Em Vietnamese Bistro

PHO BO

$17.00

Beef Noodle Soup made with 24 hour beef bone broth, filet mignon, rib eye, onions, scallions, cilantro, & gluten-free rice noodles. PLEASE NOTE BEEF IS SERVED RAW. Traditionally the beef will be cooked in the hot broth - please reheat broth in the microwave or request well done beef if a microwave or stove top is not available.