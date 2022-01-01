Baldwin City restaurants you'll love

Baldwin City restaurants
Baldwin City's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Baldwin City restaurants

Homestead Kitchen & Bakery image

 

Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

719 8th St., Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy
Gravy made from scratch daily with lots of sausage, smothering our homemade biscuits
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.00
5 oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, lettuce, onion, pickles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.00
Spinach wrap stuffed with roasted chicken, crumbled bacon, cheese, homemade ranch dressing and lettuce blend.
More about Homestead Kitchen & Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

El Patron New Location 1

516 Ames St, Baldwin City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Patron New Location 1
Restaurant banner

 

Baldwin City Beer Co

520 High Street, Baldwin City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baldwin City Beer Co
Restaurant banner

 

El Patron Baldwin City

711 Eighth St, Baldwin City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Patron Baldwin City
Lawrence

