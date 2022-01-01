Yafa Cafe
Grown in Yemen, Roasted in Brooklyn
SALADS • SANDWICHES
4415 4th Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4415 4th Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:35 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:35 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:35 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:35 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:35 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:35 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:35 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zona Sur Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Ha-weeda Tavern
Billiards and Tavern with delicious meals. a great place to get serious about your Pool game or let loose and have some fun. Come in and enjoy!
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
Come on in and enjoy!
L'Wren
L’wren is both a neighborhood & destination cocktail bar where people can meet & greet friends. Great place to celebrate exciting events or just unwind.