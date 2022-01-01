Go
3 Pepper Burrito

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

TACOS • SALADS

1322 homestead rd N • $

Avg 4.5 (2790 reviews)

Popular Items

CHURRO$2.00
A classic Mexican desert. 10" long fresh fried as ordered dipped in cinnamon sugar mix.
TACOS$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
BOWL$8.50
Lose the tortilla and customize your burrito rice bowl! Not a salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
UNO TACO$4.00
LIL QUESADILLA$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
COOKIERITO$3.00
Try our trademarked wow machine!
Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!
QUESADILLA$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1322 homestead rd N

LEHIGH ACRES FL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

