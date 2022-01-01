Barolo Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
112 South Santa Fe Ave • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
112 South Santa Fe Ave
Salina KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Skye Brewery & Eats
Specialized in craft beer, wood fired pizza, and a friendly environment where you’ll always feel welcome.
The Bennington Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Mokas - Salina
Where Coffee is More Than Just A Cup of Coffee!
Jim's Country Style Chicken
Come in and enjoy!