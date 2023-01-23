Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Homestead Kitchen & Bakery

199 Reviews

$

719 8th St.

Baldwin City, KS 66006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Plain Jane Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar Bacon Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled PB & Banana Sandwich

Grilled Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Donuts

Cake Donut

Cake Donut

$1.85

Variety changes daily. Current flavors: Vanilla cake donut w/ various icings Blueberry w/ vanilla icing Chocolate w/ various icings - OUT OF STOCK

Raised Donut

Raised Donut

$2.65

A Homestead FAVORITE! BIG, raised donuts frosted up with various icings.

Bavarian-Filled Donut

Bavarian-Filled Donut

$3.25

Bavarian-filled donut w/ chocolate frosting. YUM!

Donut holes - 4/$1.00

Donut holes - 4/$1.00

$1.00Out of stock

Donut holes rolled in cinnamon sugar. YUM!

Apple Cider Donuts

Apple Cider Donuts

$2.85

-SATURDAYS ONLY- Our signature donut! Made with local cider from South Baldwin Farms. A big, raised donut rolled in cinnamon sugar. It will be your new favorite!

Glazed Raised Donut

Glazed Raised Donut

$2.00
Cinnamon Sugar Apple-Filled

Cinnamon Sugar Apple-Filled

$3.25

Our new favorite donut! Cinnamon sugar w/ apple filling inside.

Sweet Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50
Mini Cinnamon Rolls

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

$0.85
Mini Orange Roll

Mini Orange Roll

$1.50

Sticky Bun

$4.00

From-scratch caramel sauce + pecans. SO YUMMY!

Dozen Mini Cinnamon Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Online orders must be placed by midnight the night before pickup. For same day orders, please give us a call for availability. 785-766-3442

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Semi-sweet chocolate baked inside a golden, flaky croissant roll.

Scone - Orange Cranberry

Scone - Orange Cranberry

$3.00Out of stock

Our signature scone! Tart cranberries + orange zest in a buttery from-scratch scone. You'll love it!

Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish

Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50

Sweet cream cheese filling tucked inside a puff pastry shell. YUM!

Turnover

Turnover

$3.50

Cherry or apple filling baked inside flakey puff pastry, topped with vanilla icing.

Pastry Pack - Large

$27.00

8 mini & 8 large assorted pastries

Pastry Pack - Medium

$22.00

6 mini & 6 large assorted pastries

Pastry Pack - Small

Pastry Pack - Small

$15.00

4 mini & 4 large assorted pastries. Pastries vary according to current day's selections. Picture is an example.

Muffins & Quickbreads

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Protein Balls & Other Goodies

Protein Ball - 3 pack

Protein Ball - 3 pack

$5.00

Protein Ball

$1.75

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate Chip M&M Cookie

Chocolate Chip M&M Cookie

$2.65Out of stock

Sugar Cookie w/ Butter Cream

$2.75Out of stock

Classic soft sugar cookie with vanilla butter cream!

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25

A classic cookie and one of our best sellers!

Shortbread 3-Pack

$4.00

Pecan or Chocolate Chip! Perfect little buttery cookie to go with your hot tea or coffee. YUM!

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Dozen Cookies

$26.00

One dozen of our big, delicious cookies! Chocolate chip cookies available daily... Other varieties rotate in selection. Please note that advance notice may be required.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Breakfast Cookie

Breakfast Cookie

$3.00

Our Cranberry Oatmeal cookie, ALL JAZZED UP! Loaded with Oatmeal, Cranberries, Pecans, Flax Seeds, and Chia Seeds.

Snickerdoodle Biscotti / 2-pack

$4.50

Double Chocolate w/ Peanut Butter Chips

$2.65

Cakes/Cupcakes

Slice of cake

$3.50

Grab & Go

Freshly made items ready NOW!
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla yogurt + seasonal fresh fruit & granola.

Protein Pack

Protein Pack

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh fruit, cheese, protein balls, and boiled egg.

Granola - 10oz bag

$8.00
Stromboli Family Pack

Stromboli Family Pack

$25.00Out of stock

BIG sausage & pepperoni stromboli w/ marinara + chocolate chip cookie 6-pack!

Chicken Salad - 24 oz

$12.00Out of stock

Kids' Menu

Popcorn Chicken + Apple Sauce + Juice Box

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Roll-Ups + Apple Sauce + Juice Box

$6.00

Coffee/Espresso

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

House blend roasted specially for us by Z's Espresso in Lawrence, KS. Brewed fresh for you to enjoy with or without cream. However YOU like it!

Iced Coffee

$3.00

House blend coffee, chilled and topped with a splash of half and half. Add your choice of flavored syrups for an extra dose of sweetness!

Dirty Penny

$4.00+

Chai syrup and steamed milk with a shot of espresso.

Sticky Bun Latte

$4.00+

Espresso + Pecan + Caramel and steamed milk.

Lattes

$4.00+

Latte with the flavors of your choice!

Brick Road

$4.00+

Signature, best-selling latte! Espresso with caramel and spiced brown sugar syrup and steamed milk.

Kansas Belle

$4.00+

Chai tea with steamed milk.

Black Jack

$4.00+

Cafe Americano - Espresso with hot water.

Baker U

$4.00+

Espresso with chocolate mocha sauce and orange syrup and steamed milk.

London Fog Latte

$4.00+

Espresso shot

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Homestead Mocha

$4.00+

Soft Drinks & Iced Tea

Click here for size & flavor options

Soft Drinks & Iced Tea

$2.25+

Kombucha

Fruit Punch - 16 Oz Bottle

$6.00

Mango - 16 oz bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Beach Life- 16oz

Out of stock

Smoothies & Frappes

Classic Smoothies

$5.75

Select up to 2 your preferred flavors.

Mocha Freeze Frappe

$5.75

Frozen Pina Colada

$5.75

Mint Chocolate Frappe

$5.75

Bottled Drinks

Bottled tea

$2.50

Bottled chocolate milk

$2.50

Bottled white milk

$2.50

Bottled orange juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Bottled apple juice

$2.00Out of stock

Ice Cream & Shakes

Triple Scoop Bowl

$6.00

Pint of Ice Cream

$5.00

Quart Ice Cream

$7.00

Sundae - Single Scoop

$4.00

Sundae - Double Scoop

$5.50

Classic Shake

$5.00

Thick shakes made with hand-scooped hard ice cream. Served with whipped cream & cherry.

Signature Shake

$5.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:40 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:40 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

https://www.toasttab.com/homestead-kitchen-bakery-719-8th-st www.homestead.cafe

Location

719 8th St., Baldwin City, KS 66006

Directions

Gallery
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery image
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery image
Homestead Kitchen & Bakery image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SJ Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1500 E 23rd St Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Iowa St
orange starNo Reviews
2412 Iowa Street Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Lawrence, KS (Cakery)
orange star4.5 • 28
2412 Iowa St Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - KU Location
orange star4.3 • 210
1420 Crescent Rd Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Uplift Coffee Truck - 624 N. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
624 N. 2nd Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
The Bean Coffee & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 444
112 S Main St Spring Hill, KS 66083
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Baldwin City
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston