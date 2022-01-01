Go
Toast

Zona Sur Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4314 4th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Sammy$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Classic Burger$17.25
Cheddar, pickles, red onion
Chicken Torta$15.00
Avocado, bacon, chipotle
Baby Arugula$12.00
Parmesan, lemon olive oil
Quinoa Salad$12.00
Red onion, feta, sherry Vinaigrette
Zona Burger$17.25
Gruyere, caramelized onions
Picada Salad$12.00
Goat cheese, corn, avocado
Steak Frites$28.00
12oz Hanger steak, herbed fries
Herbed Fries$7.00
Tagliatelle Bolognese$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4314 4th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ha-weeda Tavern

No reviews yet

Billiards and Tavern with delicious meals. a great place to get serious about your Pool game or let loose and have some fun. Come in and enjoy!

Yafa Cafe

No reviews yet

Grown in Yemen, Roasted in Brooklyn

L'Wren

No reviews yet

L’wren is both a neighborhood & destination cocktail bar where people can meet & greet friends. Great place to celebrate exciting events or just unwind.

Sunset Park Diner & Donuts

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston