The Mermaid Bar 428 East 2nd Street

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Haku Vodka

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00+

Loft and Bear

$12.00

Titos

$12.00+

Mulholland Vodka

$10.00

Ketel Lemon

$12.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Bols Genever

$11.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Diep 9 Genever

$12.00

Stark Dragon Gin

$12.00

Fords Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Mulholland Gin

$11.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Zephyr Gin

$10.00

Gray Whale

$13.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Appleton Estate Sig Blend

$9.00

Bacardi 4 yr

$12.00

Bacardi 8 yr

$13.00

Bacardi Spice

$10.00

Gosling's Dark Rum

$10.00

Kalani Coconut

$12.00

Leblon Cachaca

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Plantation OFTD

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Plantation 5yr

$12.00

Pussers

$10.00

Real McCoy 3 yr

$9.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$10.00

Real McCoy 12yr

$14.00

Rhum Clement Agricole

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$13.00

The Funk

$11.00

Wray & Nephew

$11.00

El Dorado 8yr

$12.00

Barbancourt 3 star 4yr

$10.00

Paranubes

$12.00

Copalli white

$12.00

Selvarey white

$12.00

Selvarey coconut

$12.00

Coruba

$10.00

RumBar Gold

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Bruxo mezcal

$13.00

Casamigas Blanco

$15.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$25.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Fortaleza Repo

$19.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Ilegal

$13.00

La Gritona

$12.00

La Luna Mezcal

$11.00

Madre Espadin (black)

$13.00

Madre Espadin y Cuishe (red)

$16.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Yola Mezcal

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Blantons

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Elijah Craig Barrel

$17.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$10.00

Garrison Brothers

$15.00

Highwest Double Rye

$13.00

Jack Bonded

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Kin Bourbon

$10.00

Kin White

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Old Forrester Bourbon

$10.00

Old Forrester Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Aberfeldy 12 yr

$13.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$17.00

Balvenie Carribean Cask

$19.00

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Green Spot

$18.00

Hennessy

$16.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Johnnie Double Black

$15.00

Laphroig 10yr

$16.00

Macallan 12 yr Double Cask

$18.00

Macallan 12yr Sherry Cask

$21.00

Powers Irish

$10.00

Red Breast 12yr

$16.00

Slane

$10.00

Springbank 12yr CS

$24.00

Teeling

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Ahus Akvavit

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$14.00

Cherry Heering

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$11.00

Baileys

$12.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

La Diablada Pisco

$12.00

Licor 43

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Machu Pisco

$13.00

Midori Melon

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Pomp and Whimsey

$11.00

St Germain

$12.00

Montenegro

$11.00

Hakushu 12yr 1oz

$30.00

Iichiko Saiten

$11.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$18.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Drink Like A Fish

$13.00

Get Wrecked

$13.00

Jolly Roger

$13.00

Mermaiden Voyage

$13.00

Sea of Thieves

$14.00

Seawater Pearl

$14.00

Smokey Eye

$13.00

Coral Reef

$13.00

Maiden's Blood

$14.00

JOLLY ROGER

$12.00

DRINK LIKE A FISH

$12.00

GET WRECKED

$12.00

MERMAIDEN VOYAGE

$12.00

SMOKEY EYE

$12.00

SUMMER SLUSHEE

$13.00

SEASONAL SPRITZ

$12.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

TROPICAL MARGARITA

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

GIMLET

$12.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

RANCH WATER - ILEGAL

$13.00

JACK & COKE

$11.00

ADIOS MF

$16.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

BLACK MANHATTAN

$13.00

BOULEVARDIER

$12.00

BOURBON HIGHBALL

$12.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

FERRARI

$11.00

HOT TODDY

$13.00

IRISH MULE

$12.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$13.00

LAST WORD

$13.00

LONG ISLAND

$16.00

MAI TAI

$13.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MARTINI - GIN

$12.00

MARTINI - VODKA

$12.00

MEXICAN MULE

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

PAINKILLER

$13.00

PALOMA

$12.00

PAPER PLANE

$13.00

PENICILLAN

$12.00

SALTY DOG

$11.00

SANGRIA

$11.00

TOKI HIGHBALL

$13.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

ZOMBIE

$13.00

BEER

PILS

$9.00

IPA

$9.00

HAZY

$9.00

HEF

$9.00

CIDER

$9.00

WINTER SOLSTICE

$9.00

MICHELADA

$9.00

WINE

SAUV BLANC

$10.00

GRUNER

$10.00

ROSE

$10.00

CABERNET

$10.00

RED BLEND

$10.00

CAVA SPLIT

$10.00

BTL SAUV BLANC

$35.00

BTL GRUNER

$35.00

BTL CABERNET

$35.00

BTL ROSE

$35.00

BTL RED BLEND

$35.00

BTL SAKE

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Gruner

$11.00

Rose

$11.00

Cava Split

$11.00

Sake

$7.00

Btl- Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Btl- Gruner

$37.00

Btl- Rose

$37.00

Btl- Sake

$45.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Water

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

Q SODA WATER

$4.00

Q GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$4.00

Q GINGER BEER

$4.00

RED BULL

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Seedlip

$12.00

TIKI NIGHT

You're Gonna Need a Bigger Mug

$13.00

The Haunted Hunter

$18.00

Born of the Sea

$24.00

Mother Pearl

$24.00

SHE SELLS SEA SHELLS

$20.00

SLANEKILLER

$12.00

RYE TAI

$13.00

IRISH VACATION

$13.00

TROPICAL OF

$12.00

EASTERN SOUR

$12.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$13.00

MAI TAI

$13.00

MEZCAL ZOMBIE

$15.00

NAVY GROG

$13.00

PAINKILLER

$13.00

SATURN

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH WELL

$7.00

HH BEER

$7.00

HH TROP MARG

$9.00

AFTER WORK SPECIAL

$11.00

RANCH WATER

$9.00

JACK & COKE

$9.00

HH GIMLET

$9.00

HH OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

HH DAIQUIRI

$9.00

HH WHITE WINE

$8.00

HH RED WINE

$8.00

EARN YOUR WINGS

$15.00

Frozen Paloma

$900.00

NOVEMBER COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE

NIGHT TIDE

$14.00

SUNKEN TREASURE

$14.00

GHOST SHIP

$14.00

WINGS

TANGY SPICY WINGS

$13.00

ORIGINAL CRISPY RECIPE TOSSED IN HOMEMADE SPICY TANGY SAUCE, SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

ORIGINAL CRISPY RECIPE TOSSED IN HOMEMADE BUFFALO SAUCE, SERVED WITH CARROTS AND CELERY

DRY WINGS

$13.00

Add Tots

$4.00

SLIDERS

FRIED CHICKEN SLIDER

$12.00

BUTTERMILK BRINED FRIED CHICKEN, PICKLED ONIONS, TANGY AIOLI ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

HOT CHICKEN SLIDER

$12.00

Nachos & Tots

SHORT RIB NACHOS

$14.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.00

JACKFRUIT NACHOS

$13.00

TOTS AND QUESO

$8.00

TATER TOTS SERVED WITH OUR TEXAS CREAMY QUESO

TATER TOTS

$6.00

TACOS

Jackfruit Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Short Rib

$13.00

BAR SNACKS

BAG CHIPS

$3.00

RICE CRISPS

$4.00

CABBAGE TARO PUFFS

$4.00

SHRIMP CHIPS

$4.00

MUGS

All black Bauer Tiki Mug

$35.00

Catalina shell

$25.00

Shark mug

$15.00

HATS

SNAP BACK

$25.00

DAD HAT

$25.00

BLACK BEANIE/TEAL LOGO

$22.00

BLUE BEANIE/WHITE LOGO

$22.00

SHIRTS

BLACK XS

$20.00

BLACK S

$20.00

BLACK M

$20.00

BLACK L

$20.00

BLACK XL

$20.00

BLACK XXL

$20.00

KITCHEN PREP

SIMPLE SYRUP

AGAVE SYRUP

HONEY SYRUP

HIBISCUS SYRUP

CINNAMON SYRUP

DEM SYRUP

TACOS

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

CHIX FINGERS

Chix Fingers

$12.00

WINGS

Dry wings

$13.00

BBQ wings

$13.00

Buffalo wings

$13.00

NACHOS

Loaded nachos

$12.00

Chix nachos

$13.00

Steak nachos

$17.00

ALFREDO

Shrimp alfredo

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

CHEESE & BACON FRIES

B&C Fries

$11.00

FRIES

Fries

$5.00

FRIED PLANTAINS

Fried plantains

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good Drinks, Good Food and Good Fun

Location

428 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
The Mermaid Bar image

Map
