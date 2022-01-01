Go
Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz

Popular Items

Dragon$12.50
Roll with tempura shrimp, krabmeat, masago, asparagus, and spicy mayonnaise. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Spicy Mayo (Side)$0.75
Gyoza$7.00
Deep fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry. Combo
Shrimp Shumai$7.00
Steamed or fried.
Alex #2 Roll$14.50
Rolled with shrimp tempura, krab salad masago, cream cheese, topped with, avocado, spicy mayonnaise, eel sauce, and crunch.
Miso Soup$3.50
Bagel$9.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and sesame seeds.
Sunset$14.00
Tuna, salmon, white filet crabstick masago, avocado, and sesame seeds.
Eel Sauce (side)$0.75
Chicken Fried Rice$6.50
Location

Miami FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

