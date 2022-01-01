Go
Saigon Sisters

We are now open at the Chicago French Market for pickup and takeout Mon to Friday from 11am to 3pm. Delivery is available Mon to Sat 11am to 8pm if you order from http://bit.ly/ordersaigonsisters

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

131 N. Clinton Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)

Popular Items

TOFU Spring Rolls$9.00
Fresh rolled rice paper with lettuce, herbs mixed, rice noodles, teriyaki tofu and peanut sauce on the side. Peanut sauce is not gluten free, please ask for sweet chili sauce (gf) for substitution
Vermicelli Salad Noodle (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
The Porky$12.00
Hoisin glazed pork belly, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots
The Shrimp Banh Mi$13.00
Caramelized shrimp, ginger, scallions, spicy mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots
Stir Fry Noodle
Stir fry egg noodles with choice of proteins served with carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos
Brown Rice (gf)
Brown rice with choice of proteins served with carrots, pickled daikon, cucumbers, cilantro, and jalapenos (gluten free)
The V.B.Q. Beef$13.00
Vietnamese BBQ sauce, braised wagyu beef, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots
Pho - Roast Beef$14.50
The Classic$10.00
Ham, vietnamese pork, chicken pate, mayo, cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, pickled daikon and carrots
Chicken Curry$10.00
Halal chicken, curry, mayo, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapenos, pickled red onions, pickled daikon and carrots
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

131 N. Clinton Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

