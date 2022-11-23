Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Lago Vista Grill Ozawkie

318 Reviews

$

102 Main St.

Ozawkie, KS 66070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHIPS & QUESO TO-GO
QUESADILLA
AMERICANO CHEESEBURGER

TACOS

STREET TACO

$2.00

HARD TACO

$2.00

Hard corn taco stuffed with your choice of chicken, carnitas, steak, ground beef or chorizo.

SPECIALS

CALDO DE RES

$5.99

A traditional Spanish oxtail beef stew. Served with rice and buttered tortillas.

APPLE PIE CHIMICHANGA

APPLE PIE CHIMICHANGA

$5.99

A fried waffle loaded with mango and cinnamon. Tossed in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with caramel and chocolate.

SNACKS

CHIPS & SALSA TO-GO

$1.95+

Our house made chips and salsa roja.

CHIPS & QUESO TO-GO

$3.95+

Queso blanco cheese dip with house made tortilla chips.

CHIPS & GUAC TO-GO

$4.95+

Fresh made guacamole and chips.

QUESO FUNDIDO TO-GO

$5.95+

A chorizo and queso dip served with tortilla chips.

FRIES

$2.50+

Crisp french fries.

CHEESY FRIES

$6.45

Our crisp fries topped with queso blanco.

LOADED FRIES

$8.95

Our crisp fries topped with queso blanco, your choice of meat, pico de gallo and sour cream.

PICKLE FRIES

$6.95

French fry cut pickles, beer battered and fried. Served with our chipotle aoli.

ONION RINGS

$6.45

Beer battered onion rings.

NACHOS

$8.45

A basket loaded with chips, beans, your choice of meat, queso blanco, pico de gallo, sour cream and shredded cheese.

QUESADILLA

$8.95

A toasted flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and cheese.

TAQUITOS

$7.45

Chicken taquitos topped with salsa verde and queso.

ELOTE

$4.25

Mexican street corn served in an 8 oz cup. Made with cheese, chipotle mayo, chili and cilantro.

SNACK PACK

SNACK PACK

$12.95

A quesadilla, chicken taquitos and nacho platter. No substitutes/exchanges

ENTREES

BOWL

$7.95

A bowl filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

TACO SALAD

$7.95

Taco shell bowl with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

ENCHILADAS GUEROS

$9.95+

Two flour tortilla enchiladas stuffed with your choice of meat and smothered with a white queso sauce. Served with rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$9.95+

Two corn tortilla enchiladas stuffed with your choice of chicken or carnitas and smothered with salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.

CHIMICHANGA

$10.95

A crisp chimichanga stuffed with your choice of meat and smothered in a white queso sauce. Served with rice and beans.

MEXI-MAC

$8.95

A Mexican style Mac n Cheese loaded with your choice of meat and topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.

STUFFED AVOCADO

$11.45

An avocado halved on a bed of beans and topped with your choice of meat, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

FAJITAS

$13.95

A sizzling plate with your choice of grilled chicken, tri tip steak or shrimp fajitas served with tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.

TACOS

STREET TACO

$3.00

Soft corn tortilla taco with your choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, steak or shrimp.

HARD TACO

$3.00

A hard corn tortilla taco with your choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, steak or shrimp.

SOFT FLOUR

$3.25

Soft flour tortilla taco with your choice of chicken, beef, carnitas, steak or shrimp.

PUFFY TACO

$3.50

A flour tortilla we flash fry so they puff up. Loaded with your choice of meat.

FAJITA TACO

$4.50

Soft flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, steak or shrimp and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

BAJA TACO

$4.00

Soft flour tortilla with your choice of wild caught shrimp, shark or salmon. Mango habanero sauce, lettuce, mango pico, sour cream and cheese.

TACO PLATTER

$9.95

Three (3) street or hard tacos with your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.

PUFFY TACO DINNER

$9.95

Two (2) Puffy tacos with your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.

FAJITA TACO DINNER

$10.95

Two (2) fajita tacos served with rice and beans.

BAJA TACO DINNER

$10.95

Two (2) Baja Tacos served with Rice and Beans.

BAJA TACO BASKET

BAJA TACO BASKET

$9.95

Two (2) Baja tacos, your choice of Shrimp, Shark or Salmon, served with fries.

TACO PARTY BOX

TACO PARTY BOX

$35.00

15 soft or hard tacos (5 beef, 5 chicken, 5 carnitas) Chips and Salsa.

BURRITOS

LAGO BURRITO

$7.45

Our house burrito filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat and various toppings.

CALIFAS BURRITO

$7.45

California style burrito loaded with fries, your choice of meat, queso and various toppings.

DOUBLE-WIDE BURRITO

$12.95

A 3lb burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, rice, beans and various toppings.

CHICKEN RICE CHEESE BURRITO

$4.95

Chicken rice and cheese stuffed burrito.

BEEF, BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$4.95

Beef, bean and cheese stuffed burrito.

BEAN RICE CHEESE BURRITO

$4.95

Beans, rice and cheese stuffed burrito.

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$3.95

Bean and cheese stuffed burrito.

BURGERS

LAGO BURGER

LAGO BURGER

$9.95

A 5oz prime beef patty topped with queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

AMERICANO CHEESEBURGER

AMERICANO CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

A 5 oz prime beef patty topped with American Swiss cheese, lettuce, onions, our house made pickles and our special sauce in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

JALAPENO BACON JAM BURGER

JALAPENO BACON JAM BURGER

$10.95Out of stock

A 5 oz steak burger topped with American-Swiss cheese, jalapenos, bacon jam and Cuban mustard on a brioche bun. Served w/ fries.

BACON GUAC BURGER

BACON GUAC BURGER

$11.95

A 5 oz prime beef patty topped with queso blanco, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

CUBANA BURGER

$11.95

A 5 oz prime beef patty, topped with ham, carnitas, queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipolte mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

MAC N' CHEESEBURGER

$12.45

A 5 oz prime beef patty topped with mac n cheese, bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

SALMON BURGER

SALMON BURGER

$12.45

An Alaskan wild caught salmon patty with our mango sauce, topped with American Swiss cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

SLOPPY JOSE

$8.45

Our prime beef taco meat topped with queso blanco, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo in a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

LAKE MONSTER

LAKE MONSTER

$12.50

4 quarter pound patties (1 LB of Kansas beef!) 4 slices of american swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, pickles and mustard.

BBQ WESTERN BURGER

$6.00
BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

Bacon and American Swiss cheeseburger with onions, pickles and mustard on a brioche bun.

ELOTE BURGER

$6.00

Elote (Mexican street corn) topped burger.

FAJITA BURGER

$6.00

Queso burger topped with Fajita peppers and onions on a brioche bun.

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

SAMMIES

CRISPY CHICKEN CUBANA

$12.95

Ham, crispy chicken and chorizo topped with queso blanco, pickles and Cuban mustard on a ciabatta bun. Served with fries.

CRISPY CHICKEN SAMMIE

$9.95

Ham and crispy chicken topped with American Swiss cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.

STEAK & SWISS SAMMIE

$10.95

Steak and grilled onions with melted American Swiss cheese on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

BBQ SAMMIE

$8.95

BBQ pulled pork or BBQ chicken, onions, pickles and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$10.95

A crispy shrimp po boy sandwich with our mango habanero sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side.

SHARK PO BOY

$10.95Out of stock

A wild caught Cape shark po boy sandwich with our mango habanero sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of side.

CUBANO

CUBANO

$7.95

Cuban sandwich made with ham, pulled pork, American Swiss cheese, pickles and Cuban mustard on a toasted ciabatta roll.

TORTA

$8.95

Sandwich made with beans, your choice of meat, salsa verde, onions, cilantro and chipotle mayo.

FILET CHEESESTEAK

FILET CHEESESTEAK

$14.49Out of stock

HOT DOGS

LAGO DOG

$5.95

Our all beef hot dog served with fries.

SANORAN DOG

$8.45

Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. Served with fries.

FARM BOY DOG

$8.45

Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with BBQ pulled pork, onion and pickles.

HOOD DOG

$8.45

Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with mac n' cheese.

BARIO DOG

$7.95

All beef hot dog topped with carnitas, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

ELOTE DOG

$7.95

All beef hot dog topped with Mexican street corn.

TACO DOG

$8.45

All beef hot dog topped with taco meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$8.45Out of stock

All beef hot dog topped with chili and queso.

SWEET TREATS

NACHOS DULCE

$4.95

Empanada nachos tossed in cinnoman and sugar then topped with a drizzle chocolate, caramel and a dolup of whipped cream.

CHURRO

$1.95

A fried churro tossed in chinnoman and sugar

OREO CHURRO

$3.45

Oreo cookie churro filled with creme and tossed in sugar.

APPLE PIE CHIMICHANGA

APPLE PIE CHIMICHANGA

$5.99

A fried waffle loaded with mango and cinnamon. Tossed in cinnamon, sugar and drizzled with caramel and chocolate.

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$2.50

SIDE BEANS

$2.50

SIDE GUAC

$1.95+

SIDE TORTILLAS

$0.75

SIDE CHIPS

$1.00+

SIDE SALSA ROJA

$1.25+

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$1.25+

SIDE SALSA HABANERO

$2.25+

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$2.25+

SIDE QUESO BLANCO

$1.95+

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.75+

Bag Of Ice

$6.00

KIDS

KIDS TACO

$6.50

Soft or hard taco served with choice of side and small drink.

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.50

Bean and cheese burrito served with choice of side and small drink.

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.50

a 6" Quesadilla served with choice of side and small drink.

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.50

An enchilada with your choice of meat smothered with a white queso sauce served with choice of side and small drink.

SODA POP

COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.25
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.25
CHERRY COKE

CHERRY COKE

$2.25
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.25
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.25
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$2.25
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50
MEXICAN SPRITE

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.50
MANDARIN JARRITO

MANDARIN JARRITO

$2.00
PINA JARRITO

PINA JARRITO

$2.00

FRUIT PUNCH JARRITOS

$2.25

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

Milk Shake 24 Oz

$6.95Out of stock

MILK SHAKE 16 Oz

$5.95Out of stock

Coffee

$2.25

Slush

$6.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A lakeside destination serving award winning Latin and American food.

Website

Location

102 Main St., Ozawkie, KS 66070

Directions

Gallery
Lago Vista Grill image
BG pic
Lago Vista Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Uplift Coffee Truck - 624 N. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
624 N. 2nd Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Trails Cafe - Holton
orange star4.5 • 648
601 Arizona Ave Holton, KS 66436
View restaurantnext
SJ Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1500 E 23rd St Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
El Potro Lawrence - 3333 Iowa street
orange starNo Reviews
3333 Iowa street Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
Milk & Honey Coffee Co.
orange star4.9 • 177
2200 Southeast 29th St Topeka, KS 66605
View restaurantnext
Uplift Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 17
624 N 2nd St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ozawkie
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston