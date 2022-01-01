Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Zinc Café & Market Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

580 Mateo St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Burrito
Thai Salad

Coffee & Tea

Americano Hot 12oz

$3.25

Americano Hot 16oz

$3.75

Americano Iced 10oz

$3.50

Cafe au Lait Hot 12 oz

$3.50

Cafe au Lait Hot 16 oz

$4.25

Cappuccino Hot 8oz

$4.00

Cappuccino Iced 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$4.75

Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Coffee Hot 12oz

$2.50

Coffee Hot 16oz

$3.25

Coffee Iced 16oz

$3.50

Dirty Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$5.25
Espresso Hot

Espresso Hot

$2.75+

Espresso Iced

$2.75

Gibraltor Hot 8oz

$3.25

Hammerhead Hot 12oz

$3.75

Hammerhead Hot 16oz

$4.25

Hammerhead Iced 16oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate Hot 8oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate Hot 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate Hot 16oz

$4.00

Latte Hot 12oz

$4.25

Latte Hot 16oz

$4.75

Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Macchiato Hot 4oz

$3.25

Matcha Latte Hot 12oz

$4.75

Matcha Latte Hot 16 oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte Iced 16oz

$5.00

Milk Hot 12oz

$3.00

Milk Hot 16oz

$4.00

Milk Cold 12oz

$3.00

Milk Cold 16oz

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Cold 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk Cold 16oz

$4.50

Mocha Hot 12oz

$4.75

Mocha Hot 16oz

$5.25

Mocha Iced 16oz

$5.00
Arnold Palmer 16oz

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$3.25

1/2 iced tea, 1/2 lemonade

Alice Palmer 16oz

$3.25

Tea Hot 16oz

$4.00

Tea Iced 16oz

$3.25

Tea au Lait Hot 16oz

$4.25

Turmeric Latte Hot 12oz

$5.00

Turmeric Latte Hot 16oz

$5.50

Turmeric Latte Iced 16oz

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha Hot 12oz

$5.00

White Chocolate Mocha Hot 16oz

$5.50

White Chocolate Mocha Iced 16oz

$5.25

Juices & Smoothies

Green Drink 10oz

Green Drink 10oz

$9.00

Kombucha Draft 12oz

$3.95Out of stock

Kombucha Draft 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Raspberry Lemonade 16oz

$4.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$6.50

Orange Juice 16oz

$8.00

Peach Juice 12oz

$4.00

Peach Juice 16oz

$5.00

Peach Orange Juice 12oz

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Orange Juice 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Protein Drink

$8.00

Hot Water

Zinc Sunrise 16oz

Zinc Sunrise 16oz

$8.00

peach orange juice blend, raspberry puree

Bottled & Canned Drinks

Bottled Water .5 ltr

Bottled Water .5 ltr

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

Health-ade Ginger Lemon

$8.00

Health-ade Grape

$8.00Out of stock

Health-ade Pomegranate

$8.00

Martinelli Apple Juice

$4.50

Martinelli Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.50Out of stock
Mori Leaf Tea Lemon

Mori Leaf Tea Lemon

$4.95
Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa

Mori Leaf Tea Mint Moringa

$4.95Out of stock
Mori Leaf Tea Peach Moringa

Mori Leaf Tea Peach Moringa

$4.95

Mori Leaf Tea Unsweetened

$4.95Out of stock

Orangina

$4.00
San Pellegrino Rossa

San Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

San Pelligrino 500ml

$3.00

San Pelligrino Aranciata

$3.00
San Pelligrino Limonata

San Pelligrino Limonata

$3.00

SLW Detox Green Cold Pressed Juice

$11.00Out of stock
Smart Water 1 ltr

Smart Water 1 ltr

$4.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Squirt Bottle

$5.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Topo Chico Lime

Topo Chico Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Vybes Watermelon Lime

$9.00

Pastries

Breakfast Bar

Breakfast Bar

$5.00

Croissant

$4.00

Croissant Almond

$5.00

Croissant Chocolate

$4.00

Muffin Apple Carrot

$4.00

Muffin Banana Nut

$4.00

Muffin Blueberry Almond

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Blueberry Corn

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Cranberry

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin GF Currant & Nut

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Millet

$4.00Out of stock

Muffin Pumpkin Spice

$4.00

Muffin Raspberry Almond

$4.00Out of stock
Oat Cake

Oat Cake

$4.00Out of stock

flour, wheat bran flour, wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, oatmeal, canola oil, buttermilk, egg whites, apple sauce

Popover Cinnamon

$4.00Out of stock

Scone Cherry

$4.50Out of stock

Scone Cranberry Pecan

$4.50

Scone Currant

$4.50

Scone Ginger

$4.50

Share Plates

Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate

Citrus Veggies & Hummus Plate

$14.00

chilled seasonal vegetables, sprouted garlic hummus, chimichurri

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

Guacamole, Chips & Salsa

$14.00

house guacamole, roasted salsa, chilled vegetables & tortilla chips

French Fries Plain

$8.00

French Fries Thyme

$8.00

French Fries Truffle

$8.00

French Fries Za’atar

$8.00

Eggs

Poached Double on Toast

Poached Double on Toast

$9.00

two poached eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, buttered sourdough toast

Fried Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Asparagus & Mushroom Omelette

$13.00

asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad

Quiche Plate

Quiche Plate

$12.00

seasonal quiche & a green salad

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa

Scrambled Eggs & Leeks

Scrambled Eggs & Leeks

$14.00

caramelized leeks, soft scrambled eggs, seasonal fruit, choice of toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

corn tortillas, two poached eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, marinara

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

poached egg, anaheim pepper, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo

Specialties

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill

Middle Eastern Breakfast

Middle Eastern Breakfast

$15.00

persian cucumbers, tomatoes, jammy egg, cured olives, herb salad, lebneh, feta, za'atar, preserved lemon, fig jam, toasted sourdough

Zinc Granola

Zinc Granola

$10.00

house made granola, berries, milk

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

berries, whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast

$13.00

berries, orange butter, maple syrup

Steel Cut Oatmeal

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$10.00

berries, dried cherry & nut topping, milk

Wood-Fired Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, black pepper, parmesan cheese

Potato Arugula Pizza

$18.00

garlic oil, sea salt, red chili flakes, raclette cheese, parmesan cheese topped with an arugula salad, balsamic vinegar and parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Sausage & Fennel

Vegetarian Sausage & Fennel

$20.00Out of stock

choice of red or béchamel sauce, fontina cheese, vegetarian sausage, garlic oil, sea salt, fennel, red onion and parmesan cheese

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$20.00

béchamel, garlic oil, sea salt, gruyere cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, confit garlic, red onions and parmesan cheese

Soups

Garlic Knot

$1.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$7.00

Black Bean Chili Bowl

$9.00

Black Bean Chili Cup

$7.00

Salads

Zinc Salad

Zinc Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, pine nuts, kalamata olives, croutons, zinc vinaigrette

Beet & Burrata Salad

$14.00

roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, toasted hazelnuts, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, garlic toast

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$15.00

carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, basil, mint, spiced peanuts, brown rice, braised tofu, thai ginger dressing

TriColore Salad

TriColore Salad

$14.00

kale, radicchio, shaved cabbage, avocado, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese, red onion, avocado, zinc sauce *vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *

Mushroom Dijon Burger

Mushroom Dijon Burger

$15.00

vegetarian patty, arugula, dijonaise, roasted mushrooms, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion *vegetarian patty made with brown rice, walnuts, mushrooms, cheese and eggs *

Sandwiches

Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

$14.00

shaved fennel, celery, radish, bell pepper, hard boiled egg, arugula, basil aioli and olive tapenade on ciabatta

Zinc Reubenesque

Zinc Reubenesque

$13.00

roasted beets, sauerkraut, gruyere, coriander seed, sea salt, zinc sauce, toasted rye

Egg Salad Open-faced Toast

$13.00

egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$13.00

egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

gruyère, cornichons, tomato, onion, dijonaise, toasted sourdough

Entrées

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$15.00

quinoa, mushrooms, fennel, cashews, corn, sweet potato, arugula, cucumber, harissa, lemon, olive oil

Burrito

Burrito

$13.00

choice of wrap or bowl | black beans, brown rice, white cheddar cheese, avocado, sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo, fire roasted salsa, tortilla chips

Stuffed Pepper

Stuffed Pepper

$16.00

bell pepper, brown rice, mushrooms, marinara, creamed swiss chard

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

parmesan, goat cheese, white cheddar, fontina, onion, bread crumbs

Angel Hair Pasta

$16.00

angel hair pasta, marinara sauce, butter, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, lemon zest. Served with garlic toast

Spinach Lasagna

Spinach Lasagna

$16.00

ricotta cheese, eggs, spinach, garlic, shallots, bechamel, marinara

Brunch Sides

Toast

$4.00

Bagel

$5.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

roasted fingerlings, garlic, paprika, cumin, labneh dipping sauce

Mixed Berries

Mixed Berries

$6.00+

strawberries and blueberries tossed with honey and orange zest

Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$6.00+

pineapple, mango, strawberries, red grapes, blueberries tossed with honey and orange zest

Yogurt Cup Plain

Yogurt Cup Plain

$4.00
Yogurt Cup Vanilla

Yogurt Cup Vanilla

$4.00

Market Salads

Asian Coleslaw

Asian Coleslaw

$6.00+
Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.00+

avocado, green beans, tomato, basil, lemon juice, olive oil, white wine vinegar, mustard

Balsamic Roasted Vegetables

$6.00+

baked brussels sprouts, acorn squash, yams and beets tossed with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$6.00+

sliced baked red beets, small diced red onions tossed with orange juice, balsamic vinegar, orange zest, salt and black pepper

Braised Tofu, Zucchini & Squash

$6.00+Out of stock

baked white firm tofu seasoned with olive oil salt, pepper. sautéed yellow and green zucchini seasoned with salt pepper and braised and tossed in soy sauce

Broccolini

Broccolini

$6.00+

broccolini, lemon, olive oil, red pepper flakes

Brown Rice w/Mushrooms

Brown Rice w/Mushrooms

$6.00+

brown rice, sauteed onions, mushrooms, celery, herbs

Brussel Sprouts w/ White Beans

Brussel Sprouts w/ White Beans

$6.00+

lemon juice, olive oil, garlic

Caprese

Caprese

$6.00+

Cauliflower Curried

$6.00+
Cauliflower Garlic

Cauliflower Garlic

$6.00+

cauliflower, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, salt, pepper

Chickpea Salad

$6.00+Out of stock
Chopped Salad with Basil Aioli

Chopped Salad with Basil Aioli

$6.00+

cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, celery, red cabbage, radish, parsley, green onions and mint, tossed with basil aioli, lemon juice and olive oil BASIL AIOLI: basil, parsley, garlic, salt, eggs, lemon juice, olive oil and cayenne pepper

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00+

cucumbers, red onion, dill, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, salt, pepper

Fruit Salad

$6.00+Out of stock

diced cut pineapple, mango, halved strawberries, grapes and blueberries tossed with honey and orange

Gingered Carrots

Gingered Carrots

$6.00+

carrots, fresh ginger, toasted almonds, olive oil

Green Beans w Vinaigrette (Haricot Vert)

$6.00+Out of stock

haricot verts (french green beans), sautéed with olive oil, hazelnuts, butter, sliced shallots salt and pepper

Lentil Salad

Lentil Salad

$6.00+

lentils, celery, carrots, red onion, parsley, olive oil, red wine vinegar, chili flakes

Maple Sweet Potato and Apple

$6.00+Out of stock

Mediterranean Salad

$6.00+

Orcchiette Pasta

$6.00+

olive oil, sautéed asparagus, red onions, sliced white mushrooms, orecchiette pasta, sautéed spinach and lemon zest

Orzo

Orzo

$6.00+Out of stock
Pasta Farfalle

Pasta Farfalle

$6.00+

bow tie pasta, lemon rind, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, cilantro, olive oil, salt

Pasta Pesto

Pasta Pesto

$6.00+

basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon rind

Quinoa, Shitake & Cashew

$6.00+

sautéed fennel with olive oil, seared shiitake mushrooms in soy sauce, pan seared quinoa, chopped cilantro, chopped parsley, chopped green onions, lemon juice and chopped toasted cashews

Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$6.00+Out of stock

asparagus, olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme

Shaved Brussel Sprouts w/ Currants

Shaved Brussel Sprouts w/ Currants

$6.00+

brussel sprouts, currants, chestnuts, apple cider vinegar

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$6.00+

corn, black beans, tomato, avocado, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice

Soy Beans

Soy Beans

$6.00+

sautéed soy beans with shallots, fresh thyme, salt and lemon zest

Spicy Tofu

Spicy Tofu

$6.00+

baked tofu, ginger, green onion, soy sauce, radish, peppers, garlic, hot sauce, sesame oil, paprika, celery, onion, carrots

Thai Fried Egg

$6.00+Out of stock

Dessert

Almond Tea Cake w/ Berries and Whipped Cream

Almond Tea Cake w/ Berries and Whipped Cream

$8.00

served with mix berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream

Cake of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie Double Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Cookie Ginger Molasses

$3.00

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Cookie Pecan Lemon

$3.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

flourless cake served with crème anglaise, raspberry puree

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

whipped cream and espress liqueur soaked cake, garnished with mint sprig

All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Monday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday2:00 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

We have been serving guests at our popular Arts District location since May 2014. Our open kitchen and peaceful courtyard dining area provide a nice respite from the hustle and bustle of nearby Downtown LA. Breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner are served at this location, and our marketplace has an abundance of prepared foods such as salads, entrees, appetizers and desserts to enjoy at Zinc or home. Bar Mateo is our new addition to the Zinc concept. We have developed a craft cocktail bar that is housed in a barn built in 1914 and sits behind a mature olive grove. Great cocktails and dining al-fresco under the trees makes this our flagship location.

Website

Location

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

Gallery
Zinc Cafe & Market image
Zinc Cafe & Market image
Zinc Cafe & Market image
Zinc Cafe & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eat Drink Americano
orange star4.1 • 886
923 E. 3rd Street Ste. 101 Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Detroit Vesey's
orange starNo Reviews
2028 East 7th Street Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
The Mermaid Bar - 428 East 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
428 East 2nd Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Homeboy Diner - Los Angeles City Hall 2nd Floor
orange star4.4 • 64
200 N Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Amante Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,448
123 E 9th st Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Downtown LA
orange star4.3 • 976
702 S Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Wurstküche DTLA
orange star4.7 • 1,517
800 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Loqui - DTLA
orange star4.9 • 740
803 Traction Ave, Suite 150 Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club - LA
orange star4.5 • 41
1581 Industrial St Los Angeles, CA 90021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Echo Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston