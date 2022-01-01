Go
Bacari PDR is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the third restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.
Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus.
We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties. Bacari PDR is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!

6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN

Popular Items

Asian Pear & Brie Pizza$11.00
guava fromage blanc, wild arugula, grey salt, frantoia olive oil
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet
Hunter's Mac and Cheese$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)
Bacari Burger$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll
Tuscan Kale Salad$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
Seared Petit Filet$11.00
grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise
Burrata Caprese$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
Noa's Cauliflower$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
Bacon Wrapped Dates$10.00
parmigiano-reggiano stuffed
Bacari Fries$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
Location

Playa Del Rey CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
