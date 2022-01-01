Go
15 Romolo image
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

15 Romolo

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1543 Reviews

$$

15 Romolo Pl

San Francisco, CA 94133

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

15 Romolo Pl, San Francisco CA 94133

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Palace Theater

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fior d'Italia

No reviews yet

Fior d'Italia is the oldest Italian restaurant in America. The restaurant has been through two World Wars, the Great Depression, Prohibition, two major earthquakes, and various fires and social disruptions.
We serve authentic Northern Italian cuisine. Our Executive Chef, Gianni Audieri, who is from Milan, has been cooking at Fior for over 35 years.
We have a beautiful dining room, three banquet rooms and a full bar.

North Beach Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Beach Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

15 Romolo

orange star4.1 • 1543 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston