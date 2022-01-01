Go
Toast

Alibaba Kebab

other

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

900 William st • $

Avg 4.6 (9095 reviews)

Popular Items

Tandoori Chicken Wrap$9.00
Chicken Shawarma over Rice
Trio (3 Meats) wrap$9.00
Seekh Kebab Beef ( ground)$4.50
Soda Bottle$2.29
Tandoori Chicken over Rice
Trio Meat over Rice
Garlic Naan$3.00
Seekh Kebab Chicken ( ground )$4.00
French Fries$2.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

900 William st

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Our Pledge To You: We use only all natural ingredients without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

Larkin Filling Station

No reviews yet

Enjoy a scratch-made lunch 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m Monday through Friday. The Filling Station is a 1930’s gas station retrofitted to accommodate a modern lunch restaurant with a focus on fresh flavors and seasonal ingredients as well as exceptional service.
Full menu available for take-out.
In addition to lunch, the Filling Station kitchen is a full service catering facility and operates as a private event venue after hours. Contact our team for more information!

Hydraulic Hearth

No reviews yet

Brick Oven Pizzas
Brewery
Craft Cocktails
Beer Garden
Warm Environment

Eckl's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston