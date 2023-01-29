Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ebenezers Coffeehouse 201 F Street NE

review star

No reviews yet

201 F Street NE

Washington, DC 20002

Espresso Bar

Americano

$3.85+

Espresso and water (12oz contains 2 shots, 16oz contains 3 shots)

Espresso

$2.75+

Single, Double or Triple shot with our Ernestine's Blend

Macchiato

$3.85+

Single, Double, or Triple shot with milk foam on top

Cortado

$3.85

Double shot of Espresso with 2oz of steamed milk

Flat White

$4.35

Double shot of Espresso with 4oz of steamed milk of choice

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Espresso and Steamed Milk with Foam (1 shot in 8oz, 2 shots in 12oz)

Latte

$4.40+

Espresso and milk of choice (12oz has 1 shot, 16oz has 2 shots)

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00+

Espresso + Milk of Choice + Honey + Lavender syrup

Chai

$5.00+

Chai concentrate with milk option

Specialty Latte

$4.65+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate sauce and vanilla with steamed milk of choice

London Fog

$5.50

Earl Grey Tea + Housemade Vanilla Syrup + Steamed Milk of choice in a 16oz cup

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Uji blend matcha with milk of choice in a 12oz cup - comes unsweetened

Tea Latte

$4.35

Hot tea and steamed milk of choice in a 16oz cup

Steamer

$3.30+

Cup of steamed milk of choice

Milk

$2.75+

Cup of milk of choice

Puppuccino

$1.15

8oz cup of whipped cream for furry friends

Batch Coffee-Tea

Batch Brew Coffee

$2.50+

Rotating Single Origin Coffee

Give A Coffee

$3.00

Support a cup for someone in need

Cafe Au Lait

$3.30+

Aeropress Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.85+

12 oz 4.12 16 oz size pricing

Hot Tea

$3.30

Hot tea of choice served in a 16oz cup

Iced Tea

$2.85+

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.75+

Iced tea of choice with housemade lemonade

Tea Bag Only

$1.00

Freezer

$6.50

16 oz

Cup of Ice

$0.25

12 oz cup with ice

Winter Seasonal

Apple Cider

$3.75+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Croissant - Butter

$3.50

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.25

Croissant - Almond

$4.00

Ebz Coffee Tart

$5.00

Croissant - Ham and Cheese

$4.25

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Matcha Cherry Cookie

$3.25

Muffin

$3.25

Scone

$4.00

Turnover

$3.25

Honey Almond Bar

$3.75

Prepackaged Food

Chips

$1.50

Lenka Bar

$2.75

Meat Soup

$9.50

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Stroopies

$2.00

Vegan Soup

$8.50

Lunch Sandwich + Chips

$10.50

Caprese Ciabatta

WF Salad

$10.50

Maple Bacon Egg

$5.99

Maple Bacon & Egg

Turkey Sausage

$5.99

Turkey Sausage & Egg

Burrito

$5.99

Breakfast Burrito

Yogurt

$1.75

Regular Price

Retail

Coffeeshop Candle

$24.99

Turkish Mocha Candle

$24.99

Ebenezers Handmade Coffee Mugs

$24.50

AeroPress

$39.95

AeroPress Filters

$4.00

Birthday Bundle

$40.00

Book

$10.00

MiiR Tumbler

$27.50

Retail Coffee

Ernestine's Blend

$14.20+

The Well

$14.20+

District Decaf

$14.20+

Finca El Izotal

$18.50+

Josefina & Mario

$17.20+

Cooler Drinks

HK Water

$2.35

Sparkling Water

$2.10

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.35

Boylan Birch Beer

$2.35

Orange Juice

$3.00

Waterloo

$2.35
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcoming neighbors from near and far since 2016. We're here to serve our community through great coffee, exceptional service, and support to community building. SFSG

Location

201 F Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

