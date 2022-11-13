SJ Smokehouse imageView gallery
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch

SJ Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

1500 E 23rd St

Lawrence, KS 66046

Popular Items

Homemade Mac&Cheese
Fresh Hand Cut American Fries
Regular

Signatures Items

The Big Daddy Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger with brisket, burnt ends, onion rings, and our signature burger sauce

Big Stanley (Brisket)

$8.99

Slow Smoked Brisket, Piled High !!

Big James (Burnt-Ends)

$9.49

Slow Smoked Burnt Ends

3 Ribs & 1 Side

$9.99
Half Slab & 2 Sides

$16.49
The Big Daddy J Burger

$11.99
The Big Daddy Burrito

$8.99

Pulled Pork, Bacon, French Fries, Peppers, Onions, Cheese Sauce and our housemate Sweet BBQ Sauce

The Big Daddy Dog

$8.99

All Beef Smoked Hot Dog with Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Pickle, Jalapeño, topped with Fritos and our sweet BBQ Sauce

Breakfast

The Big Daddy Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, cheese sauce all on a bun with Chipotle Ranch

2 Egg Breakfast Plate

$7.49

2 Eggs with two servings of Sausage, Ham or Bacon, Potatoes & two pieces of Toast or one Biscuit

3 Egg Breakfast Plate

$9.49

3 Eggs with three servings of Sausage, Ham or Bacon, Potatoes & 4 pieces of Toast or two Biscuits

Breakfast Biscuit Bowl

$5.99

Sausage, egg, biscuit, and gravy. Add your choice of meat for $1.50 : ham, pulled pork, turkey breast, sausage, or beef bologna.

Build Your Own Burrito

$2.00
Grandma's Biscuit & Gravy Full Order

$5.99
Grandma's Biscuit & Gravy Half Order

$3.99
KETO Breakfast Bowl

$4.99

Smoked Meat of your choice,Egg, Cheese, Peppers & Onion

Meat & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.29
Meat & Potato Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, Onion, Peppers, Potato & Cheese

Meat,Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$4.29
Omelette 3 Egg

$6.99

Eggs, Add your choice of Veggie, Cheese, & Meat "ham, pulled pork, turkey breast, sausage beef bologna"

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$4.49

Sausage, Egg, Cheese, Onions & Peppers

Smoked Meat Breakfast Sandwich

$2.49
SJ Burnt End Burrito

$7.99

Plates Meat, Rib & Chicken

Meat options include slow smoked brisket, ham, pulled pork, turkey breast, sausage, beef bologna, The Q, and Burnt Ends (when available). Add 50¢ each for beef.
1 Meat and 1 Side

$7.99
1 Meat & 2 Sides

$9.49

2 Meats & 1 Side

$10.99
2 Meats & 2 Sides

$12.99
3 Meats & 2 Sides

$15.49
3 Ribs & 1 Side

$9.99
3 Ribs, 1 Meat, & 2 Sides

$14.99
Half Slab & 2 Sides

$16.49
Full Slab & 2 Sides

$26.49
Half Slow Smoked Chicken & Side

$10.99
Half Slow Smoked Chicken & 2 Sides

$12.49

Sandwiches/Hot dogs/Sausage

Regular

$6.49

Regular size sandwich with your choice of a Slow Smoked Meat.

Large

$7.99

Large size sandwich with your choice of a Slow Smoked Meat.

Big Stanley (Brisket)

$8.99

Slow Smoked Brisket, Piled High !!

Big James (Burnt-Ends)

$9.49

Slow Smoked Burnt Ends

The Combo

$8.49
Smoked Elmer’s Spicy Sausage on Bun

$2.95
Smoked All Beef Hot Dog on Bun

$2.99
Slider

$2.75
2 Sliders

$4.99

Ribs , 1/2 Smoked Chickens

Half Slab

$13.49
Full Slab

$23.49
Half Slow Smoked Chicken

$8.99
1 Rib

$2.50

Salads, Baked Potatoes

Start your meal with one of our salads or a bowl of Doc's Chili!
Smokehouse Salad

$8.49

Your choice of a slow smoked meat: brisket, ham, pulled pork, turkey breast, sausage, or beef bologna

Sidewinder Side Salad

$3.99
Baked Potato

$3.99

With butter & sour cream

XL Baked Potato

$4.99

With bacon, cheese, butter, & sour cream

Local Ranch Burgers

The Big Daddy Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger with brisket, burnt ends, onion rings, and our signature burger sauce

The Big Daddy J Burger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Build your own burger

$5.50

Sides

Fresh Hand Cut American Fries

$2.49+
Cowboy Beans

$2.25+
Potato Salad

$2.25+
Cole Slaw

$2.25+
Homemade Mac&Cheese

$2.25+
Onion Rings

$2.99+

Meats by the Pound Slow Smoked

BRISKET

$18.49
BURNT ENDS

$19.49
HAM

$15.49
PULLED PORK

$15.49
TURKEY BREAST

$15.99
BEEF BOLOGNA

$15.99Out of stock
ELMER'S SPICY SAUSAGE

$15.99

1 POUND

Buns to go

$0.60

Loaded Plates

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.99
Loaded Mac & Cheese

$7.99
Loaded Fries

$7.99
Loaded Nacho

$7.99

Meal Packs

Family Pack

$65.00

Serves 4-6 3 Pounds of your choice of meat 4 pints of our homemade sides 6 rolls

Sampler Pack

$70.00

Serves 6-8 Half Slab, Half Chicken, 5 oz serving of each of our smoked meats, single serving of each of our sides(including fries and onion rings) and 8 rolls Add cookies for $6

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99+

Diet Pepsi

$2.99+

Coca Cola

$2.99+

Diet Coca Cola

$2.99+

Dr. Pepper

$2.99+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99+

Mountain Dew

$2.99+

Sprite

$2.99+

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.99+

Trays

Small Tray

$35.00

1lb of smoked meat plus cheese, pickles, pickled quail eggs, house made BBQ sauce, and crackers

Large Tray

$55.00

2.5lb of smoked meat plus cheese, pickles, pickled quail eggs, house made BBQ sauce and Chipotle Ranch, and crackers

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1500 E 23rd St, Lawrence, KS 66046

