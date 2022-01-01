All Day Baby

Go
OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM: breakfast & lunch "day" menu ('til 6PM Sun) * 3-5PM: cocktails & pastries only * 5-10PM: dinner menu (Wed-Sat only) *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.

3200 W Sunset Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)

Cinnamon Roll$8.00
Thessa's *famous* cinnamon roll with labneh frosting. Available Sat & Sun 'til sold out.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried beans, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja. Option to add 1, 2 or 3 fried eggs or avocado!
ADB Biscuit Sandwich$14.75
*4/1 UPDATE: SAUSAGE IS BACK!* scrambled eggs, american cheese, strawberry jam, bacon or sausage (or both meats +$4) on a buttermilk biscuit
Biscuit - Egg, Jam & Cheese$11.00
scrambled eggs, american cheese, strawberry jam on a buttermilk biscuit
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
ADB signature buttermilk biscuit by Pastry Chef Thessa Diadem. Our friend Kim Prince of Hotville calls 'em: "Big Mama Biscuits."
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast, salt & pepper mayo, pimento cheese, green tomato, potato bun, side of B&B pickles
Hash Brown Patty$2.00
Like the one at Mickey D's!
French Fries w/ Aioli$5.00
ADB Breakfast Burrito 2.0$16.50
House-smoked longaniza sausage, refried beans, fried eggs, jack cheese, side of tacos drama salsa roja
Big Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken breast, buttermilk biscuit, side of B&B pickles. Recommended with a side of Tigre hot sauce! Or add pimento cheese to it.
3200 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
