresh eggs over kielbasa sausage, sautéed spinach, onions, and grilled potatoes with sour dough or wheat.
JUMBO BREAKFAST BURRITO
Scrambles eggs, onions, red peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, eggs, cheddar cheese and a side of salsa. Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, or chicken, reindeer sausage, or vegan bacon.
LEFSE SCRAMBLE
2 farm eggs scrambled with fresh veggies wrapped in a warm jumbo potato lefse and side of fresh salsa. Stuff it with your favorite meat! Add bacon, keilbasa, ham, chicken, reindeer sausage or vegan bacon.
CHILLED FINNISH DELIGHT
Lightly toasted pita topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon lox, capers and onions.
QUICHE
Light and cheesy eggs baked in a buttery crust, served with side greens. Choose: Ham & Cheddar, Broccoli & Cheddar, Mushroom & Swiss, Turkey & Artichoke, Salmon Asparagus, or Reindeer Sausage & Potato.
VEGGIE OMELET
Fluffy fresh eggs wrapped around tomato, mushrooms, onions, red pepper, fresh spinach and cheddar cheese. Served with toast and a side of fresh salsa.
FARMER'S OMELET
Fluffy fresh eggs wrapped around smoked ham, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onions, red pepper, spinach and diced potato. Served with toast and side of fresh salsa.
GREEK OMELET
Fluffy eggs wrapped around juicy grilled lamb, onions, red pepper and feta cheese Served with creamy cucumber dill sauce and toast.
BISTRO BRAISED PORK OMELET
Fluffy fresh eggs wrapped around juicy braised pork, sautéed cabbage, mushrooms, onions and her creamed cheese. Served with creamy dill sauce and toast.
REINDEER OMELET
Fluffy eggs wrapped around mildly spicy reindeer sausage, Swiss cheese, potato, fresh spinach, onions. Served with toast and a side of fresh salsa.
FINNISH TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
Smoked salmon lox, pickled herring, salami hard boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, Swiss cheese, capers, onions and homemade creamy dill sauce served with traditional dense and dark Finnish rye bread. Regular or Shareable size.
LUNCH/DINNER
SOUP WITH A ROLL
GYRO LAMB
Juicy thick sliced seasoned lamb with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and lettuce on a warm pita; topped with feta cheese and creamy dill on the side.
GYRO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion and lettuce on a warm pita; topped with feta cheese and creamy dill on the side.
CAPRESE
Juicy tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto on a toasted baguette topped with perfect balsamic vinegar glaze and fresh greens.
CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.
FAMOUS WALNUT BURGER
Seared vegetarian burger made from crushed walnuts, cheddar cheese and a blend of herbs and spices topped with hummus, greens, onion and tomato. Served on a butter roll.
SALMON BURGER
Seasoned salmon and herb burger made with gluten free bread crumbs inside topped with creamy homemade coleslaw served on a butter roll.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Loads of mozzarella & cheddar toasted perfectly on sourdough or wheat with side salad.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat or sourdough bread. Served with side salad.
VEGAN BLT
Vegan sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato and vegan bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Choose plain or spicy sriracha mayo and a side salad with vegan balsamic dressing.
QUESADILLA
Plain or spicy with veggies or the meat of your choice, two cheeses on a 12” tortilla with sour cream and fresh salsa. Make your quesadilla gluten free (optional).
CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Zesty pulled BBQ pork, onions, and mushrooms on sourdough or wheat smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce with side salad.
BRAISED PORK SANDWICH
Slow braised pork, sautéed cabbage, and onions topped with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing.
COLD HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH
HOT HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH
COLD TURKEY SWISS SANDWICH
HOT TURKEY SWISS SANDWICH
TURKEY ARTICHOKE SANDWICH
VEGGIE & HUMMUS SANDWICH
HALF SANDWICH
COMBO
You pick two! Choose from a half sandwich, a cup of soup, or a side salad.
TRIO
You pick three! Choose one half sandwich, a cup of soup, and a side salad.
FARMER PASTY DINNER
Beef & Pork seasoned perfectly blended with carrots, potatoes, rutabaga, and onions baked in a buttery crust served with a fresh salad and side of homemade cucumber dill dressing. Add choice of egg your way or mushroom gravy (optional).
KARELIAN PIE DINNER
Three Karelian pies “Karjalanpiirakka” with whipped potato filling inside a buttery traditional thin rye crust topped with old world egg butter and fresh greens on the side. Add grilled kielbasa or reindeer sausage (optional).
MEAT PIE DINNER "LIHAPIIRAKKA"
“Lihapiirakka” meat pie made with loads of juicy kielbasa sausage, ground beef, rice, onions, garlic and special spices stuffed in a soft fried dough served with a side of catsup and fresh greens. Add kettle chips (optional) For a little extra, there is nothing like the most authentic Finnish mustard “Turun Sinappi” vinegary-sweet yumminess!
DAILY FISH SPECIAL
Fresh fish grilled to perfection; served with homemade mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and grilled seasonal vegetable with creamy dill on the side.
STUFFED LEFSE
Salmon, chicken or braised pork, fresh spinach, red peppers and onions stuffed inside a traditional warm potato lefse; served with homemade cucumber dill sauce.
FINNISH MEATBALLS
6 tender seasoned elk and beef meatballs in a stroganoff style brown mushroom gravy over homemade creamy mashed potatoes topped with sour cream.
MINNESOTA MEATLOAF
Seasoned ground beef and herbs, mushroom gravy with homemade butter mashed potatoes.
SISU BURGER
A perfectly seasoned juicy half pound beef patty with romaine, fresh tomato and raw onions. Choose Swiss or cheddar cheese with side salad.
THE SPICY VIKING BURGER
Seasoned juicy half pound beef patty with bacon, crispy fried onions, blue cheese crumbles, and our secret Viking sauce and a house side salad.
SALADS
APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (FULL)
Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side.
APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (HALF)
Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side
BEET & BACON SALAD (FULL)
Fresh chilled beets, smoked bacon, and feta cheese on a bed of mixed greens tossed in Greek balsamic.
BLT SALAD (FULL)
Fresh greens, tomato, and hickory smoked bacon served with dressing of choice on the side.
BLT SALAD (HALF)
Fresh greens, tomato, and hickory smoked bacon served with dressing of choice on the side.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (FULL)
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (HALF)
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
COCONUT CHICKEN SALAD (FULL)
6oz. Crispy and tender coconut chicken strips (gluten-free), mandarin oranges, onions and ripe red pepper on a bed of fresh greens; Poppyseed dressing on the side.
GARDEN SALAD (FULL)
Romaine with fresh veggies; onion, mushroom, red peppers, broccoli and cheddar cheese. Dressing of choice on the side.
GARDEN SALAD (HALF)
Romaine with fresh veggies; onion, mushroom, red peppers, broccoli and cheddar cheese. Dressing of choice on the side.
GREEK SALAD (FULL)
Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
GREEK SALAD (HALF)
Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
GYRO SALAD (FULL)
Juicy lamb gyro meat on top of romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
HOUSE SALAD (FULL)
Grilled chicken breast strips tossed with warm caramelized mixed berries and slice granny smith apples on a bed of fresh spinach topped with toasted walnuts and blue cheese crumbles.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD (FULL ALWAYS)
Choose plain or spicy with your grilled salmon filet, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
VEGAN BLT SALAD (FULL)
Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.
VEGAN BLT SALAD (HALF)
Fresh greens, tomato and hickory smoked bacon from the Herbivorous Butcher. Served with vegan balsamic dressing on the side.
PIZZA
BALTIC SPECIAL PIZZA (10")
Kielbasa, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic and mozzarella with red sauce.
BALTIC SPECIAL PIZZA (14")
Kielbasa, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, black olives, garlic and mozzarella with red sauce.
CHEESE PIZZA (10")
Loads of mozzarella with a basil pesto or red sauce
CHEESE PIZZA (14")
Loads of mozzarella with a basil pesto or red sauce
FAVORITE PIZZA (10")
Chicken breast, bacon, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce base.
FAVORITE PIZZA (14")
Chicken breast, bacon, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce base.
HUNGRY FINN PIZZA (10")
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, onions, mushrooms, parmesan and mozzarella with red sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles.
HUNGRY FINN PIZZA (14")
Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, onions, mushrooms, parmesan and mozzarella with red sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles.
LOADED BAKED POTATO PIZZA (10")
Butter mashed potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, garlic and bacon bits served with fresh sour cream.
LOADED BAKED POTATO PIZZA (14")
Butter mashed potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, garlic and bacon bits served with fresh sour cream.
MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA (10")
Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, onions, oregano, garlic, and mozzarella on basil pesto or red sauce topped with feta cheese.
MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA (14")
Spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, onions, oregano, garlic, and mozzarella on basil pesto or red sauce topped with feta cheese.
VEGETABLE PIZZA (10")
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella on basil pesto or our home made red sauce
VEGETABLE PIZZA (14")
Tomatoes, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella on basil pesto or our home made red sauce
SIDES
CONDIMENTS
CUCUMBER DILL DRESSING
LEFSE 5 PACK
SIDE LEFSE
SIDE SOUP ROLL
Single soup roll. Must order soup separately (not included in this price). No special requests will be considered for this menu item.
SIDE EGG
SIDE TOAST
SIDE KETTLE CHIPS 2$
SIDE COCONUT CHICKEN
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE BACON (4)
SIDE GYRO MEAT
SIDE KIELBASA
SIDE REINDEER SAUSAGE
SIDE GRILLED TILAPIA
SIDE GRILLED SALMON
SIDE HAM
SIDE PICKLED HERRING
SIDE SMOKED SALMON LOX
SIDE BISTRO DICED POTATOES
SIDE BUTTER MASHED POTATOES
SIDE FRESH COLD BEETS
SIDE MANDARIN ORANGES
SIDE CARROTS & HUMMUS
SIDE PITA & HUMMUS
SIDE REAL MAPLE SYRUP
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE PEANUT BUTTER
SIDE DRESSING
SIDE MUSHROOM GRAVY
SIDE FINNISH RYE
SIDE HUMMUS
SOUP QUART
BUY 3 GET 1 FREE
Buy 3 quarts of our HOT homemade soups and get one for free! Mix and match or get all 4 quarts of your favorite soup. Please call ahead to ask for soup availability.
QUART BUTTERNUT SQUASH
QUART CHIX NOODLE
QUART CHIX WILD RICE
QUART TOMATO BASIL
QUART VEGAN VEGGIE
QUART WHITE CHIX CHILI
Call for Open Hours
Onsite open 6:30am-8:30pm DAILY. Takeout hour vary. The Finnish Bistro is a cozy gathering place in the charming St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Whether inside or out on the spacious patio, you get the old world feeling of simpler times. We specialize in authentic cuisine from Finland. Don’t be surprised, though, when the menu features a culinary trip outside the boundaries of Finland. There is something for everyone! Come in and enjoy! The Finnish Bistro applies a 3% service fee to every bill onsite, online, takeout, delivery, and catering.
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55108