Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

2600 W. Devon Ave • $

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)

Popular Items

Idli Chat$8.99
Idli cut and topped with spiced chickpeas, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Khasta Kachori Chat$8.99
Deep fried puffed pastry with spicy moong dal stuffing, topped with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, chutneys, garnished with cilantro and spices
Aloo Tikki Chat$8.49
Smashed aloo tiki topped with spiced chickpeas, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Bhel Puri$7.99
Puffed rice and sev mixed with potatoes, onions, chutneys and spices
Sev Puri$8.49
Flat crispy chips topped with potatoes, onion, chutneys, sev (crunchy noodles) and chat masala
Ragda Patties$8.49
Smashed aloo tiki topped with lentil stew, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, sev, and cilantro.
Dahi Sev Puri$8.99
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys garnished with cilantro
Mix Chat$8.49
Puffed rice and sev mixed with potatoes, onions chickpeas, lentil fritter, yogurt, chutneys and spices
Pani Puri$8.49
Puffy crisps filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys garnished with cilantro and side of spicy water
Samosa Chat$8.99
Smashed samosa topped with spiced chickpeas, diced onions, yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys, chat masala, sev, and cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2600 W. Devon Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
