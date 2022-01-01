Go
Zabon Ramen

Always pursuing new flavors, we deliver a truly unique taste that you won't find anywhere else with our Kagoshima style Ramen. It is this passion that allows us to continue serving up ramen noodles with confidence and pride each day. Please give us a try!

RAMEN

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B • $$

Avg 4.6 (2418 reviews)

Popular Items

Spam Musubi$2.50
Kara Age$6.95
5pcs of Japanese style fried chicken tossed in sweet soy sauce
Spring Roll$5.95
2pcs of vegetable filled spring rolls (VEGAN)
Gyoza$6.95
5pcs of homemade gyoza pan fried to perfection to give it a nice crisp
Vegan Miso Ramen$13.50
Vegan style miso ramen made with fresh vegetable broth (Comes with bean srouts, cabbage, green, onion, corn, 3pc fried tofu, garlic chips, shredded red chili) NO SUBSTITUTION
Potato Croquette$5.95
Vegetable filled Croquettes topped with vegan katsu sauce (VEGAN)
Takoyaki$6.50
Spicy Lemon Pepper Pork Bites$6.50
Fried pork bely bites tossed in lemon pepper seasoning with chopped serano chili
Ramen + Appetizer Combo$19.95
Any selection of ramen & appetizer
Spicy Zabon Ramen$13.95
Our signature zabon ramen infused with homemade spice ball. (Comes with bean sprouts, cabbage, green onion, fried onion and 3pc pork chashu) NO SUBSTITUTION
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B

Torrance CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
