Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases we provide unlimited choices of toppings and delicious sauces.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN

50 Massachusetts Ave NE • $

Avg 4 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$2.99
La Croix$1.99
Honey Green Iced Tea$2.75
Diet Coke$1.99
Dasani Bottled Water$1.99
Side Seaweed Salad$2.99
Little$9.25
Kahuna$14.50
Big$11.50
Stacy's Pita Chip
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

50 Massachusetts Ave NE

Washington DC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
