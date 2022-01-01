Go
Barolo Grille

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

112 South Santa Fe Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Filet$24.00
Choice of Grilled, Champagne Shallot Sauce or Balsamic Strawberries. Served with Vegetable of the Day. Salmon is cooked to Medium.
Gorgonzola Salad$8.00
Romaine with Salted Caramel Almonds, Dried Cherries and Gorgonzola Dressing
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Tobiko & Eel Sauce
Crab & Jalapeno Tempura$7.00
Deep-fried tempura crab, cream cheese, jalapeno drizzled with eel sauce
Pick 2$10.00
U.S. Roll$7.00
Deep-fried Crab, Cucumber, Avocado topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Pick 3$16.00
Pick 2$11.00
Philadelphia Roll$6.00
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese
Mendocino Roll$13.00
Deep-fried Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Salmon, topped with Eel Sauce and Sesame Chili Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

112 South Santa Fe Ave

Salina KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

