Wrigleyville Dogs

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3737 N. Clark St • $

Avg 4 (976 reviews)

Popular Items

Diet Coke$2.50
Looking for ZERO calories in your mouth that actually taste like Diet Coke? It’s here! Diet Coke is a perfect combination to anything on the menu. Can’t go wrong with Diet Coke!!
Gyros Sandwich$8.99
A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions, tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread.
Veggie Burger$6.99
Oven Baked 1/2 Chicken$12.99
t's literally HALF OF A CHICKEN! One drumstick, one thigh, one breast, one wing all cooked in the oven... GREEK STYLE! Eat like an Ancient Greek!! The plate comes with Rice, Potatoes, a Side Salad and one piece of Garlic Bread. Can't get a better CHICKEN DINNER!
Mushrooms$4.99
#4 Gyros Sandwich$14.50
Now this is food! A mouthwatering blend of beef and lamb with all the right spices is sure to make you happy. Comes with our homemade tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes and served on our Pita Bread. All this food is accompanied by French Fries and a Soft Drink!! Nothing Better!!!
1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$6.99
Vienna Beef Hot Dog$4.99
The Classic Chicago Style, Vienna Beef Hot Dog that comes with Yellow Mustard, Relish, Tomato, Onions, Pickle, Sport Peppers and Celery Salt. Nothing better in Chicago!
French Fries$2.99
#2 1/4 lb. Cheeseburger$11.50
Perfectly cooked Quarter Pound Cheeseburger that comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard. No secret sauce necessary. All accompanied by our golden French Fries and a 20oz Soft Drink!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Divey
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3737 N. Clark St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
