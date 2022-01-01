Go
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

9400 Highway 49 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1229 reviews)

Popular Items

Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice
Chicken & Rice$13.75
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.75
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Beef Taco$3.75
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
Tacos Al Pastor$18.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Quesadilla Lunch
One quesadilla served with rice and beans
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9400 Highway 49

Gulfport MS

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
