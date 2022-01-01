Back to the 80s Cafe & More
80s Themes Restaurant & Bar
4755 S. Maryland Pkwy
Popular Items
Location
4755 S. Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV
Come in and enjoy!
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant 100% Vegan.
Cru - Vegas
Catch A Vibe!
www.CruLounge.com
Hello Misfits
Asian fusion combining contrasting culinary traditions and techniques into a single dish. Come and enjoy our misfits.