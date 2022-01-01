Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Otium 222 S Hope Street

5,213 Reviews

$$$$

222 S Hope Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Events Food

12 Item preset Base

$241.00

10 Item Menu

$172.00

Custom Canapes

$150.00

All Inclusive Per Person Food

$159.00

Add On Gnocchi

$16.00

Custom Dessert

$20.00

Room Rental

$24,372.00

Custom Menu

$55.00

Killer Clowns

$281.00

Custom Buffet

$130.00

Unmet Minimum

$80.00

Champagne Toast

$12.00

Seated Family Style

$145.00

Custom Dessert

$10.00

Charcuterie

$30.00

Custom Food

$85.00

Events Beer

Event IPA

$12.00

Event Pilsner

$12.00

Beer Kegs

$1,000.00

Juneshiine

$7.00

Events Liquor

Carter Cocktails Package

$2,135.00

Specialty Cocktail Package

Specialty Cocktail Package

$18.00

Custom Emmys Spirits

$55.00

Alto Old Rashioned

$18.00

South Of The Border

$18.00

CDMX Margarita

$17.00

Skid Row Beverages

$656.00

Events Wine

All Inclusive Bev Per Person

$18.00

Wine Kegs

$1,000.00

Event Beverage Package

$35.00

Crochet Sancerre 2020

$110.00

Custom Emmys Wine

$15.00

Roo

Broad Plaza Rental

$30,000.00

Broad Contingency

$60,000.00

Broad Security Deposit

$10,000.00

Broad Representative Fee

$1,200.00

Rentals

$198.30

Broad Security

$1,080.00

Broad Power Usage

$250.00

Street Posting

$700.00

Flowers

$1,200.00

Valet

$315.00

Movers

$4,000.00

Travel

$300.00

Purchased Items

$6,500.00

ABC licensing

$325.00

Unmet Minimum

$1,600.00

AV Charges

Gobo

$897.00

Labor

Th Appearance Fee

$5,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Otium is a contemporary restaurant that draws from the rich culinary heritage of Chef Timothy Hollingsworth.

Location

222 S Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Otium image
Otium image
Otium image

Map
