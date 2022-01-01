Bareburger Gift Card
Come in and enjoy!
31-01 Vernon Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
31-01 Vernon Blvd.
Long Island City NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fresco's Cantina
SUPPORT LOCAL!!
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Bel Aire Diner
Come in and enjoy!
H&H Bagels - UES
Like no other Bagel in the World