Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
15 Romolo
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
1543 Reviews
$$
15 Romolo Pl
San Francisco, CA 94133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
15 Romolo Pl, San Francisco CA 94133
Nearby restaurants
The Palace Theater
Come on in and enjoy!
Fior d'Italia
Fior d'Italia is the oldest Italian restaurant in America. The restaurant has been through two World Wars, the Great Depression, Prohibition, two major earthquakes, and various fires and social disruptions.
We serve authentic Northern Italian cuisine. Our Executive Chef, Gianni Audieri, who is from Milan, has been cooking at Fior for over 35 years.
We have a beautiful dining room, three banquet rooms and a full bar.
North Beach Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
North Beach Cantina
Come in and enjoy!