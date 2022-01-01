Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases we provide unlimited choices of toppings and delicious sauces.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN
50 Massachusetts Ave NE • $
50 Massachusetts Ave NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
