American
Bars & Lounges

Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

644 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Start & Share

Daily Soup

$7.95

Firehouse Chili Bowl

$12.95

Brussels Sprouts

$15.95

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Fiery Buffalo Bites

$15.95

Calamari

$15.95

Louisiana Crab Cakes

$24.95

House Rolls

$4.95

Firehouse Wings

$14.95

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.95

Greens

Station 28 Caesar Salad

$15.95

Ancient Grain Salad

$16.95

Tuna Tataki Salad ( Blackend Crab Cake Salad)

$26.95Out of stock

Firehouse Cobb Salad

$22.95

Between Bread

Engine's Wagyu Burger

$18.95

Korean Fried Chicken Burger

$18.95

Turkey Burger

$18.95

Beyond Burger

$18.95Out of stock

Philly Cheese Steak

$22.95

Mains

LA's Finest Meatloaf

$25.95

Grilled NY Prime Steak

$58.95

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$58.95

Slow Roasted BBQ Ribs

$28.95

Braised Shortrib

$29.95

Scottish Salmon

$29.95

Chicken Parmesan

$26.95

Lemon Chicken Picatta

$26.95

Fish And Chips

$25.95

Devil Shrimp Risotto

$26.95

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$11.95

Broccolini

$11.95

Hand Cut Fries

$11.95

Sauteed Spinach

$11.95

Side House Salad

$12.95

Side Caesar Salad

$12.95

Side Risotto

$11.95

Dessert

Engine Co Cheesecake

$14.95

Firehouse Chocolate Cake

$14.95

Crème Brule

$12.95

3 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.95

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Side Sauces

Ranch

Spicy Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Chipotle Aioli

BBQ Sauce

Yellow Mustard

Ketchup

Bleu Cheese Dressing

BRUNCH FOOD

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Firehouse Burrito

$17.95

Engine 28 Breakfast

$16.95

Engine Breakfast Burger

$18.95

Steak and Eggs Poutine

$19.95

Primavera Omelette

$16.95

Eggs Benedict

$18.95

Chicken & Waffles

$18.95

Firehouse Cobb Salad

$22.95

BRUNCH DRINKS

Big Mimosa (bottle and carafe of OJ)

$29.95

Luis' Bloody Mary

$12.95

Peach Bellini

$11.95

Spiked Coffee

$14.00

Matcha "Tea"

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.95

Mimosa

$10.95

BRUNCH SIDES

Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Waffle

$8.00

45.00 Preset

Banquet Menu

$45.00

55.00 Preset

Appitizer

Entree

$55.00

Dessert

Buffalo cauliflower

Buffalo chicken

Caeser salad

Tuna tataki salad

Charcuterie board

Alex fried chicken

BBQ ribs

Carnitas tacos

Short rib tacos

Roasted cauliflower steak

Steak frites

Lemon bar

Cheesecake

Chocolate cake

Banoffee Pie

Station 41 Private party

Station 41 Event

$65.00

Pre Fixed Menu

Pre Fixed

$58.00

24 Person Menu

48pp

$48.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.

Website

Location

644 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

