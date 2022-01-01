Go
Antun's Market

Prepared Food Market

218-85 97th Avenue

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Casserole$40.00
Mashed Sweet Potato with Brown butter crust and mini marshmallow
Thanksgiving Small (4-6 servings)$99.00
Available 11/24 & 11/25 Only
Thanksgiving Large (9-12 servings)$165.00
Available Available 11/24 & 11/25 Only
1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese 1/2 pan (9-12 servings)$57.00
Our 4 Cheese Baked Mac & Cheese is always a winner
Plant-Based "Chicken" Skewers 1 dozen$24.00
Jerk Chicken 1/2 Pan (9-12 servings)$50.00
Our Grilled Jerk Chicken
The Real Deal Cranberry Sauce$14.00
Real Cranberry slowly simmered with sage, thyme, Grand Mainer Liquor and Orange Juice
Location

218-85 97th Avenue

Queens NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
