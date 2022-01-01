Go
Toast

Aloha Pokē Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

131 North Clinton St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kahuna$14.90
Big$9.50
Kahuna$14.50
Big$9.50
Kahuna$14.50
Big$9.50
Little$7.50
Kahuna$14.50
Little$7.90
Big$10.90

Location

131 North Clinton St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One North Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sepia

No reviews yet

Seamlessly melding refined and rustic, vintage and contemporary, Sepia has the feel of an instant classic. The seasonal menu is rooted in tradition, melding rustic sensibility with contemporary flair.

Sushi-San Willis Tower

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Asadito

No reviews yet

Authentic yet modern
Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston