Bacari PDR is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the third restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.

Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, intimate dining room marked by our wine bottle ceiling and chalkboard menus.

We welcome but do not require reservations — we love to accommodate walk-ins and large parties. Bacari PDR is the go-to spot for our neighbors, and we look forward to hosting you soon!



6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN