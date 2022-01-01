Go
Back to the 80s Cafe & More

80s Themes Restaurant & Bar

4755 S. Maryland Pkwy

Popular Items

Risky Business burger$11.99
1/3 lb. certified angus ground beef, sliced jalapeno, pepper jack cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato & pickle planks, served on a toasted bun with gralic aioli
Doc Brown Burger$10.99
1/3 lb. certified angus ground beef on a toasted bun with garlic aioli, red onion, tomato, lettuce and pickle
Pastrami chili cheese fries$12.99
Smokey & The Bandit Burger$12.99
1.3 lb. certified angus ground beef, bacon, fried onion ring, bbq sauce, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, side pickle plank served on a toasted bun with garlic aioli
Monte Cristo$9.99
Ham, swiss cheese & dijonnaise on Texas toast, battered & fried then dusted with powdered sugar & served with strawberry preserves
Grown Up Grilled Cheese & Ham$8.99
Cheddar, swiss and pepper jack cheese, Grilled Ham melted between thick slabs of Texas Toast
Awesome Cobb Salad$12.99
Crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, crispy fried chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado and blue cheese dressing
Culture Club Sandwich$8.99
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, cheddar cheese and mayo served on a toasted sourdough bread
Captain Crunch$4.99
cereal blended with vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and caramel
Rockys Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.99
Seasoned Tri Tip, Sauteed onions & peppers, melted mozzerella cheese, served on a toasted hoagie with garlic aioli
Location

4755 S. Maryland Pkwy

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
