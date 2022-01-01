Go
Baba's Pierogies

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

295 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1762 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach & Feta(5)$10.75
The spinach is sautéed with garlic before adding the feta cheese for added flavor.
Potato Latkes$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
Bacon Cheddar Potato (9)$14.50
The name speaks for itself! One of our top sellers.
Cucumber Salad$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
Your contribution$6.00
As the war continues, Litmanová, where my family is from, has been providing a home away from home for the women and children Ukraine. The community center is in need of assistance. Your contribution can help us reach our goal and perhaps even more! THANK YOU!
Potato and Cheese (9)$14.50
A classic choice and commonly found in European countries that eat pierogies. This is filled with farmer's cheese and potato.
Potato and Cheese (5)$10.75
A classic choice and commonly found in European countries that eat pierogies. This is filled with farmer's cheese and potato.
Jalapeño(5)$10.75
Although it is more mild on the spicy chart this filling is an instant crowd pleaser! Along with jalapeños, the filling is made with potato and cheddar.
Mac & Cheese(5)$10.75
We make our mac and cheese pierogi filling from scratch.
Mac & Cheese(9)$14.50
We make our mac and cheese pierogi filling from scratch.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

295 3rd Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
