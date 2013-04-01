Em Vietnamese Bistro imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Em Vietnamese Bistro

613 Reviews

$$

57 Front Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Popular Items

BUN THIT NUONG
PHO GA
BUN GA NUONG

SMOOTHIES

THE CASTAWAY

$10.00

ur signature Coconut smoothie, made with fresh Thai coconuts and condensed milk. This is what you will dream of if you ever found yourself hungover on a deserted island.

THE GREEN DREAM

$10.00

A rich voluptuous smoothie made with fresh avocado and condensed milk. Think of your favorite childhood milkshake, except green and full of Omega 3s.

MANGO TANGO

$9.00

An energetic fresh mango smoothie spiked with condensed milk and Vietnamese yogurt. If you love mangos, you’ll want this.

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$9.00Out of stock

Our take on a classic Vietnamese Strawberry smoothie made with fresh strawberries, evaporated milk, Vietnamese yogurt, and love. Lots of love.

COFFEE

Ca Phe Em

Ca Phe Em

$5.00

Our signature house blend Vietnamese Iced Coffee brewed with Robusta beans from Vietnam. This might keep you up at night.

MOCKTAILS

Aloe It's Me

$9.00Out of stock

Refreshing mix of aloe vera, lychee, mint, basil seeds and lemon. You can count on this to lift your spirits (especially after listening to Adele). The fresh aloe vera is also amazing for your skin.

Pineapple Express

$8.00

A fresh pineapple juice slushie garnished with mint leaves and lime. A soothing and hydrating thirst quencher for those times when you’re particularly thirsty.

Watermelon Cooler

$7.00

Our crowd-pleasing fresh watermelon slushie, because everybody loves watermelons.

Soda Chanh

Soda Chanh

$5.00

Classic Vietnamese Limeade made with fresh limes and sparkling water. Lemon/lime soda the way it should be.

FROZEN COCKTAILS

Mekong Gold

$20.00Out of stock

Mezcal, fresh pineapple, mint, lime

Agent Watermelon

$18.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh watermelon, lime, Vietnamese basil

Takes Two to Mango

$20.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji Rum, fresh mango, condensed milk, Vietnamese yogurt

Painting the Town Pink

$22.00

Phraya Gold Rum, fresh strawberries, condensed milk, Vietnamese yogurt

SHARING IS CARING

CHA GIO

CHA GIO

$11.00

Cha Gio Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls made with pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodle, onion, taro & wood-ear mushrooms (4)

LY'S CHICKEN WINGS 4 PC

LY'S CHICKEN WINGS 4 PC

$13.00

Vietnamese Style fried chicken wings with garlic butter nuoc mam sauce topped with scallion and cilantro

LY'S CHICKEN WINGS 8 PC

LY'S CHICKEN WINGS 8 PC

$19.00

Vietnamese Style fried chicken wings with garlic butter nuoc mam sauce topped with scallion and cilantro

SEAFOOD SIGNATURES

NGHEU XAO BO

NGHEU XAO BO

$27.00

Saturday night Saigon style garlic butter clams with garlic, chili, fish sauce topped with Vietnamese coriander and served with Banh Mi on the side for dipping. This is what you’re eating on a Saturday night out the town in Saigon

NGHEU HAP XA

$27.00

Clams served in a light, fragrant lemongrass broth

OC XAO DUA

$20.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels served in a rich coconut milk based sauce with rau ram, garlic and lemongrass

TOM NUONG

$18.00

Baked shrimp with spicy glaze served with Chef Ly's spicy seafood sauce

MUC CHIEN GION

$18.00

Fried Calamari served with Chef Ly's avocado sauce

FAMILY STYLE

BO KHO

BO KHO

$20.00

Chef Ly’s hearty take on the classic Southern Vietnamese Style Beef Stew featuring premium “gold coin” beef shank, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, coconut juice, onion, carrots, culantro, basil and a touch of dairy. It’s Beef Bourguignon made Vietnamese Style. Served with sliced Banh Mi on the side for dipping

THIT KHO TIEU

THIT KHO TIEU

$19.00

Braised Pork Belly with caramelized fish sauce, black pepper, scallions and rice on the side

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$16.00

NOODLES

PHO BO

$17.00

Beef Noodle Soup made with 24 hour beef bone broth, filet mignon, rib eye, onions, scallions, cilantro, & gluten-free rice noodles. PLEASE NOTE BEEF IS SERVED RAW. Traditionally the beef will be cooked in the hot broth - please reheat broth in the microwave or request well done beef if a microwave or stove top is not available.

PHO GA

$16.00

Vietnamese Chicken noodle soup for the soul featuring fresh shredded chicken, scallions, onions, & cilantro served with gluten free rice noodles

BUN RIEU CHAY

$16.00

Vegan tomato-based broth with tofu, seasonal vegetables and rice vermicelli noodles

HU TIEU KHO

HU TIEU KHO

$17.00

Dry version of our signature Hu Tieu with minced pork, shrimp, eggs, chives, scallion, fried garlic and beansprouts. Served with soup on the side

BUN THIT NUONG

BUN THIT NUONG

$17.00

Saigon-style grilled pork served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon. Topped with peanuts and fried shallots.

BUN GA NUONG

BUN GA NUONG

$17.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon topped with peanuts and fried shallots

BUN DAU HU

$17.00

Fried tofu served on a bed of vermicelli noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, pickled daikon and topped with peanuts and fried shallots. Served with a spicy sweet soy sauce

RICE

COM SUON NUONG

COM SUON NUONG

$19.00

Saigon-style lemongrass porkchops served with nuoc mam, cha (Vietnamese pork cake with mushrooms and vermicelli) over broken rice garnished with cucumbers, tomato, scallion oil, pickled carrots & daikon

COM GA NUONG

$19.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of broken rice with cucumber, pickled carrots, pickled daikon and scallion oil

SALAD

GOI THIT NUONG

$17.00

GOI GA NUONG

$17.00

SIDES

EXTRA RICE

$2.00

EXTRA. BREAD (HALF)

$2.50

EXTRA BREAD (WHOLE)

$4.00

EXTRA PHO NOODLES

$3.00

EXTRA BUN NOODLES

$3.00

Extra Fish Sauce

Extra Tofu Sauce

Extra Green Sauce (Rau ram)

San Pellegrino - 1000ml

$10.00Out of stock

Egg

$2.50

Ly's Fire Sauce (Bird's Eye Chili & Fish Sauce)

$1.00

Extra Set of Veggies for Pho

$1.50

Extra Set of Veggies for Spring Rolls

$1.50

Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Extra Pickled Veggies

$1.50

Extra Thit Kho Veggies

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

57 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Em Vietnamese Bistro image

