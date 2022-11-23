- Home
Lago Vista Grill Ozawkie
318 Reviews
$
102 Main St.
Ozawkie, KS 66070
SPECIALS
SNACKS
CHIPS & SALSA TO-GO
Our house made chips and salsa roja.
CHIPS & QUESO TO-GO
Queso blanco cheese dip with house made tortilla chips.
CHIPS & GUAC TO-GO
Fresh made guacamole and chips.
QUESO FUNDIDO TO-GO
A chorizo and queso dip served with tortilla chips.
FRIES
Crisp french fries.
CHEESY FRIES
Our crisp fries topped with queso blanco.
LOADED FRIES
Our crisp fries topped with queso blanco, your choice of meat, pico de gallo and sour cream.
PICKLE FRIES
French fry cut pickles, beer battered and fried. Served with our chipotle aoli.
ONION RINGS
Beer battered onion rings.
NACHOS
A basket loaded with chips, beans, your choice of meat, queso blanco, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.
QUESADILLA
A toasted flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and cheese.
TAQUITOS
Chicken taquitos topped with salsa verde and queso.
ELOTE
Mexican street corn served in an 8 oz cup. Made with cheese, chipotle mayo, chili and cilantro.
SNACK PACK
A quesadilla, chicken taquitos and nacho platter. No substitutes/exchanges
ENTREES
BOWL
A bowl filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
TACO SALAD
Taco shell bowl with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
ENCHILADAS GUEROS
Two flour tortilla enchiladas stuffed with your choice of meat and smothered with a white queso sauce. Served with rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Two corn tortilla enchiladas stuffed with your choice of chicken or carnitas and smothered with salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
CHIMICHANGA
A crisp chimichanga stuffed with your choice of meat and smothered in a white queso sauce. Served with rice and beans.
MEXI-MAC
A Mexican style Mac n Cheese loaded with your choice of meat and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
STUFFED AVOCADO
An avocado halved on a bed of beans and topped with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
FAJITAS
A sizzling plate with your choice of grilled chicken, tri tip steak or shrimp fajitas served with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.
TACOS
STREET TACO
Soft corn tortilla taco with your choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, steak or shrimp.
HARD TACO
A hard corn tortilla taco with your choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, steak or shrimp.
SOFT FLOUR
Soft flour tortilla taco with your choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, steak or shrimp.
PUFFY TACO
A flour tortilla we flash fry so they puff up. Loaded with your choice of meat.
FAJITA TACO
Soft flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, steak or shrimp and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
BAJA TACO
Soft flour tortilla with your choice of wild caught shrimp, shark or salmon. Mango habanero sauce, lettuce, mango pico, sour cream and cheese.
TACO PLATTER
Three (3) street or hard tacos with your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
PUFFY TACO DINNER
Two (2) Puffy tacos with your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
FAJITA TACO DINNER
Two (2) fajita tacos served with rice and beans.
BAJA TACO DINNER
Two (2) Baja Tacos served with Rice and Beans.
BAJA TACO BASKET
Two (2) Baja tacos, your choice of Shrimp, Shark or Salmon, served with fries.
TACO PARTY BOX
15 soft or hard tacos (5 beef, 5 chicken, 5 carnitas) Chips and Salsa.
BURRITOS
LAGO BURRITO
Our house burrito filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat and various toppings.
CALIFAS BURRITO
California style burrito loaded with fries, your choice of meat, queso and various toppings.
DOUBLE-WIDE BURRITO
A 3lb burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans and various toppings.
CHICKEN RICE CHEESE BURRITO
Chicken rice and cheese stuffed burrito.
BEEF, BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
Beef, bean and cheese stuffed burrito.
BEAN RICE CHEESE BURRITO
Beans, rice and cheese stuffed burrito.
BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO
Bean and cheese stuffed burrito.
BURGERS
LAGO BURGER
A 5oz prime beef patty topped with queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
AMERICANO CHEESEBURGER
A 5 oz prime beef patty topped with American Swiss cheese, lettuce, onions, our house made pickles and our special sauce in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
JALAPENO BACON JAM BURGER
A 5 oz steak burger topped with American-Swiss cheese, jalapenos, bacon jam and Cuban mustard on a brioche bun. Served w/ fries.
BACON GUAC BURGER
A 5 oz prime beef patty topped with queso blanco, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
CUBANA BURGER
A 5 oz prime beef patty, topped with ham, carnitas, queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipolte mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
MAC N' CHEESEBURGER
A 5 oz prime beef patty topped with mac n cheese, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
SALMON BURGER
An Alaskan wild caught salmon patty with our mango sauce, topped with American Swiss cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
SLOPPY JOSE
Our prime beef taco meat topped with queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
LAKE MONSTER
4 quarter pound patties (1 LB of Kansas beef!) 4 slices of american swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, pickles and mustard.
BBQ WESTERN BURGER
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Bacon and American Swiss cheeseburger with onions, pickles and mustard on a brioche bun.
ELOTE BURGER
Elote (Mexican street corn) topped burger.
FAJITA BURGER
Queso burger topped with Fajita peppers and onions on a brioche bun.
CHILI CHEESEBURGER
SAMMIES
CRISPY CHICKEN CUBANA
Ham, crispy chicken and chorizo topped with queso blanco, pickles and Cuban mustard on a ciabatta bun. Served with fries.
CRISPY CHICKEN SAMMIE
Ham and crispy chicken topped with American Swiss cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.
STEAK & SWISS SAMMIE
Steak and grilled onions with melted American Swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
BBQ SAMMIE
BBQ pulled pork or BBQ chicken, onions, pickles and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
SHRIMP PO BOY
A crispy shrimp po boy sandwich with our mango habanero sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side.
SHARK PO BOY
A wild caught Cape shark po boy sandwich with our mango habanero sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side.
CUBANO
Cuban sandwich made with ham, pulled pork, American Swiss cheese, pickles and Cuban mustard on a toasted ciabatta roll.
TORTA
Sandwich made with beans, your choice of meat, salsa verde, onions, cilantro and chipotle mayo.
FILET CHEESESTEAK
HOT DOGS
LAGO DOG
Our all beef hot dog served with fries.
SANORAN DOG
Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.
FARM BOY DOG
Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with BBQ pulled pork, onion and pickles.
HOOD DOG
Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with mac n' cheese.
BARIO DOG
All beef hot dog topped with carnitas, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.
ELOTE DOG
All beef hot dog topped with Mexican street corn.
TACO DOG
All beef hot dog topped with taco meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
CHILI CHEESE DOG
All beef hot dog topped with chili and queso.
SWEET TREATS
NACHOS DULCE
Empanada nachos tossed in cinnoman and sugar then topped with a drizzle chocolate, caramel and a dolup of whipped cream.
CHURRO
A fried churro tossed in chinnoman and sugar
OREO CHURRO
Oreo cookie churro filled with creme and tossed in sugar.
APPLE PIE CHIMICHANGA
A fried waffle loaded with mango and cinnamon. Tossed in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with caramel and chocolate.
SIDES
KIDS
KIDS TACO
Soft or hard taco served with choice of side and small drink.
KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
Bean and cheese burrito served with choice of side and small drink.
KIDS QUESADILLA
a 6" Quesadilla served with choice of side and small drink.
KIDS ENCHILADA
An enchilada with your choice of meat smothered with a white queso sauce served with choice of side and small drink.
SODA POP
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
DR PEPPER
CHERRY COKE
ROOT BEER
LEMONADE
ICED TEA
MEXICAN COKE
MEXICAN SPRITE
MANDARIN JARRITO
PINA JARRITO
FRUIT PUNCH JARRITOS
BOTTLE WATER
Milk Shake 24 Oz
MILK SHAKE 16 Oz
Coffee
Slush
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A lakeside destination serving award winning Latin and American food.
102 Main St., Ozawkie, KS 66070