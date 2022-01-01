Go
Bacari

Bacari W. Adams is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the first restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.

2308 SOUTH UNION AVE

Popular Items

Hunter's Mac and Cheese$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +2) (add lobster & crab +6)
Bacari Fries$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
Asian Pear & Brie Pizza$11.00
guava fromage blanc, wild arugula, grey salt, frantoia olive oil
2 Scoops Ice Cream$3.00
Burrata Caprese$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
caramelized, pomegranate molasses, creme fraiche, red beet
Seared Petit Filet$11.00
grilled zucchini, house-made bearnaise
Bacari Burger$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll
White Pizza$11.00
fromage blanc, bacon, scallion, mozzarella (add egg +2)
Noa's Cauliflower$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
