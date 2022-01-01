Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Go
Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • STEAKS

2405 Highway 90 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1279 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Burrito Loco$14.95
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
Beef Taco$3.75
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Chicken & Rice$13.75
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2405 Highway 90

Gautier MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

