Zombie Taco

100 West Washington Street • $

Avg 3.7 (78 reviews)

HOUSEMADE CHIPS$2.00
Add up to 4 dips
3 TACOS FOR $12 (NO MODS!)$12.00
Choose 3 Tacos
THE AMERICAN BURRITO$10.00
bacon, sausage, hash brown, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, jalapeno salsa, queso.
BRAISED BRISKET TACO$5.00
chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)
ZOMBIE BURRITO$12.00
adobo bbq chicken, pork carnitas, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw
BAJA STYLE FISH TACO$5.00
pico de gallo, romaine, baja sauce
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Seating
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

100 West Washington Street

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
