21 Greenpoint

Brooklyn restaurant serving a rotating seasonal menu

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

21 Greenpoint • $$

Avg 4.5 (472 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$18.00
Two patties, tomato, lettuce, sauce
Focaccia$11.00
Sliced housemade focaccia with rotating dip
Side Shrimp$10.00
Gumbo$24.00
Chicken Andouille Sausage Gumbo over Jasmine Rice
Old Fashioned$15.00
Vegetable Side$9.00
Broccolini and swiss chard
Veggie Dumplings$13.00
whole edamame dumplings, fried, served with sesame soy dipping sauce
Fries$8.00
whopper sauce on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 Greenpoint

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
