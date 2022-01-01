Go
312 Pizza Company

Full service restaurant specializing in deep dish and Chicago thin pizza as well as other Chicago cuisine including sandwiches, salads and appetizers. We also offer a full bar with over 40 craft beer choices and a large cocktail selection.

PIZZA • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

371 Monroe Street • $$

Avg 4 (235 reviews)

12T Cheese$16.00
Our 12" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.
16T Daley Supreme$26.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.
DD Mrs. O'Leary$29.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, Gruyere, and Parmesan.
DD Cheese$23.00
Our 12" Deep Dish Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.
Ranch Dressing$1.00
16T Cheese$19.00
Our 16" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza. Order as is, or customize with toppings.
Lincoln Park Caesar$11.00
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, house croutons, with house made vegetarian Caesar dressing.
DD Daley Supreme$28.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.
DD Capone$31.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.
Soft Baked Pretzels$11.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
371 Monroe Street

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Rolf and Daughters

New American focusing on seasonal vegetables and handmade pasta.

Kuchnia and Keller

Come in and enjoy!

Standard Proof Whiskey Co

Whiskey Tasting Room

Germantown Cafe

Staying true to its local roots, Germantown Café is your home away from home, bringing together charm, flavor, and a lively atmosphere. Nestled in the heart of Germantown, #GTCNash has been the go-to bar + restaurant for over 15 years.
The Café is a welcoming experience with a menu specializing in straightforward cooking with a splash of Southern hospitality - comfortable, not complicated. We boast a signature bar and cocktail program, full of deliciously reimagined classics.
A sense of familiarity surrounds you whether you join us to cozy up to the bar for classic cocktails with a twist, meet with friends on the patio for lunch, celebrate a special occasion or brunch with the best mimosas.
We are breathing new energy into our favorite neighborhood gem and continuing the rich legacy of the Germantown Café. We look forward to you joining us on our journey and welcoming you to the #GTCNash family!

