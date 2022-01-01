Go
Alcona Brew Haus

We are pleased to offer you carryout, indoor, & igloo dining during this time!

676 North US-23 • $$

Avg 4.6 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Brew Burger$12.00
Romaine, tomato, and red onion. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Glennie$12.00
Slow roasted pulled pork sandwich served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side, Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Add cheese and/or slaw to the top if you like
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.00
Enough to share with side of pizza sauce
Potato Loaded$5.00
11 inch Build Your Own$9.00
With our delicious Haus-made Crust. You choose your toppings!
Haus Pretzel$10.00
Huge and delicious (Sometimes Broken). Enough to share. Served with Beer Cheese
Sturgeon Point Caesar$7.00
Pine River
Chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese, & sweet BBQ sauce. No additions/substitutions please.
1/2 Rack The Haus Ribs$20.00
Fall off the bone fork tender.... Slowly smoked and delicious! Choice of BBQ on the side
Tomato-Bacon Wedge Salad$8.00
Served with Sandy's dressing unless you select otherwise
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Takeout

Location

676 North US-23

Harrisville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
